Opinion
The Inquisitive Cat
It is not quite a delightful activity to have to proof-read and edit a sensitive research material full of horrific details of unresolved 45 murder cases in Nigeria. One had to undertake such task recently with the intention of informing the public about aspects of the work which are of interest to Nigerians. Between the researcher and the proof-reader some agreements were reached, including a change in the title of the work and a permission to publish some aspects of it.
The Inquisitive Cat is meant to be a depiction of the hazards and dangers which journalists face in the course of their tasks of informing, educating, conscientising and transforming the public and society, for the better. Beginning with known and little-known details about the murder of Mr. Dele Giwa, journalist and founding Editor-in-Chief of Newswatch magazine on October 19, 1986, the work examined controversial murder cases up to 2009.
Being a post-graduate research journalist that one had taught at the undergraduate level, the researcher spent some space to deal with an old lecture material on Social Impact model of news reporting and writing. Styles of presentation ranged from precision, investigative, predictive, interpretative, to the advocacy one, which were taken from a 2005 lecture on Hermeneutic theory of journalism.
Under literature review the researcher took quite some commendable pains to dig out details and materials from various newspapers and journals over a period of about 30 years. Apart from Dele Giwa, another unresolved murder case was that of Engr. Adesoji Dina in September 1998. Before then, there was in 1994 the controversial murder of Vice Admiral Babatunde Elegbede (rtd). In 1995, three unresolved murders involved Pa Alfred Rewane (October 6), Mr Lekan Owolabi, in March, and Captain Tunde Ashafa on June 11. Dr. Obi Wali’s case did not feature.
In 1996 alone, there were eight unresolved and highly controversial murder cases involving the following persons: Mr Bagauda Kaltho (January 18); Mrs Tajudeen Abiola (February 9); Admiral O. Omotehinwa (May 22); Mrs Kudirat Abiola (June 4); Chief Adejola Balogun (June 15); Mrs. Esther Tejuoso (Sept 19); Madam Suliat Adedeji (November 14), and Mr Toyin Onagoruwa.
Mr Tunde Oladapo, assistant news editor of The Guardian newspaper was murdered February 28, 1998, while two persons: Mr. Kola Tokumbo and Mr. Patrick Okoye, went down, January 31, 1999. There were four unresolved murder cases in 2000: Mr. Igwe Francis Nwankwo (February 15); Mr. Idowu Braimoh (November 5); Mr. Joseph Osayande (December 4) and Chief Layi Balogun (December 10). Two persons went down unresolved in 2001: Mr. Odunayo Olagbaju (December 20) and Chief Bola Ige (SAN) former Justice Minister – December 23.
In 2002, there were seven controversial and unresolved murder cases, namely: Mr. S. A Awoniyi, confidential secretary to a Chief Justice (January 7), Mr. Eyo Eyo (April); Barrister Barnabas Igwe, chairman, Anambra State branch of the NBA and his wife, Abigail Amaka (Sept. 1); Mr. Ifeanyi Igbokwe (April 18); Mr. Christopher Ogbonna (May 26) ; and Mrs Maria – Theresa Nsa (June 11).
Of the six unresolved murder cases in 2003, that of Chief Marshall Harry of ANPP on the 5th of March, was the most controversial one. On 17th of the same month one Mallam Bala Mai-Haice went down. Mr. Ogbonnaya Uche, an Imo State ANPP senatorial candidate was murdered on February 8; Mr. E. Emenike, February 13; Mr. T. Agwatu, principal secretary to Imo State Governor (Feb. 22) and then Mr. Ajibola Olanipekun (June 21).
The year 2004 witnessed the controversial murder of Chief Aminasoari Dikibo, chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) South-South Zone, on February 6. July 16 2005 witnessed the murder of another PDP member, Alhaji Lateef Olaniyan, and another PDP Chieftain Mr. Peter Eboigbe on the 11th August. Mr. Anthony Olufunsho Williams, a Lagos State governorship aspirant, went down July 27, 2006, and another governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Dr. Ayodele Daramola, on August 14, 2006. Same 2006 witnessed the murder of Mr. Godwin Agboroko, chairman, Editorial Board of ThisDay Newspapers Limited, on December 23. The death of Agboroko raised an issue of insurance cover for journalists.
One case of unresolved murder in 2007 was that of Mr. Daniel Ekugbe Iriri, on December 30. There was similarly one such case on August 17, 2008, involving another journalist, Mr. Abayomi Ogundeji of ThisDay Newspaper’s Editorial Board. Mr. Bayo Ohu, another assistant news editor of The Guardian newspaper was murdered, September 20, 2009.
Although the research journalist did not use “The Inquisitive Cat” as title for his work, he did place emphasis on the fact that controversial deaths and murders of journalists can be linked with their “nosiness” and inquisitiveness. There was a recall from one of the Jame Bond books about how inquisitiveness killed the cat. On the humorous side, some of the exploits of Jack Bauer in the popular film series “24”, featured in the research material.
Some of the recommendations made by the researcher are quite vital, one of which has to do with insurance cover for journalists. Quite a number of Nigerian journalists are taking on the task of private investigations for rich clients. Similarly, current training programmes in investigative journalism veer into tracking and undercover activities. What is of vital importance is that journalists should not die a dusty death.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
A Reason To Rejoice
It’s Christmas, a commemoration of the nativity of Jesus Christ, Christians’ acclaimed Messiah, Saviour and Redeemer. On the third Sunday of advent, when Christians waited patiently and expectantly for this day, Prophet Isaiah told the people of God to rejoice because of the coming of the servant of God, who will bring glad tidings to the poor, heal the broken hearted, proclaim liberty to the captives and release to the prisoners and ultimately announce a year of favour from the Lord and a day of vindication by God (Is 61:1-11).
For many people, that was a major take-home, going by all the challenges facing people in different parts of the world and particularly, our nation this period of the Covid-19 pandemic and its attendant financial problem, kidnappings, killings, increased poverty, loss of jobs and many others. People of God were asked not to lose hope in the midst of all these problems but rather, they should wait and prepare themselves for the coming of the son of God, Emmanuel, whose coming will bring joy, hope and a whole lot of good things.
Today’s celebration of Christmas should therefore rekindle our hope and trust in the Lord for a better tomorrow. We are also expected to be like Christ. Christmas season is supposed to be a period of peace, for Jesus Christ, according to the Bible, was sent into the world by God his father, to die for the sins of mankind and bring everlasting peace to the world. It is expected that the commemoration of his birth should be a time for nations, families and individuals to make peace and live in harmony.
Ironically, the reverse seems to be the case now, as people have turned the Yuletide season to a time to do all sorts of unspeakable things to make money. Traders, transporters, hair dressers, tailors in Nigeria, all see the season as an opportunity to make quick money, hiking the prices of their goods and services. Family ties, relationships, are broken over material needs for Christmas.
Perhaps, the most worrisome is increased crime rate across the country during the festive period. Armed robbers, kidnappers increase their operation during the holy season. As a matter of fact, many people from various parts of the country now find it difficult to travel to their villages for Christmas for fear of being kidnapped.
Amid vices and fears, we miss the essence of Christmas and lose the blessings therein. Christmas will be without meaning unless we all imbibe the basic lessons drawn from Jesus’ lowly birth, in a manger, his pious life, long suffering, love for others and empathy with the weak and hopeless, all of which climaxed with a supreme sacrifice on the Cross of Calvary. No doubt, these are the virtues that truly make Christmas a Christian epoch, worthy of annual commemoration.
Sometimes one wonders, what a peaceful world we’ll have if mankind imbibe the attributes of the exemplary life Jesus Christ lived, of being a master servant, lover of children, friend of the forsaken and dependable teacher. Could we all see this year’s Christmas as an opportunity to reflect on the virtues Christ preached and see how adherence to them could save the fast dwindling family structure, redirect a depraved society, remold our leaders to become selfless servant-leaders and above all rebrand a greedy and insensitive political class and the governed?
In a recent sermon, the Catholic Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, Most Rev. Camillus Etukudoh, advised that for Christmas celebration to impact positively on our lives, we should go beyond materials,physical preparations but rather concentrate more on preparing our souls to welcome the Lord on the great sacred day.
Surely, the celebration will have more impact on us as individuals and a nation if we do away with greed, materialism, corruption, ethnicity, and all those vices that divide us as a nation but practice contentment, love, sacrifice, justice which Jesus Christ lived and died for.
Exchange of gifts is a major aspect of Christmas celebration. Let us, therefore, reach out to the less privileged members of our communities and put smiles on their faces through our gifts of love and other material things.
Instead of doubling the prices of our goods and services, we should emulate people of other countries who slash the prices of their commodities during Christmas to make it affordable for everyone. Only through such genuine acts of love and charity can we make the celebration worthwhile.
It is our prayer that as God made it possible for a virgin, Mary, to conceive and bear a son, Jesus, He will better our disturbing situations both as individuals and as a nation; for with God, all things are possible.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Revisiting Bayelsa Law School
Booker T. Washington of the late 19th and early 20th Century once said that “No man who continuously adds something to the material, intellectual and moral well-being of the place in which he lives, is left long without proper reward”. Rivers State Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, is perhaps aware of this postulate, when he started adding value to existing and non-existing infrastructure “of the place in which he lives”.
For instance, the Pleasure Park, the road projects and multiple fly-over network among others are testimonies. As if this is not enough, on August 29, 2020 he announced his resolve to’ build two hostels and a 1,500 capacity auditorium for the law school in Bayelsa. Yes, it is in conformity with “adding something to the material, intellectual and moral “well-being” of the law school as juxtaposed by the foremost African American multiple United States’ President’s adviser, Booker T. Washington. .
Simply put, the law school in Bayelsa State which is for the South South zone according to Governor Wike, was initially proposed for Port Harcourt, Rivers State. However, “the former administration rejected the offer. You know also that Baysela was created out of Rivers State, hence we are still the same and whatever I can do in Rivers State, I can also do it in Bayelsa State”.
This argumentative pronouncements sound logical especially when viewed from the background that over 85 per cent of Governor Wike’s attainment in life is anchored on the fact that he is a lawyer. So he is not left long without proper reward as earlier presented by Washington.
For the records, the Niger Delta campus of the Nigeria Law School is sited at Agudama-Epie. It is a community and local government area which is some distance away from Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital. The school started with about 252 students in 2011 and has presently multiplied in geometric progression. The existing infrastructure has been overstretched while there is total absence of quality accommodation for both students and lecturers among other non-existing facilities. , ‘
Thus, the two hostels expected to accommodate 1800 (one thousand eight hundred) students promised by Governor Wike would not only set the law school campus in Bayelsa ahead of other zonal campuses of the Nigerian law school in the country but will attract more postings and increase legal education output and productivity. The 1,500 capacity Rivers Auditorium when completed by Mr Projects would not just be a place for law students but a hub for multi-purpose events, socio-economic integration and litegal interaction, capable of spreading politically to the wider society. All of this is equal to quality project construction and timely delivery.
Nevertheless, the benevolence of the Rivers State Government in building this massive infrastructure in Bayelsa State should ordinarily not be contested. Be that as it may, a Chinese proverb says, “If you tell me I will forget, show me I will remember but if you involve me I will understand”. This means that the Government and people of Rivers State need to be involved so as to understand. Rivers State Government needs to extract concrete commitments not only from the law school authority but also from the Government and people of Bayelsa State.
This is significant when viewed from the perspective of the July 2010 protest made by the people, particularly women of Agudama-Epie, against siting of the law school in their land. Ask former Governor Timipre Silver, now Minister of State for Petroleum, and he will tell you that it took time and resources to quell and quench that community demonstration and protest against the law school location. The scars of injuries inflicted that period, if subjected to scientific and moral evaluations, are still having negative impact on the survival of the legal institute till date.
To a large extent, the Agudama-Epie community challenge, among other related factors, are critical as why the people and Government of Rivers State must take cognisance not to lose at the roundabout on what we intended to gain at the swing. Rivers people need not to be reminded of the 2002 to 2005 experience when its government built some hostels at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka only for the same University community rebuffing a simple request of naming a unit of one of the hostels after our revered nationalist, Chief Harold Dappa-Biriye.
In building the three gigantic projects by Mr Projects, specific consideration might be necessary. One is that Ahoada West, particularly Engenni axis, embracing Mbiama communities of Rivers State are very near, so close and even share boundaries with Agudama-Epi where the Iaw school is located. It would not be out of place if the two hostels were sited in Ahoada West.
Secondly, the policy of Rivers State Government on job creation for our youths is strategic. A magnificent multi-purpose hall and two imposing high-rise buildings as hotels by the Rivers State Government have the potential of creating short and long-term employment. “After all, Rivers people want the best and I will give the best to Rivers people”, Governor Wike said.
Besides, the Governor is a promise keeper and his avowed commitment in fulfilling his promises speaks volumes. This is why he is committed to the commencement and completion of the high capacity multi-purpose auditorium and the two hostels of 900 (Nine Hundred) students each. As a legal luminary, who had passed through the law school, he would, for sure, leverage on this project by immortalising our legal luminaries. Justice Karibi-White, Mary Odili, Suzzette Eberechi-Wike, Iche Ndu, O.C.J Okocha, Okey Wali, Nabo Graham-Douglas, Cyrus Nunieh, B. M. Wifa, Ledum Mitee, among others, are such legal minds that even heaven opens at their mention. Students and generations at the South South campus of the law school should at least know more of them.
Again, the topography of the law school campus in Bayelsa, in addition to the present size of the campus, is a critical engineering challenge. It means that cost efficiency, transportation and a whole lot of logistics management, among other adjoining facilities handling, will require due diligence.
Summarily, in as much as the decision of contributing to building structures for the growth of legal education is unarguably correct, it is pertinent to acknowledge and factor some of these contending variables into the project. Issues of this nature, though little, could be so compelling to say, “had I known” tomorrow.
Remember that the hand is one, but we can separate its fingers, particularly in our social contracts.
Lilybox writes on contemporary issues.
By: Kubi Lilybox
