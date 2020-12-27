Column
An Eye On Locusts
The year 2019 ended with many Nigerians and, indeed, people across the world switching from being entertained for months by the unrelenting students revolt in Hong Kong to the horrifying outbreak of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan Province of China.
To those living in distant lands from China, it initially appeared like the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) or any of those usually frequent viral epidemics in South East Asia for which there already exist known cures and prevention protocols. Even the Chinese did not seem to know what hit them until the casualty figures became alarming to the extent that lockdowns were declared in the worst affected cities and regions.
For the Nigerians and others watching from across the globe, it was perhaps their first time of seeing entire city streets and other usually swarming public places being deserted, with violators arrested and prosecuted. Perhaps, and also for the first time, many watched in utter astonishment as an ultra-modern health facility was built and equipped in just three days.
As the Chinese authorities concealed the daily infection and death figures, it became difficult for the outside world to actually assess the devastating nature of the novel virus. But Beijing’s body language was sufficient to suggest that the people’s republic was in very serious trouble.
Seeing this situation, therefore, not even the revolting Hong Kong students waited for any further persuasion to halt their protest before scampering home for safety. It was as bad as that.
But not until cases of COVID-19 began to be reported outside China, particularly in Europe and the United States did the world realise that it had been hit by a pandemic.
COVID-19 was, therefore, a very big lesson and pointer to the fact that the world is increasingly becoming a global village and people should begin to pay more serious attention to events unfolding elsewhere, regardless of distance.
This brings us to the issue of the ongoing locust invasions of farmlands starting from the Horn of Africa down to the East and now, Southern Africa.
Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia and Kenya have since been reported to suffer the devastating effects of the African Migratory Locust (AML) which swarmed farmlands across these countries. Egypt and Sudan, in the north, had earlier been infested.
Now, the Southern African countries of Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia and Botswana are said to be facing serious outbreaks of the itinerant insects.
The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) has since alerted that the food situation in the affected regions would worsen if nothing was done to stop a spread of the swarms. Already a number of victim nations had been warned of famine occasioned by droughts and other effects of climate change. The UN body had, therefore, appealed for $138 million in urgent funding to partly support affected communities and also fight the spread of the swarming insects.
According to research experts, better monitoring is required to effectively predict the migration patterns and growth of these locusts; just as alternatives to synthetic chemical pesticides are needed to stop these insects from breeding in their large numbers.
Owing to lack of funds to undertake extensive aerial spraying of chemicals and other modern preventive methods, local farmers usually resort to self-help using traditional methods, including manual spraying of insecticides, erection of scare crows and physical waving of cloths over expansive farmsteads in an almost futile effort to ward off the invading insects.
A report had it that the first evidence of locust swarms devastating vegetation on a large scale across West Africa was recorded in northern Nigeria around mid-August 2004. The affected states were Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi.
According to Mustapha Shehu, the then spokesman of Sokoto State Government, “We hired an aircraft to spray insecticides to stop further spread. We need help from wherever we can get it because the locusts are in such great numbers that we cannot handle the situation alone”.
The same source documented another locust invasion in mid-September 2006 when crops were destroyed as farmers prepared for harvest.
Diyos Auta, then Taraba State Agriculture Commissioner was quoted as saying that “These pests migrated from neighbouring Cameroon and they move like clouds and, so far, they have destroyed 50,000 hectares of crops which were ripe for harvest”.
Nigeria, being neighbour to some countries on the fringes of the Sahara Desert makes her susceptible to invasion by a particular species of these locusts. It, therefore, behoves the government, especially those in the north, to initiate efforts at ensuring timely and anticipatory action to prevent heavy losses from damages to crops and pastures in the event of any such outbreak.
It would be natural to assume that whatever the government had in its grain silos (if such still exist) may have been depleted during the bid to distribute the COVID-19 palliatives. But to what degree has there been a restocking in order to tackle any new emergencies?
The nation’s economy is already in a shambles, having reportedly relapsed into another recession so soon. The current food shortages resulting from Boko Haram insurgency, herder/farmer clashes, droughts, perennial flooding and import restrictions should not be allowed to get worse than it already is. Therefore, keeping an eye on locusts will not be a bad idea, after all.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Column
An Eye On Locusts
The year 2019 ended with many Nigerians and, indeed, people across the world switching from being entertained for months by the unrelenting students revolt in Hong Kong to the horrifying outbreak of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan Province of China.
To those living in distant lands from China, it initially appeared like the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) or any of those usually frequent viral epidemics in South East Asia for which there already exist known cures and prevention protocols. Even the Chinese did not seem to know what hit them until the casualty figures became alarming to the extent that lockdowns were declared in the worst affected cities and regions.
For the Nigerians and others watching from across the globe, it was perhaps their first time of seeing entire city streets and other usually swarming public places being deserted, with violators arrested and prosecuted. Perhaps, and also for the first time, many watched in utter astonishment as an ultra-modern health facility was built and equipped in just three days.
As the Chinese authorities concealed the daily infection and death figures, it became difficult for the outside world to actually assess the devastating nature of the novel virus. But Beijing’s body language was sufficient to suggest that the people’s republic was in very serious trouble.
Seeing this situation, therefore, not even the revolting Hong Kong students waited for any further persuasion to halt their protest before scampering home for safety. It was as bad as that.
But not until cases of COVID-19 began to be reported outside China, particularly in Europe and the United States did the world realise that it had been hit by a pandemic.
COVID-19 was, therefore, a very big lesson and pointer to the fact that the world is increasingly becoming a global village and people should begin to pay more serious attention to events unfolding elsewhere, regardless of distance.
This brings us to the issue of the ongoing locust invasions of farmlands starting from the Horn of Africa down to the East and now, Southern Africa.
Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia and Kenya have since been reported to suffer the devastating effects of the African Migratory Locust (AML) which swarmed farmlands across these countries. Egypt and Sudan, in the north, had earlier been infested.
Now, the Southern African countries of Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia and Botswana are said to be facing serious outbreaks of the itinerant insects.
The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) has since alerted that the food situation in the affected regions would worsen if nothing was done to stop a spread of the swarms. Already a number of victim nations had been warned of famine occasioned by droughts and other effects of climate change. The UN body had, therefore, appealed for $138 million in urgent funding to partly support affected communities and also fight the spread of the swarming insects.
According to research experts, better monitoring is required to effectively predict the migration patterns and growth of these locusts; just as alternatives to synthetic chemical pesticides are needed to stop these insects from breeding in their large numbers.
Owing to lack of funds to undertake extensive aerial spraying of chemicals and other modern preventive methods, local farmers usually resort to self-help using traditional methods, including manual spraying of insecticides, erection of scare crows and physical waving of cloths over expansive farmsteads in an almost futile effort to ward off the invading insects.
A report had it that the first evidence of locust swarms devastating vegetation on a large scale across West Africa was recorded in northern Nigeria around mid-August 2004. The affected states were Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi.
According to Mustapha Shehu, the then spokesman of Sokoto State Government, “We hired an aircraft to spray insecticides to stop further spread. We need help from wherever we can get it because the locusts are in such great numbers that we cannot handle the situation alone”.
The same source documented another locust invasion in mid-September 2006 when crops were destroyed as farmers prepared for harvest.
Diyos Auta, then Taraba State Agriculture Commissioner was quoted as saying that “These pests migrated from neighbouring Cameroon and they move like clouds and, so far, they have destroyed 50,000 hectares of crops which were ripe for harvest”.
Nigeria, being neighbour to some countries on the fringes of the Sahara Desert makes her susceptible to invasion by a particular species of these locusts. It, therefore, behoves the government, especially those in the north, to initiate efforts at ensuring timely and anticipatory action to prevent heavy losses from damages to crops and pastures in the event of any such outbreak.
It would be natural to assume that whatever the government had in its grain silos (if such still exist) may have been depleted during the bid to distribute the COVID-19 palliatives. But to what degree has there been a restocking in order to tackle any new emergencies?
The nation’s economy is already in a shambles, having reportedly relapsed into another recession so soon. The current food shortages resulting from Boko Haram insurgency, herder/farmer clashes, droughts, perennial flooding and import restrictions should not be allowed to get worse than it already is. Therefore, keeping an eye on locusts will not be a bad idea, after all.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Column
Trust Deficit And Governance
Trust deficit has come to be a common refrain in the polity used to explain lack of trust in government pronouncements and programmes. Its foundation is rooted in political party soap box promises and manifestoes that are never kept. Sir Walter Scott (1808) wrote “Oh, what a tangled web we leave, when first we practice to deceive”.
Reflecting on this truism, it is clear that those who prevaricate in their speech or actions cannot be trusted. Their social capital budget will be fraught with deficit.
They are persons or institutions whose words or actions are of double standards.
They who betray the common trust, thrust upon them by Nigerians are many and varied.
If trust in Nigeria were a national budget, it’s deficit profile would be more than 90 per cent.
We often hear social commentators in Nigeria say, “you can’t trust anybody in power”. This may be in the context of Frayed political relationships among and between those in power and the people they govern. It is about mutual distrust.
It is important to state that trust is a two way traffic; those who govern must be trusted and the governed must trust the system for it to work and generate positive impact.
Stephen Covey placed trust as an important ingredient in any relationship, be it political, social or economic, when he said “Trust is the glue of life. It’s the most essential ingredient in effective communication. It is the fundamental principle that holds all relationships.
Sadly, the political ecosystem in Nigeria has eroded these values. Can Nigerians as a people continue to dwell on the pessimism expressed by William Shakespear when he said “Don’t trust the person who has broken faith once”?
Will this perception not create a web of complex social relations and a complexity of failures and retrogression in the polity, if strictly adhered to? What can a people do without trust?
Frank Grane a social Psychologist gave an ambivalent view when he said “you may be deceived if you trust too much, but you will live in torment unless you trust enough”. Trust deficit simply refers to a degree of lack of trust.
The term deficit in this context implies that there is trust but not enough trust because of broken promises in the system. People now choose who and what to trust.
In political relations which talks about social contract, huge promises are made to the people. The people on their part often bask in the euphoria of expectations, which are broken. So they make choices or effect a change of leadership based on those expectations.
Lady Gaga on trust, said “Trust is a mirror, you can fix it, if its broken, but you can still see the crack in that …reflection”. This explicates the danger in trust deficit in a polity where a people are afraid to trust in their government and functionaries.When trust deficit becomes systemic, it becomes a dangerous phenomenon in governance.
How can a people trust the harvest unless they see it sown.
There is trust deficit in police relations with the people of Nigeria.
Bail is free means bail is not free. Police is your friend means police is your enemy. Election will be free and fair means it will be rigged.
Boko Haram has become inevitable and the military cannot contend with it. When the spokesman of the Federal Government of Nigeria says “I do not lie”, many evidence will point to the contrary; he lies most of the time. The promise of Federal Government to mend the East West road has beccome an unending wait and only when MEND strikes that a portion will be white washed with alsphat. The Military Prevarication on the Lekki Toll Gate debacle is a source of distrust. How can a civilized group claim that no one died in that protest?
Poor ethnic relations in Nigeria is another source of distrust. An Ijaw man does not believe that an Hausa Fulani man at the helm of affairs can protect his interest.
In a similar view an Igbo man can hardly accept that a Yoruba politician is out to protect his political interest.
Among the minorities the story is the same, mutual distrust prevails. Political distrust among the ethnic groups in Nigeria is rooted in the nature of the colonial administration where the country stood on a tripod of centrifugal polity.
There were three regions in Nigeria. The East was dominated by the Igbo, West Yoruba and North Hausa Fulani. Unfortunately every region/ethnic group was inclined to fight for their interest rather than national interest. The interest of the minorities are also not taken into consideration.
Bad governance and military coups have further created distrust in the system where the struggle to govern by different geographical regions took over the merits of democratic values.
Class distrust has heightened as a result of growing poverty in Nigeria.
This has even take a demographic dimension. The youths do not believe that the class of persons they refer to as ancestors because of their age can governor this country well any longer.
This mutual distrust can also be seen in the stereotyping of youths as a bunch of irresponsibles. The fallacies above are unfortunate, because age has nothing to do with leadership. This type of distrust is retrogressive.
The growing spate of infrastructural deficit is a function of distrust and a result of rivalry among groups and the political class. A leader emerges and concentrates in the development of his clime rather than spreading the joy. He does so with the conviction that if he does not do it the next leader will abandon his people.
When trust and sincerity of purpose exist, true spirit of governance will unfold to allow development take a foothold in Nigeria. Many believe that restructuring will mitigate mutual distrust in Nigeria.
By: Bon Woke
Column
What Manner Of Sheriff?
Femi Adesina is President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity. Just about the time of his present appointment in 2015, the former Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Newspaper and then President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors had described his boss as the new sheriff in town.
I want to believe that Mr. Adesina used the word ‘sheriff’ in a broad American context of what the Cambridge International Dictionary of English defines as “an official, sometimes elected, whose job is to be in charge of performing the orders of the law courts and making certain that the laws are obeyed within a particular COUNTY…”
If so, it may then mean that the presidential media aide was only putting the Nigerian electorate on notice that they had just voted into office a man who has no tolerance for corruption in whatever guise; one who would spare no felon irrespective of their social status; and somebody who would in no time hound criminals and criminality out of town.
Permit me to confess that I had, at the time of his statement, considered Adesina as being spot-on with his assessment of Buhari but only to the extent that he relied on the retired general’s pedigree as a no-nonsense Army officer and former military Head of State.
I like President Buhari, especially for some of his reported exploits as a young Army officer during the Nigerian Civil War. At least, he partook in the fight to keep this country united. I have also read about his doggedness in leading troops to chase some marauding Maitatsine jihadists out of the then Gongola State and right into neighbouring Chad Republic. I as well liked his military junta’s War Against Indiscipline (WAI) which, while it lasted, sought to rouse Nigerians from their ethical comatose. I equally admired his tenacious attempts at winning the electoral endorsement to occupy the Aso Rock Villa.
But as a civilian head of government and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, it is doubtful if Mr. President can comfortably wear the garb of a sheriff. This is because no true sheriff will allow the kind of wanton destruction of lives and property across his domain as is being witnessed currently; not even in war time. No sheriff remains nonplussed for so long without rebuking a lieutenant who chose to conduct proceedings from the relative comfort of a neighbouring state in flagrant disobedience of an order to immediately redeploy to a trouble spot.
Again, no sheriff tolerates bandits, more so, aliens who traverse his territory, openly brandishing AK-47 rifles and other assault weapons while robbing, raping and kidnapping innocent citizens. And above all, no one dares a sheriff in his county, of all places. But Katsina, home state of Adesina’s sheriff, has long been under siege by armed bandits and cattle rustlers.
In these frequent face-offs with terrorists and bandits, Nigerians expect their chief commander and his troops to endeavour to be on the offensive. The people are desperately longing for a respite. Already, many Nigerian households are beginning to lose interest in the almost daily apologies, regrets and reassurances by the Presidency, especially on the heels of avoidable massacres, abductions, rape and maiming of their loved ones.
The citizens have ceaselessly asked for the reshuffling of the nation’s security high echelon among other viable suggestions. The National Assembly, even as it is currently dominated by the President’s party men and other admirers, does not appear to be comfortable with the status quo and has also lent its voice to the call for a rejig of the nation’s security architecture. But all to no heed.
There was, indeed, a period when the anti-terror war turned heavily against Boko Haram, forcing the insurgents to resort mainly to the use of women and children as suicide bombers. Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s information minister, had, at the time, boasted that Boko Haram was technically defeated and would soon surrender. But the jihadists wasted no time in reversing the order of proceedings.
In the lead-up to the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections, Buhari had campaigned mainly on the three planks of fighting corruption, healing Nigeria’s ailing economy and tackling insecurity. Honestly, going by his anti-corruption mantra alone, I had hoped that the WAI inventor and chief advocate would achieve an early success, to the extent that the ordinary Nigerians would start to display his portrait in their living rooms as a show of appreciation to a God-sent. But no.
Instead, we have a leader who is blaming the courts for being rather too slow in their justice dispensation and thereby causing unnecessary delays for a sheriff who has since positioned to play his role; just the same way that his latest setbacks on the security front are being blamed on America’s recent decision to halt any further arms sale to the country.
Economy wise, the country has reportedly relapsed into another recession barely three years after literally groping out of one. Of course, COVID-19 will naturally be the fall guy here. Or, what else can easily pass for a more cogent excuse?
Finally, it is seriously disturbing to observe that the three main monsters which Buhari vowed to destroy during his presidency are now standing menacingly before him and in the manner that seems to say, Bring It On, Mr. Sheriff! Unfortunately, Adesina’s man is beginning to look war weary already.
Whatever happened to late Major-General Tunde Idiagbon’s former boss and alter ego!
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Trending
- News3 days ago
Police Smash Biafra Radio Transmission In Rivers, Arrest Six Suspects
- Nation5 days ago
ASUU Suspends Strike, Nine Months After
- Sports3 days ago
Sports Brings Value To Society – Royal Father
- Nation5 days ago
FG Declares Public Holidays For Christmas, New Year
- Nation5 days ago
ASUU Suspends 9-Month Old Strike
- Politics3 days ago
A’Ibom Assembly Confirms Four Commissioner-Nominees
- Politics3 days ago
Farah Faults House Plans To Sanction Chinda
- Politics3 days ago
‘Don’t Campaign For Guber Aspirants’