Nation
Igbo Group Blasts Buhari Over Police Promotion
Igbo group, under the aegis of Conference of Igbo Professionals Worldwide, has written President Muhammadu Buhari, frowning on the promotion of only one police officer from the South-East region.
In a letter to the President, it sought a review of recent police promotions.
The group also alleged unfair treatment of the region in recruitment, appointments, projects location, others, asking the President and the National Assembly to urgently set up committee to unravel actions against the South East.
Recall that the Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday promoted three Assistant Inspectors General of Police and one Commissioner to Deputy Inspectors General of Police during its 10th plenary meeting.
And the group alleged that like in the past recruitments, appointments, promotions and allocation of resources, the region was denied its rightful place in the exercise carried out by the Commission.
In the letter dated 26th, December, 2020 and titled, ‘unfair treatment of Ndigbo and urgent need to right the wrongs by Mr President”, the group alleged that out of the recent promotion of senior police officers, the South East was given one slot while some regions got over 12 slots.
The letter signed by the group’s National President, Prof. Patrick Kalu and National secretary, Dr Uche Mbaka, respectively, appealed to President Buhari and the National Assembly to not only set up a panel with a view to unraveling circumstances leading to unfair treatment of Igbo race in the country but also review the recent promotions of the police commission.
“We wish to kindly draw your attention to the recent appointments made in the Nigeria Police Force by the Police Service Commission (PSC), under the chairmanship of the retired former Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith,” the group’s letter said.
“Recall that the Police Service Commission on Friday, December 18,2020,rose from its 10th plenary meeting with the promotion of 37 senior police officers to their next ranks.
“This action by the commission is highly commendable given that it would boost the morale of officers and men of the Force to serve their fatherland diligently and meritoriously.
“However, we are constrained to point out that the exercise which ordinarily would have been effected in line with the country’s policy of equity and fairness, was regrettably skewed towards some regions at the detriment of the South- East.
“For instance, as observed by us,out of the figure mentioned earlier, the North West was apportioned 12 slots just as the North-East was given 8 slots.
“The South West on the other had, got 7 while the South South got 5 in that order. The North Central geopolitical region was given 4 slots. We regret to say here that unlike the zones mentioned, the South East region only got 1 slot.
“This, to us, is the height of the ongoing desperate efforts of the current federal administration to completely alienate the Igbo race in the Nigeria project. This provocative action is condemnable and unacceptable to us.”
The group told the President that, “The PSC may have drawn its inspiration to carry out this wicked action against Ndigbo from what has been in place since the emergence of your administration.”
Listing the areas the Igbos were being marginalised in the nation’s scheme of things, the group insisted that the president must take urgent steps to “right the wrongs.”
“These infractions included lopsided appointment of security chiefs; infrastructure deficit including roads, railway, and seaports; unfavourable allocations from the federal government; and concentration of interventions of development partners in other regions.
“Others are exclusion from commanding heights of the nation’s economy; delay in the passage of South East Development Commission Bill and flying the kite of the 2023 presidency.
“We call on you sir, to address the principle of federal character in the distribution of public resources and appointive positions, especially security chiefs.
“Also, we appeal to the National Assembly to immediately step in with a view to stopping these unfair treatments of Ndigbo in Nigeria. This it can do by first of all set up a committee to investigate the reason for these actions by the government.”
Nation
Terrorists’ Attacks Claim 10 In Borno
The jihadist group Boko Haram killed, at least, 10 people, including four security personnel in raids on three villages in Borno State, local and security sources told newsmen, yesterday.
Fighters in six trucks attacked the villages of Shafa, Azare and Tashan Alade in Borno State on Saturday and set fire to homes and public buildings while firing sporadically at residents.
The head of anti-jihadist militia, Sani Mohammed, said, “They killed 10 people and burnt homes, shops and churches”.
The assailants went from village to village.
In Azare, they “burnt a police station and killed two policemen, a member of the civil defence and a vigilante,” another militiaman, Bulus James said.
The attack forced residents to flee into the bush amid shooting from the militants.
“We recovered five dead bodies with gunshots on them from the bush along with six women with gunshot injuries,” James said.
“They were all hit while trying to escape,” he added.
In Tashan Alade, residents fled into the hills overlooking the village before the assailants arrived, resident, Luka Musa said.
“When they came they went on a burning spree, burning three churches, three houses and a drug store,” Musa said.
Boko Haram has stepped up attacks in recent days.
In a video it released, last Saturday, the group claimed responsibility for a Christmas Eve attack on a village in which 11 people died as well as the kidnap of a priest who appeared in the video.
Last Thursday dozens of loggers were kidnapped and three killed near the border with Cameroon.
Boko Haram and a splinter group known as ISWAP have killed 36,000 people in the North-East and forced roughly two million to flee since 2009, according to the United Nations.
Nation
NDDC Not Created For Ijaws Alone, IYC Cautions
The Forums of Ijaw Youth Council has said that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), was not created for the people of the Ijaw ethnic nationality in the region alone, stating that the commission was to cater for the development of all the groups in the Niger Delta.
The zonal and chapter chairmen of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide also denied calling for the removal of the newly appointed Sole Administrator, NDDC, Effiong Akwa, and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.
It would be recalled that in a protest letter purportedly addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Forum of IYC Zonal and Chapter Chairmen (FIZCC) threatened to shut down the headquarters of the NDDC if the demand for the removal of Akwa and Akpabio was not met within seven days.
However, the Chairman of FIZCC, Henry Oyobolo, and the Secretary of the forum, James Tobin, who were said to have appended their signatures to the letter, denied it.
Oyobolo, who is also the chairman, IYC Lagos zone, and Tobin, who heads the Eastern zone, disassociated themselves from the call for immediate sacking of Akwa and Akpabio.
In a letter of disclaimer addressed to the Office of the President, the duo said: “We hereby use this medium to disassociate ourselves (chairmen of IYC Zonal and Chapters’ Forum) from any publication being circulated by some persons or groups asking for the immediate sacking of the newly appointed sole administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the immediate removal of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio”.
Also, another group, the Watchdog for Progressive Ijaw (WPI) observed unwarranted protests in some sections of the oil-rich region over Akwa’s appointment.
In a statement signed by is Coordinator, Lambert Olambo, the WPI stated it was disturbing that most of the demonstrations, including the recent blockade of the Mbiama axis of the East-West Road was by the Ijaw-speaking part of the region.
Olambo said while other ethnic nationalities in the region appeared to have aligned themselves with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to first clean up the NDDC before empanelling a new board, some Ijaw stakeholders had become a willing tool to frustrate the arrangement.
He said, “Why is it that only a section of the Ijaw is opposed to Mr. President’s decision? Our investigations reveal that those opposed to Akwa’s appointment are doing so out of ethnic bias. They believe that they can only support such appointment if it comes from Ijaw.
“These same people supported Keme Pondei’s appointment to lead the dissolved Interim Management Committee (IMC) of NDDC without asking for a new board despite financial profligacy against that committee. They did so because they believe that Pondei is from Ijawland.
“WPI is opposed to this kind of nepotic and tribalistic thinking. As progressives, Niger Delta is not all about Ijaw alone. NDDC was not created for only Ijaw. We have many other ethnic nationalities in the region, and we as Ijaw need to unite with all of them and build bridges across them for effective solidarity and better bargaining power.”
They, however, backed the council for asking the Federal Government to appoint a substantive managing director and a board to run the affairs of the NDDC.
Nation
Gunmen Kill Five In Benue Attacks
At least, five persons have been reported killed in two separate gunmen attacks in Katsina-Ala and Gwer West Local Government Areas of Benue State, yesterday.
While two persons were reported killed following a suspected cult war in Naka, headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area, three others were said to have been killed in the home of a politician in Katsina-Ala town, Katsina-Ala Local Government area of the state early hours of yesterday.
Sources from Naka area who pleaded anonymity told newsmen that the rival cult group had stormed the High Level area of the ancient town of Naka and shot sporadically killing two people and injuring others.
The situation, according to our sources, caused residents of the area to scamper for safety while some, thinking that herdsmen were responsible for the attack, even ran into the bushes that night.
“We all took to our heels when we heard the gunshots. Some of us slept in the bush till morning. By the time we returned this morning, we heard that two people were killed while others were injured,” one of the sources said.
It was also gathered that the late night’s attack on Katsina-Ala town happened at Hon. Lanna Jato’s country home, Nagu community where three people were reported killed, houses burnt and property destroyed.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the report, said the incident happened around 1am, yesterday.
“On 27/12/2020 at about 1am, a gunshot was heard in High Level area of Naka town and police officers were deployed to the area.
“Two persons were arrested at the scene of crime while two young men were found in a pool of blood. Victims were rushed to hospital but confirmed dead.”
Anene disclosed further that five more suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack adding that investigation was already in progress.
The PPRO also confirmed the attack by unknown gunmen in Kastina-Ala town where she said three persons, including a man, his wife and their child were killed.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Police Smash Biafra Radio Transmission In Rivers, Arrest Six Suspects
- Nation5 days ago
ASUU Suspends Strike, Nine Months After
- Sports3 days ago
Sports Brings Value To Society – Royal Father
- Nation5 days ago
FG Declares Public Holidays For Christmas, New Year
- Nation5 days ago
ASUU Suspends 9-Month Old Strike
- Politics3 days ago
A’Ibom Assembly Confirms Four Commissioner-Nominees
- Politics3 days ago
Farah Faults House Plans To Sanction Chinda
- Politics3 days ago
‘Don’t Campaign For Guber Aspirants’