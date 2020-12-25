Politics
‘Don’t Campaign For Guber Aspirants’
The Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, has placed a ban on members of its executive from campaigning for aspirants ahead of the 2021 governorship election.
State chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, stated this yesterday, while receiving a governorship aspirant, Chief Wilson Udeh, at the party’s secretariat in Awka, the state capital.
“Any official who attaches himself to a particular aspirant will be sanctioned. It’s our resolve that officials of the party should remain neutral until after the primaries of the party when all of us shall come out in unison to support our candidate for the election.
“By so doing, we shall not be factionslised before the main election. Experience has taught us that if we attach ourselves to individual aspirants, if our choice aspirant fails in the primaries, we will abandon the general cause because the person we are supporting is no longer in contention. That should stop”, he said.
Nwobu assured all aspirants of a level playing field, transparent and credible primaries.
In his address, the aspirant, Wilson Udeh, a United States- based lawyer and architect said, “I have not come here to promise you that I will build 21 universities in the state if elected. That’s not why I’m here. But all I will tell you today is that if elected governor in 2021, ugly faces in this state will be made beautiful and happy.”
Politics
Farah Faults House Plans To Sanction Chinda
The member representing Bonny/Degema Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Dr. Farah Dagogo has faulted plans by the leadership of the House of Representatives to sanction Hon. Kingsley Chinda over his call for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Kingsley Chinda, a lawmaker from Rivers State had moved a motion urging the National Assembly to commence impeachment moves against the president over rising cases of insecurity across the country, especially in the North, and the failing state of the country.
However, the leadership of the House, through the Majority Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, had threatened to take disciplinary action against Kingsley Chinda describing his utterances ‘ as a desecration of the time honoured legislative practice’.
But in a swift reaction against the plan, Hon. Dagogo chided the House Majority Leader for playing to the gallery.
In a statement released in Abuja, Tuesday, he posited that Ado Doguwa who cut his legislative teeth as a member of the Third Republic and still a legislator in the current dispensation, ‘ought to be experienced enough’ to know that Kingsley Chinda did not commit any ‘legislative infraction with his patriotic call’.
He said claims by the Majority Leader that the President failed to honour the invitation of the House of Representatives because of Kingsley Chinda was not only ludicrous, but had only exposed the leadership of the House to hypocrisy.
“ I can’t fathom this kind of authoritarian or autocratic democracy that the Majority Leader of the House and his supposed colleagues he claimed to be speaking for, want to practice in the House. It is sheer hypocrisy. We are all witnesses to the state of the economy and the perilous security situation, especially in the North, where the Majority Leader comes from. As a supposed seasoned legislator, who was in the Third Republic, will he in all sincerity admit that this 9th Assembly is actually playing its role of checkmating other arms of government, particularly the executive?
“Rather than trying to demonise Kingsley Chinda, I expected the Majority Leader to encourage and thank him for speaking the minds of many Nigerians that cannot find comfort in a country they call their homes, especially in the North.
“For me, and I believe it to be the position of majority members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the House, Kingsley Chinda did not breach any legislative rules that could warrant any disciplinary action and as such any untoward move geared in that direction will be resisted. We are not in a banana republic, we must imbibe the tenets of democracy and no one member in the House of Representatives will cow the other. We are all equals, as we represent different constituencies, positions are just privileges.
“ Furthermore, it is high time, we, as a House, discountenanced this subtle blackmail of resorting to ‘harmonious working relationships between the executive and legislature to put things in its right perspective.
“If the President and other members of the executive are getting it wrong, which is happening now, it behoves us representatives of the people to point him or them towards the right direction and if they fail to heed it, we use constitutional means to call whomsoever to order”, he added.
Politics
A’Ibom Assembly Confirms Four Commissioner-Nominees
The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed four commissioner-nominees.
The new commissioners, who will be sworn-in as members of the State Executive Council are Mr Uko Essien Udom, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, Mr John James Etim and Mr Umoh Eno.
Prior to the confirmation, the nominees were screened by the Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions and its report submitted to the House.
Earlier, the Committee chairman Victor Ekwere said that the nominees were found to be people of proven integrity and advised that they be assigned portfolios based on their qualifications, expertise and abilities. “Having satisfied members of the House with the answers, the nominees were cleared and confirmed,” he said.
Also at the plenary, the House passed the bill for the Establishment and Administration of the Customary Courts in Akwa Ibom State and for other matters connected thereto.
The Speaker, Hon. Aniekan Bassey, directed the Clerk, Mrs Mandu Umoren, to communicate the resolutions of the House to the state governor, for action.
Meanwhile Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has said that he would not allow the issue of succession derail his agenda, saying only God can decide who would succeed him in 2023.
Emmanuel said this while speaking with chapel heads and officials of the Akwa State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, in Uyo.
“We are making efforts to ensure timely completion of projects; therefore, I am not going to be distracted on the issue of succession plan, only God can decide who succeeds me in 2023.
“There is no intention of imposing a surrogate; rather will focus on my administration’s blueprint and bring more meaningful developments to the state.
“As soon as I leave as Governor, I would not rule for a third term through a stooge, I will leave with my I-phone and laptop. So, people should be patient and God alone will produce the next Governor for the state,” he said.
He also spoke on the ongoing projects saying instead of rushing over a project, that could portend danger for Akwa Ibom people in the immediate future, he was determined to leave a legacy that would stand the test of time.
Politics
‘Don’t Campaign For Guber Aspirants’
The Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, has placed a ban on members of its executive from campaigning for aspirants ahead of the 2021 governorship election.
State chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, stated this yesterday, while receiving a governorship aspirant, Chief Wilson Udeh, at the party’s secretariat in Awka, the state capital.
“Any official who attaches himself to a particular aspirant will be sanctioned. It’s our resolve that officials of the party should remain neutral until after the primaries of the party when all of us shall come out in unison to support our candidate for the election.
“By so doing, we shall not be factionslised before the main election. Experience has taught us that if we attach ourselves to individual aspirants, if our choice aspirant fails in the primaries, we will abandon the general cause because the person we are supporting is no longer in contention. That should stop”, he said.
Nwobu assured all aspirants of a level playing field, transparent and credible primaries.
In his address, the aspirant, Wilson Udeh, a United States- based lawyer and architect said, “I have not come here to promise you that I will build 21 universities in the state if elected. That’s not why I’m here. But all I will tell you today is that if elected governor in 2021, ugly faces in this state will be made beautiful and happy.”
Trending
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Edo Police Nab Gunmen Plotting To Raid Banks, Others
- Politics5 days ago
Anambra 2021: Don Charges Electorate On Credible Leader
- Politics5 days ago
PDP Sets Up Committee On Electoral Act
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Delta Unveils Security Outfit To Check Crime
- Business3 days ago
Flight Ticket Soars Again At PH Airport …As UBA Pays N24m To Resume Operations
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Diri,Wike,Others Seek NDDC, N’Delta States’ Synergy
- Politics3 days ago
Wike Has Not Abandoned Oyigbo People – Akawor
- Politics5 days ago
Christian Leaders Urge FG To Review Constitution