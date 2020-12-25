Rivers CP Warns DPOs, Others Against Misuse Of Firearms

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum cannot only acknowledge the worsening insecurity across the country and shy away from accepting the fact that their party has failed Nigerians.

This is because, according to Wike, the APC-led Federal Government promised to offer better governance that would ensure safety of lives and property of all Nigerians.

Wike made the assertion at the inauguration ceremony organised to open for public use two strategic roads: Woji and Obagi roads, in GRA Phase 2 in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The commissioning ceremony was performed by the Oyo State Governor, Engr Oluseyi Makinde.

Wike said that virtually everything has collapsed in the country under the APC-led Federal Government, adding that “if Nigeria is truly a democratic country, nobody will be a proud member of APC anymore.

“I hear the Progressive Governors’ Forum saying that there is insecurity. Who is responsible? They should come out openly and say that the party in power has failed. Nigerians gave mandate to APC at the Federal Government level, and therefore, they must own up that they have failed Nigerians.

“Everything has collapsed in the country. Security has collapsed. Economy has collapsed. There is nothing working in the country. Today, all over Nigeria, there is insecurity everywhere.

“The other day, in Katsina State, they kidnapped over 400 students. The next day, they said they abducted 84. Now, again, they said they’ve taken a village head, his wife and 14 people in Katsina State.

“When there was problem in this state (Rivers), about the level of kidnapping, I shouted but nobody listened to us. They said it was politics, and that we were killing APC people. I said when you introduce politics to security, the consequences will be great.

“Now, it is everywhere. Until they come to apologise to Rivers State that they are sorry for what they have done to us, it is only then that God will forgive all of them.”

The governor further said he has not disappointed Rivers people who gave him their mandate to improve the quality of living in the state, improve infrastructure, and guarantee the security of lives and property.

According to him, “I’m not tired serving the state, and when I eventually leave office, I can confidently walk on the streets without security protection because I served the people well.

“We are proud because we can come out and say to the people of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local governments: this is what PDP has done for you by the projects carried out in these two local governments.

“Also, we can go to other local governments and say ‘look, vote for us’. If they ask us why do you say we should vote for you? We will show proofs! Very soon, we will go to them, and we will be able to tell them, ‘yes, this is what we have done, therefore, having done this, if you vote for us again, there is the likelihood we will do more’.”

Wike enjoined owners of business places and other investors in the state to continue to pay their taxes to enable government provide more quality projects.

On his part, the Oyo State Governor, Engr Oluseyi Makinde, said with the evidence of the performance of Wike, it would be difficult to convince Rivers people to abandon PDP for another party.