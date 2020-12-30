Sports
Former Pillars Chairman Hamza Dies At 70
Kano Pillars on Monday announced the passing away of the club’s former chairman, Danlami Hamza, after a brief illness.
He died on Sunday. Hamza, who was Pillars’ chairman between 1994 and 95, was laid to rest at Abattoir Cemetery in Fagge, with the aid of health officials in personal protective equipment.
The management of the club under the leadership of Surajo Jambul, in a statement on Pillars’ website, expressed shock over the demise of the former club chairman and lawmaker.
Surajo described the former chairman, who previously served the people of Fagge LGA at the Federal House of Representatives, as a hard-working and committed man who sacrificed his life in nation-building.
The chairman, on behalf of the players, technical crew, management board and the entire fans of the club extended their condolences to the immediate family of the deceased and Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.
Sports
NPFL: Rivers United Targets Opening Day Victory, Today
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt will today start her 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, as they host Rangers FC of Enugu, at Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium.
The commencement of League which faced several postponements officially kicked off last Sunday, had United versus Rangers game postponed, following United’s conti-nental engagement, last week.
United players and technical crew have expressed confidence to win the encounter, and vowed to maintain their impressive performance.
The Pride of Rivers secured 2-0 away victory over Bloemfontein Celtic in CAF Confederation Cup tie in South Africa; Coach Eguma will hope to continue the momentum and get to start a perfect season.
Most likely the technical manager of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma, may relax some of his key players due to fatigue, but hope to start the game with some new signings that are also good.
Speaking, the captain of Rivers United, Festus Austin, said they are going to approach the game differently as League and continental game are quite different.
“We just came back from South Africa with a good result and we the players have put that behind us as this is a league match and it’s another different ball game.
“We are playing a big side, a tactical side and a big team in Nigeria and I think we will need to step up our game. We know how important the three points is, so we can’t afford to lose any point at home now. We just have to go all out.
“I think Rangers will be unlucky, because we need the three points to be on top the log of the league,” Austin said.
By: Tonye Orabere
Sports
Rivers Angels Promises To Dim Abia Angels
Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt has reassured sports lovers and fans of the club that they will subdue and emerge victorious in today’s match against their counterpart, Abia Angels FC of Abia State in one of the week five fixtures of the on going 2020/2021 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).
The Jewels of Rivers have promised to deliver total victory in today’s match. They vowed to leave no stone unturned in their quest to garner all three points at stake in the match.
The match which is scheduled to hold at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Sports Complex Football pitch, will be a showdown for both sides, as the hosts and visitors fight to prove their supremacy in today’s battle.
Coach of the club, Edwin Okon said that his players have prepared so well for today’s match and are poised for a total win at the end of the day.
“My girls are fully ready, in good shape and in high spirit too, to ensure they achieve their target. With all the support of the home fans, we would actualise our goal,” coach Edwin said.
However, the visitors have also come to win, so they would do all they can to penetrate the defense of their host, this may put the host in a difficult position, leaving them no choice than to fight like their lives are dependent on it.
It is no gainsaying the fact that Abia Angels would be a hard nut to crack by their hosts, they will fight like a wounded lion to share points with the homers.
It would be recalled that Rivers Angels FC played a 1-1 draw with its host, Edo Queens FC in the Week 3 fixtures of the NWFL played at the University Of Benin, (UNIBEN) Sports Complex, Benin.
Abia Angels defeated visitors, Dream Stars Ladies of Lagos 2-1 at the Umuahia Township Stadium.
Sports
3SC Handlers Seek Players’ Commitment
Handlers of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) have charged the players to be more committed as they resume training after the Christmas break.
Mr Dimeji Lawal, 3SC Manager and Edith Agoye, 3SC Coach, gave the charge in Ibadan on Monday while welcoming the players to the training session.
Tidesports source gath-ered that the 3SC has intensified their campaign for a return to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
Lawal commended the players for their attitude toward the programmes designed in preparation for the incoming Nigeria National League (NNL) season.
He charged them to be more professional in their approach, urging them to embrace high level of discipline and commit-ment.
Agoye applauded the players for returning to training as scheduled, saying such attitude showed they were fully focused for the big challenge.
He noted that with all indications pointing to the commencement of the NNL season soon, there should be more serious-ness and commitment.
Tidesports source re-ports that the team had its first training session after the Christmas break at the football pitch of Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), Ibadan.
Trending
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Police Nab Suspected Car Snatchers, Cultists In C’River
- Editorial3 days ago
Better Conditions For Health Workers
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Clark Mourns Late PANDEF Chairman
- Focus3 days ago
A Nation In Search Of Vindication
- Rivers3 days ago
Perm Sec Commends Wike’s Infrastructure Dev Of Engenni
- Niger Delta3 days ago
FRSC Arrests 79 Traffic Offenders In A’Ibom
- News3 days ago
Rivers Police Confirm CBN Driver Missing, Recover Car In Canal
- Sports3 days ago
CAFCL: Enyimba Captain Explains Why Coach Dropped Him