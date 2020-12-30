Information Technology
ICT Redefining The Way We Live, Work In 2020
The year 2020 was one of the most memorable ones in the evolution of the Information and Technology world. It came with a lot of challenges ranging from poor network provision to increment in recharge card and data subscription.
Another interesting cum stressful aspect of the development was the issue of Virtual and online classes operated by both private and Government Schools in the country. This was as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic to enable students enjoy learning from there homes.
Many viewed the development as foreign and tasking, because it came unexpectedly. Both parents and students alike, did not find it easy due to its high financial involvement.
For instance, for a student to partake in the virtual class, he/she is meant to be a proud owner of a Smart Cell Phone or Lab Top Computer. Following the Lock Down occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, the cash to pursue such giant and noble project was almost non-existent.
This caused a lot of panic and tension in the education sector. For instance, the current Bar II students queried the virtual training as designed by the Council of Legal Education, on the grounds that, their training ought to be interactive as earlier designed by the same Council of Legal Education.
The Council of Legal Education capitulated to a point in that the Bar final examination re-scheduled to hold in 2021, instead of August or September 2020. This also, forced many private schools out of business as most of them lost their students to the schools with up-to-date in ICT class.
It also revealed how far the country is in ICT and virtual training and preparedness. Many including high profile individuals kicked against it, in that it exposed their weaknesses.
Online Trading: Going by its electronic nature, many young persons were attracted to it. Many of them became online business tycoons overnight.
Forex Trading and Sports gaming is the most attractive. About 90 percent of young people who own Smart Phones are proud clients or customers to the online sports gaming. Much to the chagrin of Workost social commentator, no such gaming facility was destroyed during the #End SAS Protest in the year under review.
This was a strong signal to prove the level of commitment of your people in online gaming and other transactions. To most of them, it should be improved or developed by the government so as to accommodate more people especially the young ones.
It was not also a flawless adventure. Many suspected fraudulent transactions was traced to online trading. According to an official report by the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI), about 167 suspected internet fraud sters were arrested in 2019, while over 100 were arrested by various security agencies in 2020.
To many market and internet watchers, online business transaction has become the most ‘suitable way’ to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. This happened repeatedly during festive periods taking a leaf from the era of MMM and the present alleged failure or suspension of customers’ benefits by the MBA Forex Management in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.
Some of the customers to the online business operator ( MBA Forex), could not make it to their homes due to the sudden shock they received from the management of the scheme. Most of them have vowed never to reinvest in the scheme, should its drivers return back to business as promised.
Security: Operators in this sector have said that the success recorded so far was courtesy of the birth of the Information and Technology Development. A top ranked Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), pointed out vividly that its success story would be incomplete without the inclusion or reference to the ICT development.
One of such success stories of the security agencies attributed to ICT was the arrest of a notorious serial killer, Gracious David-West who specialised in strangulating young ladies in parts of Port Harcourt. The officer was of the view that without the aid of the report of the video footage of the Cable Circuit Television (CCTV), that the arrest of such high profile criminal would not have been possible.
There are pockets of such success story both to the advantage and disadvantage of the security operatives like that of the Lekki shooting by suspected Security men during the #EndSARS Protest by Nigeria Youths which was believed to have been hijacked by suspected hoodlums.
Many observers in the industry believed that no one would have dared to accuse the Military, if the video footage of that deadly shooting was not recorded.
The fear of the power of the ICT world, according to pundits, led to the removal or disconnecting of the CCTV mounted at the Lekki Toll Gate. This and many more was how the ICT played a significant role in policing during the year under review.
ICT Development In Rivers state: The state under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike had enjoyed several benefits during the year under review. During the job application for 5000 job seekers as announced by the state Government, its original plans of analogue application was suspended for online application.
This alone, forstalled a lot of negative developments which would have resulted as a result of the manual submission, if it continued. The online system also aided for easy and quick processing of the said application and other logistics associated with it.
The Governor’s directives did not only quicken the process, but also addressed some fraudulent activities which would have been executed by some criminals in the system. It further gave hope to some applicants who were afraid of favouritism by some big weights in the state.
Telecommunications: This sector was part of the challenges the country faced in the year under review. Most subscribers were fed up with their mode of operations. Part of their agonies was poor service with exorbitant charges.
All Network Providers in the Country had failed in the eye of the subscribers due to their inability to provide quality service for subscribers. They expressed regrets that they receive less than what they bargain for.
To subscribers in the state, the operational license of all the Network providers should either be seized or reviewed for proper regulations in order to put them back on track.
Last on ICT development was that Cable Televisions like GOTV, DSTV and others. While they smile to the banks on daily basis, their subscribers lamented over poor service delivery.
Subscribers pointed out that the operators are only interested in their profits without paying adequate attention to its customs. This they argued, must stop.
2020 could be said to be the most innovative year in the ICT cum Telecommunications industries. This year witnessed the introduction of zoom meetings and other forms of electronic meetings in an attempt to reduce the spread of Corona virus Pandemic which birthed these virtual innovations of online transactions including that of e-court filing processes.
By: King Onunwor
Information Technology
ICT Redefining The Way We Live, Work In 2020
The year 2020 was one of the most memorable ones in the evolution of the Information and Technology world. It came with a lot of challenges ranging from poor network provision to increment in recharge card and data subscription.
Another interesting cum stressful aspect of the development was the issue of Virtual and online classes operated by both private and Government Schools in the country. This was as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic to enable students enjoy learning from there homes.
Many viewed the development as foreign and tasking, because it came unexpectedly. Both parents and students alike, did not find it easy due to its high financial involvement.
For instance, for a student to partake in the virtual class, he/she is meant to be a proud owner of a Smart Cell Phone or Lab Top Computer. Following the Lock Down occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, the cash to pursue such giant and noble project was almost non-existent.
This caused a lot of panic and tension in the education sector. For instance, the current Bar II students queried the virtual training as designed by the Council of Legal Education, on the grounds that, their training ought to be interactive as earlier designed by the same Council of Legal Education.
The Council of Legal Education capitulated to a point in that the Bar final examination re-scheduled to hold in 2021, instead of August or September 2020. This also, forced many private schools out of business as most of them lost their students to the schools with up-to-date in ICT class.
It also revealed how far the country is in ICT and virtual training and preparedness. Many including high profile individuals kicked against it, in that it exposed their weaknesses.
Online Trading: Going by its electronic nature, many young persons were attracted to it. Many of them became online business tycoons overnight.
Forex Trading and Sports gaming is the most attractive. About 90 percent of young people who own Smart Phones are proud clients or customers to the online sports gaming. Much to the chagrin of Workost social commentator, no such gaming facility was destroyed during the #End SAS Protest in the year under review.
This was a strong signal to prove the level of commitment of your people in online gaming and other transactions. To most of them, it should be improved or developed by the government so as to accommodate more people especially the young ones.
It was not also a flawless adventure. Many suspected fraudulent transactions was traced to online trading. According to an official report by the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI), about 167 suspected internet fraud sters were arrested in 2019, while over 100 were arrested by various security agencies in 2020.
To many market and internet watchers, online business transaction has become the most ‘suitable way’ to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. This happened repeatedly during festive periods taking a leaf from the era of MMM and the present alleged failure or suspension of customers’ benefits by the MBA Forex Management in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.
Some of the customers to the online business operator ( MBA Forex), could not make it to their homes due to the sudden shock they received from the management of the scheme. Most of them have vowed never to reinvest in the scheme, should its drivers return back to business as promised.
Security: Operators in this sector have said that the success recorded so far was courtesy of the birth of the Information and Technology Development. A top ranked Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), pointed out vividly that its success story would be incomplete without the inclusion or reference to the ICT development.
One of such success stories of the security agencies attributed to ICT was the arrest of a notorious serial killer, Gracious David-West who specialised in strangulating young ladies in parts of Port Harcourt. The officer was of the view that without the aid of the report of the video footage of the Cable Circuit Television (CCTV), that the arrest of such high profile criminal would not have been possible.
There are pockets of such success story both to the advantage and disadvantage of the security operatives like that of the Lekki shooting by suspected Security men during the #EndSARS Protest by Nigeria Youths which was believed to have been hijacked by suspected hoodlums.
Many observers in the industry believed that no one would have dared to accuse the Military, if the video footage of that deadly shooting was not recorded.
The fear of the power of the ICT world, according to pundits, led to the removal or disconnecting of the CCTV mounted at the Lekki Toll Gate. This and many more was how the ICT played a significant role in policing during the year under review.
ICT Development In Rivers state: The state under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike had enjoyed several benefits during the year under review. During the job application for 5000 job seekers as announced by the state Government, its original plans of analogue application was suspended for online application.
This alone, forstalled a lot of negative developments which would have resulted as a result of the manual submission, if it continued. The online system also aided for easy and quick processing of the said application and other logistics associated with it.
The Governor’s directives did not only quicken the process, but also addressed some fraudulent activities which would have been executed by some criminals in the system. It further gave hope to some applicants who were afraid of favouritism by some big weights in the state.
Telecommunications: This sector was part of the challenges the country faced in the year under review. Most subscribers were fed up with their mode of operations. Part of their agonies was poor service with exorbitant charges.
All Network Providers in the Country had failed in the eye of the subscribers due to their inability to provide quality service for subscribers. They expressed regrets that they receive less than what they bargain for.
To subscribers in the state, the operational license of all the Network providers should either be seized or reviewed for proper regulations in order to put them back on track.
Last on ICT development was that Cable Televisions like GOTV, DSTV and others. While they smile to the banks on daily basis, their subscribers lamented over poor service delivery.
Subscribers pointed out that the operators are only interested in their profits without paying adequate attention to its customs. This they argued, must stop.
2020 could be said to be the most innovative year in the ICT cum Telecommunications industries. This year witnessed the introduction of zoom meetings and other forms of electronic meetings in an attempt to reduce the spread of Corona virus Pandemic which birthed these virtual innovations of online transactions including that of e-court filing processes.
By: King Onunwor
Information Technology
RSG To Start Electronic Registration, Jan … As Bonny Targets Smart City
The Rivers State Government says plans are on top gear to start an electronic business registration in January, 2021.
The State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Ifeyinwa Nwankpa, said this at the maiden membership induction ceremony of the Bonny Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (BOCCIMA) in Bonny, recently.
Nwankpa noted that the strategy was in collaboration with the BOCCIMA to lunch a Smart City platform in the entire local government soon.
The commissioner who spoke through the Director of Trade, Mr Emmanuel Nwankwo, said that the goal was to achieve ease of doing business in the state, especially in Bonny LGA.
According to her, the target is also to enable the state have a solid, verifiable and accurate data that would be used to populate what she described as the state’s “Yellow Pages”.
“We are going to get verifiable and accurate data which will be used to produce the Yellow Pages or rather review the Yellow Pages we have. The goal is to achieve ease of doing business. We will also be changing the Yellow Pages to Blue Pages in line with the official colour of Rivers State”, she said.
The BOCCIMA President, Mr Lawrence Jumbo, had earlier said that Bonny would soon become the first Smart City and tourist hub that would be operated by fibre optical technology.
Jumbo said that the plans already had the support of the Bonny King, Edward William Dappa Pepple and other stakeholders in the area.
Also speaking, the Chairman of Bonny Local Government Council, Hon David Irimagha, stressed the council’s resolution to support BOCCIMA and its activities.
Irimagha, who was represented by his Vice, Anengi Barasua, also expressed optimism that the whole initiatives would birth a hybrid business climate in the area as he hailed the BOCCIMA’s Smart business idea.
In her speech, the Director General of BOCCIMA, Constance Nwokejiobi, said the association had positioned itself to act as the business hub of Bonny Kingdom.
She explained that for a viable economic growth and innovation to take place in any area, its initiators must first and foremost think about digitalization.
She hinted that by 2040, Bonny Kingdom would witness exponential population growth, urging the Kingdom to address its challenges as well as harness available opportunities.
By: King Onunwor
Information Technology
Firm Unveils Online Platform To Empower Youths
An information, communication and technology firm, Factruse Ltd; has unveiled an online platform, Zigzag Nation, to empower and boost youths-owned businesses.
Founder of the platform, Mr Obafemi Giwa-Amu, announced this at a press conference in Lagos on Monday.
He described Zigzag Nation as an online community platform, a market place targeting active youths, that would promote social interactions and build relationships.
Giwa-Amu, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Factruse, said that members of the platform would engage in human capital enhancing activities, learn new skills and create pathways to financial empowerment.
The Zigzag founder said that the youth accounted for over 70 per cent of the nation´s population, hence the need to arm them with a platform by which their positive energy could be channeled to higher productivity.
Giwa-Amu also said that there was the need to leverage communication as a means of engaging in capital enhancing activities, which would eventually yield financial freedom for the actors.
“The digital age is one that fuels innovation. Despite the infrastructure deficit in Nigeria, the potential for disruptions, active engagement and lasting change cannot be ruled out.
“By way of introduction, `Zigzag nation´ is a highly interactive cyberspace with a main focus on the youth demography (15-35 years), nevertheless older persons are also targets. The Zigzag community would form the base of commercially-oriented persons engaging online and as well as serve as agents to others with commercial endeavours.
“Eligible persons for full-membership are immediately equipped with a starter pack comprising a debit card to aid operations of an e-wallet, a call free SIM card for easy communication with the zigzag community, and a Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) locker for the warehousing of purchased items.
“Members have access to a robust e-commerce platform where shopping or international trade is made easy from the comfort of homes, workplaces, schools,´´ Giwa-Amu said.
He said that the ultimate goal was to make the Zigzag Nation build a solution-driven community, one that pioneers revolutionary reforms in key sector of the economy.
The platform is driven in partnership with Fidelity Bank, Wema Bank, NIPOST, 9mobile, Cedar Advisory Partners, among others
The Chairman Board of Trustees of Zigzag, Mr Adebode Adefioye, noted that firms were deploying technology to remain in business, hence, the platform, Zigzag Nation.
Adefioye said that there would be financial inclusion on the platform, while active members would benefit from a reward system in a scaling order.
Trending
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Police Nab Suspected Car Snatchers, Cultists In C’River
- Editorial3 days ago
Better Conditions For Health Workers
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Clark Mourns Late PANDEF Chairman
- Focus3 days ago
A Nation In Search Of Vindication
- Rivers3 days ago
Perm Sec Commends Wike’s Infrastructure Dev Of Engenni
- Niger Delta3 days ago
FRSC Arrests 79 Traffic Offenders In A’Ibom
- Sports3 days ago
CAFCL: Enyimba Captain Explains Why Coach Dropped Him
- News3 days ago
Rivers Police Confirm CBN Driver Missing, Recover Car In Canal