The Inquisitive Cat

Booker T. Washington of the late 19th and early 20th Century once said that “No man who continuously adds something to the material, intellectual and moral well-being of the place in which he lives, is left long without proper reward”. Rivers State Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, is perhaps aware of this postulate, when he started adding value to existing and non-existing infrastructure “of the place in which he lives”.

For instance, the Pleasure Park, the road projects and multiple fly-over network among others are testimonies. As if this is not enough, on August 29, 2020 he announced his resolve to’ build two hostels and a 1,500 capacity auditorium for the law school in Bayelsa. Yes, it is in conformity with “adding something to the material, intellectual and moral “well-being” of the law school as juxtaposed by the foremost African American multiple United States’ President’s adviser, Booker T. Washington. .

Simply put, the law school in Bayelsa State which is for the South South zone according to Governor Wike, was initially proposed for Port Harcourt, Rivers State. However, “the former administration rejected the offer. You know also that Baysela was created out of Rivers State, hence we are still the same and whatever I can do in Rivers State, I can also do it in Bayelsa State”.

This argumentative pronouncements sound logical especially when viewed from the background that over 85 per cent of Governor Wike’s attainment in life is anchored on the fact that he is a lawyer. So he is not left long without proper reward as earlier presented by Washington.

For the records, the Niger Delta campus of the Nigeria Law School is sited at Agudama-Epie. It is a community and local government area which is some distance away from Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital. The school started with about 252 students in 2011 and has presently multiplied in geometric progression. The existing infrastructure has been overstretched while there is total absence of quality accommodation for both students and lecturers among other non-existing facilities. , ‘

Thus, the two hostels expected to accommodate 1800 (one thousand eight hundred) students promised by Governor Wike would not only set the law school campus in Bayelsa ahead of other zonal campuses of the Nigerian law school in the country but will attract more postings and increase legal education output and productivity. The 1,500 capacity Rivers Auditorium when completed by Mr Projects would not just be a place for law students but a hub for multi-purpose events, socio-economic integration and litegal interaction, capable of spreading politically to the wider society. All of this is equal to quality project construction and timely delivery.

Nevertheless, the benevolence of the Rivers State Government in building this massive infrastructure in Bayelsa State should ordinarily not be contested. Be that as it may, a Chinese proverb says, “If you tell me I will forget, show me I will remember but if you involve me I will understand”. This means that the Government and people of Rivers State need to be involved so as to understand. Rivers State Government needs to extract concrete commitments not only from the law school authority but also from the Government and people of Bayelsa State.

This is significant when viewed from the perspective of the July 2010 protest made by the people, particularly women of Agudama-Epie, against siting of the law school in their land. Ask former Governor Timipre Silver, now Minister of State for Petroleum, and he will tell you that it took time and resources to quell and quench that community demonstration and protest against the law school location. The scars of injuries inflicted that period, if subjected to scientific and moral evaluations, are still having negative impact on the survival of the legal institute till date.

To a large extent, the Agudama-Epie community challenge, among other related factors, are critical as why the people and Government of Rivers State must take cognisance not to lose at the roundabout on what we intended to gain at the swing. Rivers people need not to be reminded of the 2002 to 2005 experience when its government built some hostels at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka only for the same University community rebuffing a simple request of naming a unit of one of the hostels after our revered nationalist, Chief Harold Dappa-Biriye.

In building the three gigantic projects by Mr Projects, specific consideration might be necessary. One is that Ahoada West, particularly Engenni axis, embracing Mbiama communities of Rivers State are very near, so close and even share boundaries with Agudama-Epi where the Iaw school is located. It would not be out of place if the two hostels were sited in Ahoada West.

Secondly, the policy of Rivers State Government on job creation for our youths is strategic. A magnificent multi-purpose hall and two imposing high-rise buildings as hotels by the Rivers State Government have the potential of creating short and long-term employment. “After all, Rivers people want the best and I will give the best to Rivers people”, Governor Wike said.

Besides, the Governor is a promise keeper and his avowed commitment in fulfilling his promises speaks volumes. This is why he is committed to the commencement and completion of the high capacity multi-purpose auditorium and the two hostels of 900 (Nine Hundred) students each. As a legal luminary, who had passed through the law school, he would, for sure, leverage on this project by immortalising our legal luminaries. Justice Karibi-White, Mary Odili, Suzzette Eberechi-Wike, Iche Ndu, O.C.J Okocha, Okey Wali, Nabo Graham-Douglas, Cyrus Nunieh, B. M. Wifa, Ledum Mitee, among others, are such legal minds that even heaven opens at their mention. Students and generations at the South South campus of the law school should at least know more of them.

Again, the topography of the law school campus in Bayelsa, in addition to the present size of the campus, is a critical engineering challenge. It means that cost efficiency, transportation and a whole lot of logistics management, among other adjoining facilities handling, will require due diligence.

Summarily, in as much as the decision of contributing to building structures for the growth of legal education is unarguably correct, it is pertinent to acknowledge and factor some of these contending variables into the project. Issues of this nature, though little, could be so compelling to say, “had I known” tomorrow.

Remember that the hand is one, but we can separate its fingers, particularly in our social contracts.

Lilybox writes on contemporary issues.

By: Kubi Lilybox