Nigerian University Ranks 500th Position In The World – Don
The Assistant Vice-Chancellor, University of West of England, Bristol, Professor Lukumon Oyedele has said that ineffective governance and leaders, outdated curriculum are the reasons Nigerian universities cannot meet up with the world.
The university teacher said a Nigerian university only manages to rank the 500th position among its mates in the world.
Prof Oyedele lamented that government policies and structural problems are the main issues undermining the university system in Nigeria.
He made the assertions while delivering a lecture on “Internationalisation of Higher Education in Nigeria: A Change in Attitude and Strategy”, during the 2nd Prince Tunde Ponnle Annual Lecture held at Osun State University, main campus, Osogbo.
Prof Oyedele, however, explained that introducing university autonomy would help each institution determine its standard and manage its resources.
He further said that each university will employ staff based on merit and not by connections.
“The role of the government will just be about monitoring and ensuring accountability within the university system. Not working and still getting paid is a panacea for failure and future strike,” he said.
The guest lecturer further stated that competency-based appointment and performance-based management can go a long way to boost university performance.
COVID-19 Resurgence: NUC Issues Suspension Of Academic Activities
Hopes of University students across the country to return to school has again been dashed following a new directive by the Nigeria University Commission (NUC), to suspend academic activities on campuses.
The NUC issued the directive in a circular signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Maiyaki, at the weekend.
The NUC said it was imperative that academic activities be suspended because of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which has taken a new dimension with higher daily recorded cases as against it’s first occurrence.
It stated that classrooms, hostel accommodation, conferences and seminars should be suspended, adding that universities should remain closed during this intervening period until further directive by the Federal Government on the reopening of schools.
“Vice Chancellors are to please note that the directive is part of measures approved by Mr. President to mitigate the second wave of Coronavirus infections in the country”, it said.
It would be recalled that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), suspended it’s nine months old industrial strike action last Wednesday, after an agreement with the Federal Government on universities funding and other issues.
ASUU’s president, Prof.Biodun Ogunyemi had also stated that it’s members were ready to resume duties as soon as the government meets it’s terms of agreement and puts in place COVID-19 protocols.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Untoward Practices: Varsity Expels 18 Students, Five Staff
As parts of measures to instill discipline on campus, no fewer than 18 students and five staff of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), have been expelled and suspended within the past one year due to unruly behavior exhibited on campus.
The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele disclosed this in his address at the 38th Convocation ceremony of the university at the main campus, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt , recently.
Ndimele said the institution has zero tolerance for indiscipline and campus-prone misconduct including ‘grade sorting’ sex-for-grade, rape, bullying, sexual harassment, examination malpractices, poor attitude to work among others.
Ndimele maintained that the university has no room for cultism and other social vices, adding that it has set up a Committee on Anti-Cultism and Anti-Sorting whose membership he said are known only to himself, the registrar and the members themselves.
According to him, the institution has also established a functional Professional Ethics Committee to deal with untoward practices on campus.
He said, “in the past one year, we have suspended or expelled over 18 students. We have suspended five members of staff for four months each for various untoward practices. Recently, we dismissed a lecturer in the Faculty of Social Sciences for gross professional misconduct. We have submitted names of staff and students who have been found wanting in their conduct to the Director of State Security Services (DSS), for profiling”.
The IAUE boss however, described the university’s main campus (Rumuolumeni) as porous and called on the state governor’s attention.
“There is no fence from the Rumuolumeni Police Station through to our boundary with Masters Energy to the back of the university facing the river. The main campus is regularly attacked by criminals coming through the sea”, Ndimele said.
In her valedictory address, the Overall Best Graduating Student and recipient of N1million award by the institution, Miss Faith Chidinma Igbonekwu commended the vice chancellor for putting up such measures that have instilled discipline in and among the students.
While noting that no institution or nation will thrive in the midst of war, violence and disunity, Igbonekwu stressed the need for the graduands and awardees to borrow a leaf from the VC and become ambassadors of peace and love as they spread across the nation.
She said, “the Joy of this ceremony would be much appreciated when our individual actions are directed towards making Nigeria and the world a better place. As dynamic fellows, we should be the change we seek in whatever position we find ourselves. We should also learn to promote peace and unity as no nation will thrive in the presence of war, violence and disunity. Thus, we should be ambassadors of peace and love”.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
