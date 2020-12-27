Environment
EIDI ECOSMART Plant To Produce Biogas, Soil Amenders, Fertiliser – Official
The Energy Industry Development Initiative (EIDI) says its ECOSMART integrated modular power minigrid plant is designed to produce biogas, soil amenders and fertiliser in a ratio that is beneficial for soil management.
Chief Executive Officer, EIDI, Dr Tom Obaseki, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday said that the plant would also support local and regenerative agricultural practices.
According to him, ECOSMART is a total waste to wealth concept based on the circular economy.
“This will help to solve three main infrastructural and developmental problems of Nigeria-Electricty and clean Energy Access –Sustainable Waste Management- Organic Fertilizer for Agricultural use and ultimatly food security.
“The renewable electricity power solution thus comes with underlying economic, environmental and social benefits for rural dwellers, especially for women.
“As part of the design, the system will produce biogas, soil amenders and fertiliser in a ratio beneficial for soil management, supporting local, regenerative agricultural practices,” he said.
Obaseki said the project would demonstrate the use of clean, renewable biogas for cooking, replacing biomass fuels which cause well documented respiratory and other health issues, particularly for women and children.
“Biogas will also be used to generate heat and electricity to power homes and businesses such as cassava drying, food processing, charging for e-bike delivery services and others.
“A Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) mechanism will be used to explore the potential for community ownership of energy and waste management asset,” he said.
Environment
EIDI ECOSMART Plant To Produce Biogas, Soil Amenders, Fertiliser – Official
The Energy Industry Development Initiative (EIDI) says its ECOSMART integrated modular power minigrid plant is designed to produce biogas, soil amenders and fertiliser in a ratio that is beneficial for soil management.
Chief Executive Officer, EIDI, Dr Tom Obaseki, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday said that the plant would also support local and regenerative agricultural practices.
According to him, ECOSMART is a total waste to wealth concept based on the circular economy.
“This will help to solve three main infrastructural and developmental problems of Nigeria-Electricty and clean Energy Access –Sustainable Waste Management- Organic Fertilizer for Agricultural use and ultimatly food security.
“The renewable electricity power solution thus comes with underlying economic, environmental and social benefits for rural dwellers, especially for women.
“As part of the design, the system will produce biogas, soil amenders and fertiliser in a ratio beneficial for soil management, supporting local, regenerative agricultural practices,” he said.
Obaseki said the project would demonstrate the use of clean, renewable biogas for cooking, replacing biomass fuels which cause well documented respiratory and other health issues, particularly for women and children.
“Biogas will also be used to generate heat and electricity to power homes and businesses such as cassava drying, food processing, charging for e-bike delivery services and others.
“A Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) mechanism will be used to explore the potential for community ownership of energy and waste management asset,” he said.
Environment
NOSDRA Boss Underscores Need For Contingency Plan To Respond To Oil Spills
The Director-General, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Mr Idris Musa, has underscored the need for a good contingency plan to effectively respond to oil spills in Nigeria.
Musa said this on Monday in Abuja at a media briefing on the Implementation of the 2020 Activation of the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan (NOSCP) and Drill Exercise.
He described NOSCP as an administrative framework for combating oil spills through rapid response to ensure that in the event of an oil spill it is attended to effectively and timely to forestall any damage to assets and livelihood.
Musa noted that the plan was a product of the International Convention of Oil Pollution Preparedness Response and Cooperation 1990 which Nigeria is a signatory to.
He said the convention required all countries that were signatories to have a NOSCP to implement in the event of an oil spill of any magnitude.
He said that NOSDRA was the agency charged with the responsibility of implementing the contingency plan.
“We have three tiers of response system in the oil spill response management and we are here to brief you on the tier three oil spill response and what should be done when it happens.
“When the oil spill goes beyond 2500 barrels, it becomes a tier three response and NOSDRA takes over in conjunction with the spiller, that is the oil company, and other stakeholders will be invited ,” he said.
He stressed that the implementation of NOSCP was a collective responsibility that required the participation of all stakeholders as all had roles to play in the event of an oil spill.
Musa said stakeholders included the media, oil companies, the military, security agencies; Ministries of Health, Environment, Works, Water Resources; state and local governments and environment NGOs.
He said the 2020 activation meeting with stakeholders would be held virtually on Tuesday, December 22 because of COVID-19 and Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria would be in attendance.
“An exercise will be done and they are to show us their state of preparedness in case something should happen in their facility.
“This also goes for all oil companies operating in Nigeria which need to have their contingency plans ready for activation at any point in time,” he said.
Speaking on the relocation of tank farms to non-residential areas, he said it would require a multi stakeholder approach, bearing in mind the environmental, technical and economic component needed to move them.
He, however, said in the interim, a good contingency plan must be put in place in terms of equipment, personnel and collaboration with other stakeholders in the event of an oil spill which was what the agency was ensuring.
Musa said the agency was working with a local company which had the capacity to assist in the event of oil spills in the country, explaining that depending on foreign help might affect the time frame of containing oil spills
Environment
Abandonment Of Andoni Elephant Cluster: Council Blames Forestry Department
The Andoni Local Government has blamed the non take-off of the Andoni Elephant Cluster Project on the Forestry Development of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.
The project was anchored by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the Niger Delta Biodiversity Conservation programme.
It would be recalled that a draft byelaws on the project was in 2019 submitted to the Andoni Local Government Council during a well attended seminar at Ngo, the council headquarters.
The draft byelaws was titled: Andoni Local Government wild Life Species Protection Byelaws: The Protection of Endangered Flora and Fauna Byelaws 2019.
First schedule to the byelaws reads: “Animals and Plant in relation to which hunting, collection, live capture or trader is prohibited, except in exceptional circumstances.
Second schedule also reads: “Animals and Plants in relations to which hunting, collection, live capture or trade may only be permitted under license.
According to a copy obtained by The Tide, the UNDP says, the proposed law was in line with the National Wildlife Species Protection Amendment Act 2015.
The convention on International Trade in Endangered Species or Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
“The convention on Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) and her daughter Agreement and Protocols as well as the convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) to which Nigeria is a signatory” it said.
However, since its submission, the document is yet to be deliberated upon by the Local Government Legislative Assembly or even the executive arm of the council.
This situation has put the Elephants and other Wildlife Species in Andoni under greater dangers of extinction.
Speaking during an interactive session with journalists of Andoni extraction in Port Harcourt, the Executive Chairman of Andoni Local Government Council, Hon. Paul Lawrence Pau said the Forestry Department of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture should be blamed for the non take-off of the project.
He said the council had set aside the sum of N6 million as well as provide an office space for the take-off of the project, but officials of the forestry department were not coming forth for the project.
Meanwhile, a consultant to the UNDP on the project, Raymond Enunwane, in a telepone chat with The Tide, expressed surprise that the byelaws is yet to be deliberated upon by the Andoni Local Government Legislative Assembly since its submission a year ago.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Police Smash Biafra Radio Transmission In Rivers, Arrest Six Suspects
- Nation5 days ago
ASUU Suspends Strike, Nine Months After
- Sports3 days ago
Sports Brings Value To Society – Royal Father
- Nation5 days ago
FG Declares Public Holidays For Christmas, New Year
- Nation5 days ago
ASUU Suspends 9-Month Old Strike
- Politics3 days ago
A’Ibom Assembly Confirms Four Commissioner-Nominees
- Politics3 days ago
Farah Faults House Plans To Sanction Chinda
- Politics3 days ago
‘Don’t Campaign For Guber Aspirants’