Nigerian University Ranks 500th Position In The World – Don

As parts of measures to instill discipline on campus, no fewer than 18 students and five staff of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), have been expelled and suspended within the past one year due to unruly behavior exhibited on campus.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele disclosed this in his address at the 38th Convocation ceremony of the university at the main campus, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt , recently.

Ndimele said the institution has zero tolerance for indiscipline and campus-prone misconduct including ‘grade sorting’ sex-for-grade, rape, bullying, sexual harassment, examination malpractices, poor attitude to work among others.

Ndimele maintained that the university has no room for cultism and other social vices, adding that it has set up a Committee on Anti-Cultism and Anti-Sorting whose membership he said are known only to himself, the registrar and the members themselves.

According to him, the institution has also established a functional Professional Ethics Committee to deal with untoward practices on campus.

He said, “in the past one year, we have suspended or expelled over 18 students. We have suspended five members of staff for four months each for various untoward practices. Recently, we dismissed a lecturer in the Faculty of Social Sciences for gross professional misconduct. We have submitted names of staff and students who have been found wanting in their conduct to the Director of State Security Services (DSS), for profiling”.

The IAUE boss however, described the university’s main campus (Rumuolumeni) as porous and called on the state governor’s attention.

“There is no fence from the Rumuolumeni Police Station through to our boundary with Masters Energy to the back of the university facing the river. The main campus is regularly attacked by criminals coming through the sea”, Ndimele said.

In her valedictory address, the Overall Best Graduating Student and recipient of N1million award by the institution, Miss Faith Chidinma Igbonekwu commended the vice chancellor for putting up such measures that have instilled discipline in and among the students.

While noting that no institution or nation will thrive in the midst of war, violence and disunity, Igbonekwu stressed the need for the graduands and awardees to borrow a leaf from the VC and become ambassadors of peace and love as they spread across the nation.

She said, “the Joy of this ceremony would be much appreciated when our individual actions are directed towards making Nigeria and the world a better place. As dynamic fellows, we should be the change we seek in whatever position we find ourselves. We should also learn to promote peace and unity as no nation will thrive in the presence of war, violence and disunity. Thus, we should be ambassadors of peace and love”.

By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu