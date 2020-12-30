SMEs
2020: A Challenging Year For SMEs
Needless to say that small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) form the bulk of the businesses in Nigeria. It is a major contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The major attraction has been its less capital intensive and flexibility in satisfying the needs of majority of the citizenry.
SME’s contributions to the growth of the nation’s economy cannot be over emphasised. Since the development of MSME policy in Nigeria in 2006 in partnership with the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) and later reviewed in 2010 and 2015, SME has become a major employer of labour and major contributor to the nation’s GDP. In fact, the sector drives the economic and industrial transformation of the country.
According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD, 2005), SMEs are considered to be independent firms that employ less than a given number of employees. SMEs are classified in terms of size and financial assets.
The Central Bank of Nigeria report (2003) said SMEs are a very important economic catalyst in developing and industrialising countries of the world. This confirms the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) report that posited that developing countries can conquer poverty and inequality by democratizing, deregulating and liberalising the integration of the global economy.
In spite of its significance to the well-being of the citizenry and the growth of the nat-ion’s economy, the operations of SMEs suffered major setbacks in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the #EndSARS protests across the country.
During the pandemic, which lasted for over four months, many operators of the SMEs in the country closed shops, with many resorting to online transaction. This arose from low patronage and the total lockdown of the economy occasioned by COVID-19.
The effects of the lockdown on SMEs were exacerbated by the #EndSARS protests that destroyed businesses worth millions of Naira across the country. Till date, SME operators are counting their losses as many of them are finding it difficult to come back to business.
There are, however, a number of other factors that limited the growth and expansion of SMEs in the country in 2020. Such factors include unavailability of loans from financial institutions, high cost of credit facilities, high interest rates, high maintenance cost and the demand for duly registered collateral obligations.
Inconsistency in government policies, bureaucratic bottlenecks experienced in the administration of incentives and support facilities from all levels of government, as well as multiple taxation arising from various levies imposed by the federal, state and local governments, also play a great role in slowing down the growth of SMEs in the country.
Meanwhile, inadequate or decrepit infrastructures like good roads, power supply, high cost of raw materials and export constraints further tighten the noose against SMEs in the country.
These and many more served as major setbacks for SMEs in Nigeria in the year 2020.
Notwithstanding these setbacks and challenges, there is a ray of optimism am-ong SME operators that the year 2021 will usher in good prospects for the sector. Majority of business owners say they cannot wait for 2021 to come, to see if there will be added value to their businesses.
This prospect is, however, dependent on a number of factors, including an enabling environment that encourages healthy competition among SMEs and attracts local and foreign investments. How soon will that be is a question only time will tell.
Edo Manufacturers Decry High Costs Of Raw Materials
Small and Medium Scale Manufacturers in Edo State have decried the persistent hike in the prices of raw materials used in the production of some finished goods in the state.
Some of the manufacturers, who spoke with The Tide in separate interviews, in Benin yesterday, attributed the hike to the high cost of foreign exchange and low supply of raw materials.
They said that the hike in prices of production materials had caused increases in their cost of production, reduced output, increased prices of finished goods, as well as reduced patronage.
The Managing Director, IDDN Reliance International, manufacturers of polythene and polyester products, Mr Marshal Izebhijie, said that the price of Nylon bags had increased in the country due to high cost of raw materials.
“Our major raw materials are imported from South Korea and Saudi Arabia, and the supply of these raw materials have reduced due to restrictions of movement occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We used to get some of these materials from Eleme Petrochemicals, but the company has shut down and we now resort to importation.
“A raw material called SK that we were buying for N25,000 before the outbreak of COVID-19 is now sold for between N35,000 to N40,000, while a bag of small Nylon bags we were selling for N12,000 before the COVID-19 lockdown now sells for N15,000.
“We are just trying to manage the business and satisfy our customers, because we are not enjoying patronage”, Izebhijie said.
Another manufacturer, Mr Benedict Onaiwu, Managing Director, Interior Components Ltd, said that the persistent hike in prices of materials used to make furniture was discouraging local production.
“The price of foam has gone up like four times this year, a sheet of lumber that we used to buy for N3,500 six months ago is now selling for N4,500, while Iron that was sold for N1,300 is now N2,400.
“The high prices of materials has led to high cost of production, which is affecting local production of furniture. Some of our clients now prefer to buy cheap imported furniture that is not durable and this is affecting our sales”, Onaiwu said.
In a related development, the Managing Director, SellWill Nigeria Enterprise, manufacturers of bar soaps in Edo, Mr Wilfred Isele, said that the persistent hike in the price of red oil had led to high cost of soap production.
“The problem soap manufacturers are currently facing in the country is that the demand for red oil, a major ingredient for soap production, is more than its supply in the country. We want the government to open the borders so that the supply of red oil into the country can increase and the price will reduce.
“The price of red oil has continued to increase with about N5,000 to N10,000 every week, since the past six months. A drum of red Oil that sold for between N85,000 to N90,000 six months ago, now sells for between N180,000 to N200,000.
“We have to reduce the sizes of our bar soaps and increase the price a little so we can remain in business,” Isele said..
Isele called for more investments in oil palm production in the country, as a long term measure to increase the supply of red oil for domestic use.
Protests Slowed Private Sector’s Growth In November – Report
The Nigerian private sector remained in growth territory overall in November, although recent protests led output to contract for the first time in five months, as the rate of expansion in new orders softened.
Stanbic IBTC Bank stated this in its Purchasing Managers’ Index report for November 2020.
It stated that companies continued to raise purchasing activity and employment in line with rising new order inflows.
It said higher staffing allowed firms to reduce the level of outstanding business for the sixth month running, while vendor performance improved in November.
Meanwhile, firms remained optimistic about output in the year ahead with plans to upgrade software and expand operations often cited by firms.
Report said that the inflationary pressures remained marked on the price front.
It said overall input costs increased amid higher raw material costs and currency weakness.
It stated that the firms often chose to pass on higher cost burdens with average output prices increasing substantially.
The report also said: “The headline PMI registered at 50.9 in November, down from 53.5 in October, but signaling another expansion in the Nigerian private sector, meaning the latest increase pointed to a significantly softer rate of growth, and one that posted below the long-run average.
