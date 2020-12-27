For The Record
Celebrities, VIPs Lost To Covid-19, Others In 2020
The outgoing year is reputed as one of the most deadly in the history of humanity considering the high number of deaths recorded on account of the Covid-19 pandemic that shook the entire world to its foundation.
Nigeria was no exception even though the country is lucky that its casualty figure from the virus has so far not been as high as it was initially feared. Yet, the country has had its fair share of the tragedy as many promi-nent individuals were lost to the pandemic. Some of the celebrities and promi-nent Nigerians who lost their lives to the pandemic and others during the year include: Abba Kyari
The entire landscape was in shock on April 17 with the official announcement of the death of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari.
His death reportedly from Covid-19 infection had jolted the entire populace to the grim reality of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.
He was believed to have contracted the virus while he was away in Germany on official assignment.
He was aged 67.
Tolulope Arotile
The entire nation was thrown into mourning on July 14, 2020 with the news of the death of Tolulope Arotile, a 25-year-old flying officer reputed as Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot in the 55 years existence of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).
A native of Iffe in Ijumu Local Government Area, Kogi State, her brilliant career was halted when she was inadvertently hit by the reversing vehicle of an excited former Air Force Secondary School classmate while trying to greet her in Kaduna, according to a release by the NAF.
An official release by the NAF says as at October, 2019, the late Tolulope had acquired 460 hours of flight within her 14 months of flying a heli-copter.
Ismaila Isa Funtua
Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, a former president of Newspapers Proprie-tors Association of Nige-ria died on July 20 after a brief illness. Born in January, 1942, the Second Republic Minister of Water Resources and member of the Constitutional Confe-rence convened during the regime of the late Gen. Sani Abacha, was said to have driven himself to the hospital before he gave up the ghost.
Until his death, he was reputed as one of the most influential politicians and businessmen in the country. He founded The Democrat, a Kaduna-based authoritative news-paper on political matters, and also owned a con-struction firm renowned for building the magni-ficent office of the Civil Service of the federation.
Abiola Ajimobi
Former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi departed the world on June 25 after weeks of his rumoured battle with Covid-19.
Aged 70, he was said to have died from multiple organs failure following complications from Coro-navirus infection.
He was on the verge of assuming office as the interim national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the time he died.
Richard Akinjide
Second Republic Attor-ney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Richard Akinjide was among the prominent Nigerians who succumbed to the cold hands of death in the outgoing year. He was 89, died April 21.
The spokesperson of the family, Abayomi Akinjide, said the former AG was buried in line with Covid-19 protocols.
Tunde Buraimoh
Hon. Tunde Buraimoh, who until his death on July 10 was the chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information and Strategy, was one of the prominent politicians the state and the rest of Nigeria had to mourn during the year.
He was said to have died in a hospital around Ikorodu. Details of the cause of his death were sketchy, but reports said he had been absent from plenary for about two weeks before he passed on.
The representative of Kosofe 2 Constituency was reputed as an active and eloquent member of the House.
Ibidun Ighodalo
Ibidun Ighodalo, wife of the flamboyant pastor of Trinity House church Itua Ighodalo, died in the early hours of Sunday, June 14.
The family, however, was not forthcoming on the cause of her death, saying that they would appreciate some privacy as they mourned her death.
She was the founder of Ibidunni Ighodalo Founda-tion (IIF), non-profit making organisation she started to raise awareness about infertility and provide grants for couples requiring fertility treat-ments.
Buruji Kashamu
Billionaire businessman and member of the 8th Senate representing Ogun East, Chief Esho Kashamu popularly called Buruji Kashamu, is among the prominent Nigerians who have died of complications from Covid-19 infection.
Breaking the news of his death on twitter on August 8, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce said Kashamu died at First Cardiology Con-sultants, Lagos at the age of 62.
Sikiru Osinowo
A day after Ibidun Ighodalo’s death, the news also broke of the death of the senator representing Lagos East, Senator Sikiru Osinowo.
Osinowo was said to have died on June 15 at First Cardiology Consul-tants after battling with an ailment associated with Coronavirus.
He was aged 64.
Majek Fashek
The entertainment world was thrown into mourning in early June with the death of Nigerian reggae star, Majekodunmi Fasheke popularly known as Majek Fashek.
According to his manager, Omenka Uzoma, the ‘Rain Maker’ died in his sleep in New York, USA.
Emir of Zazzau
The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, passed on September 20.
He was until his death one of Nigeria’s most influential traditional rulers.
He was aged 84.
Amaka Ndoma-Egba
All things considered, it has been a very tough year for former Cross River senator, Victor Ndoma-Egba, with the death of his wife in a multiple accident in Ondo State on November 20 weeks after his house was looted by hoodlums who took advantage of the #EndSARS protests.
Amaka Ndoma-Egba was said to have died alongside six others in the deadly auto crash involving a truck, a commercial Toyota Avensis bus, a Honda car and a Toyota Coaster bus.
Eight others were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident.
Sam Nda-Isaiah
The media industry was thrown into mourning on December 11 with the death of the publisher of Leadership newspaper and one of the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, Sam Nda-Isaiah.
A report in Leadership newspaper quoted his family as saying that the serial entrepreneur and politician died after a brief illness.
Chioma Madubuko
In early June, the news broke of the death of former secretary of the Dangote Group, Chioma Madubuko.
The woman of sub-stance died at Reddington Hospital, Lagos after a long battle with multiple scle-rosis.
She served the Dangote group for 12 years.
Aminu Logun
Industrialist and elder statesman, Aminu Adisa Logun was until his death in July the Chief of Staff to Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak.
A statement issued by the Chief Press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye said the late Logun died of compli-cations from Covid-19 infection, only a few hours after the result of a test carried out on him turned out to be positive.
He was aged 73.
Gen. Sam Momah
Former Minister of Science and Technology, Maj-Gen. Sam Momah was one of the celebrities who passed on during the year.
Gen. Momah died on July 29 from what was believed to be compli-cations from diabetic issues.
He was aged 77.
Kayode Odumosu
Veteran Nollywood actor, Kayode Odumosu popularly known as Pa Kasumu died on March 1 after a brief illness.
Before his death, he was said to have battled ill health for a while.
His health had become a cause for concern for members of the public when a video of his frail state surfaced online last year.
He had previously admitted battling a partial stroke that affected his left side and his sight.
Ayo Fasanmi
A prominent leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Fasanmi, died on July 29.
The nonagenarian was said to have died in Osogbo, Osun State capital, after a brief illness.
He was aged 94.
Dan Foster
Popular on air persona-lity, Dan Foster a.k.a. the Big Dawg succumbed to death on June 17 after he reportedly contracted Covid-19.
He was until his death was one of the most pro-minent online personalities in the country.
He was said to have died after respiratory compli-cations from Covid-19.
Gen. Domkat Bali
Former Minister of Defence and member of the Supreme Military Council (SMC) between 1984 and 1985, and the Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC) of 1985 to 1990, General Domkat Bali, passed on December 4.
Bali reportedly died at the age of 80.
He will be remembered as the chairman of the military panel that sentenced Gen. Maman Vatsa and others who were said to have participated in an attempted coup against the Babangida adminis-tration in 1986.
For The Record
Journalists Must Advance Wike’s Dev Agenda -Nsirim
Friday, December 18, 2020, witnessed an unprecedented convergence of the cream of journalists and media executives at the Goshen Event Centre situated off the popular NTA road, Ozuoba, Port Harcourt, the capital city of the treasure base of the nation. Correspondents of virtually all the national newspapers and the broadcast organisations, General Managers of State owned media outfits, publishers of local tabloids, managers of both the radio and television stations in the State and counterparts drawn from the state ministry of Information and Communications were all in attendance. It was a gathering of sorts where exchange of pleasantries and compliments almost overwhelmed the melodious music interlude renting the air of the large air conditioned hall of the complex.
The gathering was just for one purpose, to reinvigorate the hitherto comatose fraternity of gentlemen of the pen profession at an end of year luncheon, so declared the chief host of the auspicious event, the Rivers State Commissioner of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim.
Few moments behind the time fixed for the commencement of the event to give opportunity to some of the invitees held up in a traffic snarl along the ever busy NTA road to arrive, the voice of the master of ceremony emerged calling the occasion to order. He quickly constituted the high table led by the chief image maker of the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike led-Rivers State Government, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, who, thereafter, took the centre stage to set the ball rolling. As a veteran, who had passed through the ropes and tested the both sides of the practice of the journalism profession, Nsirim set the ball rolling after conveying the goodwill of the Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to the media practitioners in the State. “Building strong partnership with the media is not just issuing press releases and invite people for ceremonies. Sometimes, it is good to come together in an unofficial atmosphere to fraternise” he captured the attention of the media professionals who expected the usual routine duty calls.
Rising to address the gathering in a very calm and relaxed mood, the Commissioner went on, “having worked with the Ministry of Information for quite a number of years, I have come to realise that moments like this have done a lot to strengthen the partnership between the Ministry and the media. I want to use this opportunity to thank all of you on behalf of His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. We are not here by accident but based on individual recognition as partners in the development of Rivers State.”
“I have come to the conclusion, since I became Commissioner a year ago that the media in the State have played a positive role in advancing the development agenda of His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. You all know the giant strides being recorded here. This is one State that has become a major player in the national politics because of the vision and ingenuity of the Governor, Nsirim told the media.
He rhetorically asked, “How come that with this COVID-19, the Governor is still doing a lot? My answer is simple, number one, His Excellency has made God first, he has a passion to develop Rivers State. He is selflessly committed to making Rivers State investors’ destination of choice and of course he is a prudent manager of resources. Those of us working closely with him have come to realise that his governance has actually touched the people. All over, what you hear about leadership is excuses of lean resources, COVID-19 has also become an excuse for non- performance. But here you have a Governor who, in spite of the COVID and the global economic recession, is on the driver’s seat pursuing the developmental agenda as if nothing is happening. That is the kind of Governor that we have in the State. And when the critics don’t have anything to say about his administration, they say he has concentrated development in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor and that is not true,” he emphasised.
“Therefore, we want to encourage journalists in the State to find time to go across the length and breadth of the State to see the kind of development that is all over the state. I don’t know how many journalists know about the Sakpenwa-Ogoni Unity road, the Abonnema ring road, Abalama land reclamation, the Cassava processing company at Eleme. How many people have gone to Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local Government areas, the stretch of the Andoni-Opobo Unity road and see the kind of money that is being sunk there by this administration and that is because there is a Governor who is committed to ensure that development is spread throughout the length and breadth of the State.”
After taking his guests through a brief tutorial of the achievements of the State Government to buttress his point, a round of loud applause from the media practitioners rented the atmosphere. Then, came Nsirim’s nerves calming voice that virtually erased the atmosphere of officialdom by saying “so as we celebrate the end of year, this is a thank you luncheon on behalf of His Excellency to say to all of you, we are happy that you are supporting this administration, even though we get some knocks once in a while (laughter pervaded the hall) which is normal. But I have said I am a protagonist of constructive criticism. I have said to journalists that it is only a bad leader that will not want constructive criticism, but what we shouldn’t promote is armchair criticism. The media must not allow itself to be a dumping site for armchair criticism, but you see, that is what we find most of the time. They don’t see anything good. I was going through the social media a few days ago, somebody said; this Rumuokoro flyover is too short. Why didn’t he make it like a ring road?’ But before now how was Rumuokoro? Today if you go there, you won’t believe it is in Port Harcourt not to talk about Rebisi flyover that has been commissioned a few weeks ago. So, we welcome constructive criticism,” he emphasised.
To further buttress his point, the Information and Communications Commissioner said, “those of us working with His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, will tell you clearly that he has a good thinking. He welcomes constructive criticism, so, for those of us who are in the media, we owe posterity that duty to ensure that the things that we do, we satisfy our conscience that those tenets of objectivity and fairness remain the rule of thumb because it is important that now that we have so many people straying into the profession, the legacy we leave behind determines the tenets of the profession.
“You cannot afford to leave behind a situation where professionalism is thrown to the dogs. So, my appeal to all of us is that in whatever we do here in Rivers State, let us join hands together with Governor Nyesom Wike who is determined to leave behind a worthy legacy for posterity. All of us will be part of the success story when it will be written. Because you are here working as a journalist in this state during this tenure, you will be part of that history and you be proud to look back and say yes I was part of this administration. So, I want to thank all of you for honouring this invitation at a very short notice and at the same time appreciate all you are doing for us,” Nsirim said.
He went on to acknowledge the protection of God to members of the media and their nuclear families during the pandemic which ravaged the country and the world in general. “I am alarmed that during this COVID there were so many deaths across the state but I have not heard of any journalist who died of COVID and it is something we just need to celebrate God. That we did not lose any journalist during this pandemic and I don’t know anyone who lost a member of his or her nuclear family to the COVID, is something that we need to really thank God.
“I want to welcome you again to this luncheon. Please accept whatever we can offer as a token of love to say thank you for the journey so far. It has been a wonderful experience working with you for the past one year and I can say I am one Commissioner of Information in this State that has enjoyed the support of the media one hundred percent,” his conclusion attracted a standing ovation from the members of the fourth estate of the realm.
Speaking on behalf of the media correspondents in the State, the acting Chairman of the Federated Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Rivers State Chapter, Mr Amaechi Okonkwo, lauded Pastor Nsirim for boosting a cordial relationship between Governor Wike’s administration and the media.
He described Pastor Nsirim as an astute administrator and seasoned media professional, whose goodwill has secured a friendly relationship with the media, urging that relationship would improve even better.
Other media executives such as the State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Stanley Job Stanley; the representative of RIVPA, Ngo Martin-Yellowe; the General Manager, Rivers State Television, Pastor Dafini Gogo-Abbey and the Deputy National President, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Mrs. Lilian Okonkwo-Ogabu, all lauded Pastor Nsirim for building a bridge of friendship between the State Government and the media in the State. The media executives, who spoke on behalf of the various segments of the media pledged 100 percent support of the media to the Governor Wike’s administration.
Giving the vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Ibiwari Clapton-Ogolo, Esq, appreciated everyone that came out for the luncheon irrespective of their tight schedule and encouraged them for a better cooperation.
It was a moment of family reunion as the event provided a rare opportunity for journalists and media executives of all the media organisations in Rivers State to converge on a great moment of relaxation to exchange pleasantries while sitting over luncheon.
Ibim, is Special Assistant (Media) to the Honourable Commissioner of Information and Communications, Rivers State.
For The Record
We’re Committed To Restoring Sanity In Rivers-Wike
Being full text of the Statewide Broadcast to the people of the state by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday,October 28, 2020. Please, read on.
My dear good people
of Rivers State, first of all, I wish to thank you for the prevailing peace and normality throughout the State in the face of the protests across the nation in the last three weeks or so.
I wish to appreciate our youths and thank them, especially for maintaining their cool and not yielding to the temptation to join the fray of violence and destruction that enveloped parts of our country.
As I have reiterated severally, Rivers State is not just our heritage; it is ours to build, defend, and protect from generation to generation.
Nobody can love Rivers State more than us. As for our youth, the future of Rivers State belongs to you as much as the responsibility to advance, defend and protect its interest and progress.
We must therefore never lose focus of the aspirations of our founding fathers for a united, peaceful and prosperous Rivers State.
We must all be willing at all times to make individual and collective sacrifices toward realising the Rivers State of our dreams.
I wish to restate, that Rivers State remains the home to all tribes and ethnicities. We have welcomed and lived peacefully for ages with our brothers and sisters from the South-Eastern and other parts of the country.
We also acknowledge and appreciate the abiding bond, love and enormous contributions from non-indigenes to the political, social and economic development of our State.
However, we will never accept nor allow any individual or group from within or outside to violate our peace, endanger lives and property and commit acts of barefaced terror and criminality against innocent citizens under any guise in our State.
And so, let it be understood that we have nothing against all or any specific tribe and will continue to live in peace with people of all other tribal extractions residing or doing business in Rivers State.
But we have everything against the presence and activities of the legally proscribed and anarchic Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and whatever that group stands for in Rivers State.
This is clearly a terrorist group which existence, creed, mission and activities are strongly denounced even by the Government and peoples of South-Eastern States of the country.
I have therefore signed the executive order to reinforce the total ban on IPOB and its activities in Rivers State or any part thereof and nothing will stop us from enforcing this ban in its entirety.
I have also directed security agencies and the Chairmen of Local Government Areas to fish out and resolutely deal with any member of IPOB found in our communities in terms with the executive order and other legal instruments.
We wish to commiserate, once again, with the security agencies particularly the Police and the Nigerian Army families that lost their loved ones to the murderous acts of IPOB and assure them that the State Government will rebuild destroyed property and assuage their pains.
Furthermore, with the situation put under control and normalcy largely restored, I hereby lift the existing curfew on Mile 1, Mile 2, Iloabuchi, Emenike and Ikokwu areas of Port Harcourt as well as Rumukurushi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.
However, the curfew in Oyigbo Local Government Area shall remain in force until further notice while the entire Ikokwu market shall remain closed, also, until further notice.
Again, we appeal to everyone to be vigilant and not to allow any individual or group to violate our peace, instigate violence and turn our State into a theatre of violence and destruction.
As a Government, we are ready to do everything within our powers to ensure that Rivers State continues to be peaceful and secure for all residents and the preferred destination for investors and tourists.
We know that the country’s worsening economic situation has wreaked untold hardship, frustration and hopelessness on our teeming unemployed youth.
I wish to assure our youth that we feel your frustrations and accept to commit efforts more than ever and urgently too, to improve the State’s economy and create jobs and economic opportunities to improve the living conditions and wellbeing of our people.
I have by the decision of the State Executive Council today directed the Rivers State Civil Service Commission to take immediate steps to employ 5000 youths into teaching and other career positions in the State’s Civil Service as an immediate measure to reduce the level of youth unemployment.
In addition, we shall also continue to support our youth to acquire relevant skills or take up opportunities in small and medium scale enterprises to become self-employed and employers of labour.
As you are aware, we have successfully used judicial intermediation to reclaim the Soku Oil Wells hitherto wrongfully ceded to Bayelsa State by the Federal Government.
Only yesterday, 27th October 2020, the Supreme Court struck out the suit by the Bayelsa State Government, which sought to prevent us from receiving the derivation proceeds from the Soku Oil Wells.
I wish to assure you that we shall deploy these additional resources judiciously to achieve our economic objectives, enhance our development and make life more meaningful for all.
We are committed to restoring sanity and enhancing free traffic flow on our roads and request for a little more patience while we conclude the setting up of the task force to enforce the ban on illegal street trading and motor parks along public roads.
In addition, and as a further step towards securing public safety, I have approved the ban on the operations of tricycles (popularly known as “Keke NAPEP”) on all major roads in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, including: Aggrey road, Dame Patience Jonathan road (Creek road), Eastern Bypass road, Ikwerre road, Aba road, Agip road, Ada George road, Olu Obasanjo road, Rumuokwuta – Rumuola road, Rumuepirikom – Rumuolumeni (leading to Ignatius Ajuru University of Education) road, Rumuokwuta – Choba road, Chief G.U. Ake road, Dr Peter Odili road, Ken Saro-Wiwa road, Nkpogu road, Trans-Amadi road, Elekahia – Rumuomasi road, Yakubu Gowon road which is known as Old Aba road, and Woji – Elelenwo road.
Security agencies and the Ministry of Transport are hereby directed to enforce the ban by arresting and prosecuting anyone who disobeys this directive.
We appeal to all tricycle known as Keke Napep operators to respect the ban by limiting their operations to the inner roads which are safer and more appropriate for their services to avoid arrest, prosecution and confiscation of their tricycle otherwise known as Keke Napep.
Finally, I wish to assure all residents of our commitment to deliver on our promise to make Rivers State safer, more secure and better.
We thank you for your continued cooperation, support and prayers.
May God continue to bless Rivers State.
