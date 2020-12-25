Metro
Covid-19: Lock Down Fever Grips Port Harcourt Residents
The renewed contention with the upsurge of the Covid-19 pandemic has sent palpable tentions across the country, as states are now on alert to avoid an incaution in filtration of the virus into their territories.
The Federal Government has already made known its move to update its covid protocols to avert further caving into the new covid onslaught.
With the latest report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease control, (NCDC), there is an increase in the rise of fatality of the pandemic, with prominent Nigerians reportedly, consumed by the corona scourge in Port Harcourt and its enrirons apprehensive and coathing the possibility of the sordid experiences foisted on the people by the corona crisis in the immediate past.
A random interview by The Tide Metro, revealed the visipal pall of apprehension on the part of the residents, who most conduced to the fact that they were barely picking up the scraps of their lives from the ravages of the corona virus pandemic.
A food vendor, Mrs Ilufiwa Joshua, who spoke with The Tide Metro, said she and her family were yet to recover from the tough times of the Covid-19, pandemic”. “I have been in this business for many years and my entire family, including my relatives survive on it. Things became so difficult for us when the covid-19 started and I stopped my business because of the lockdown, things became too hard that my little capital was used to take care of the entire family. I had to borrow money with interest to start my business again, I pray that there will be no lockdown, if a there’s lock down, people will suffer too much”.
An environmental sociologist, and University lecturer, Dr Steve Wordu, who spoke with The Tide Metro, said the Covid experience had affected the people badly as, “the effect was more psychological and tranmatising than physical.
He said, “during the peak of the lockdown, a lot of people were completely displaced out of economic activities and lost their lives not to Covid -19, but to frustration. The Government must be very sincere and cautious in handling issues that are sensitive to the people”.
Sociologist and public affairs analyst, Mr Pius Nwiday, also called for caution in the handling of the new covid scourge. He said: “Any lock down directives within this period of yuletide, where people are scrambling to travel to their various homes and communities will have serious effects on the people as they will be trapped and made to face difficulties.
“It is unfortunate that the actions of governments across the nation to Covid -19 pandemic is always reactionary, resulting in the suffering of the people. We are yet to see any meaningful antidote, against the covid scourge”.
Another respondent, Mr Tom Owunari, said a repeat of a series of lockdown, would spell doom for the people.
Owunari, a mother of four, said the covid experience was already negatively impactful on the populace, as “many families were broken, many people lost their jobs, and many children dropped out of school during the period of Covid -19 lockdown.
Mr Owunari, said it was extremely difficult for parents to get their children back to school, “it’s only God that helped us to cope with the stress of paying school fees and making daily provisions for the children and the entire house holds”. A recent UN report indicates that Nigeria and other 25 countries are likely to suffer acute hunger and poverty in the months ahead as a result of the covid 19 pandemic.
Government however, appears to be on the red alert over the unfortunate drift that will definitely unfold the reactions of the authorities to the grave challenges.
By: Taneh Beemene
Gunmen Kill Three Policemen, Two Others In Benue
Gunmen, yesterday morning, shot dead five people – three police men and two civilian – at the residence of Alfred Avalumun Atera, chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area in Benue State.
It was gathered that several others were wounded during the attack which happened at 11:30am.
Witnesses said the incident caused pandemonium in the rural town which had been under siege by gunmen for nearly five years before a military special squad was drafted to the area to restore sanity.
The Information Officer of the council, Tertsea Benga, told newsmen that people were trooping into his boss’s residence for Christmas largesse when suddenly the gunmen struck, killing the policemen and two other civilian – one of them, a gateman at the house.
Benga confirmed that the incident happened between 11:00am and 12:00pm, yesterday.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Benue State Command, DSP Catherine Anene, was yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing this story as she indicated in response to a text message to her telephone that she would called back later.
Troops Rescue 10 Abducted Victims In Zamfara
The troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued 10 persons abducted by suspected bandits at Yenyewa village in Zamfara State.
The victims were reportedly liberated by the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on December 20 and reunited with their families.
Disclosing this at a media briefing on the ongoing military operations across the country, yesterday, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen John Enenche, said the troops also eliminated a bandit and arrested two others while on night patrol at Bakinruwa Riverside in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.
According to him, other bandits were forced to flee in disarray, some with gunshot wounds, abandoning their weapons due to the troops’ overwhelming firepower.
Enenche stated, “As you are aware, all 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, who were abducted by bandits were rescued alive. Similarly, troops rescued 39 abducted girls who were Islamiya children returning from Maulud programme, at Nguwar Al-Kasim in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.
“Also, on December 20, 2020, troops in a swift response to a distress call, with overwhelming firepower, rescued 10 kidnapped victims from bandits at Yenyewa village in Zamfara State. All rescued victims have been successfully reunited with their families.”
In the North-East Zone, the DHQ said several land and air operations were conducted by the armed forces and other security agencies between December 17 and 23, noting that the exercise by the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole yielded appreciable results.
On December 17, Enenche said the troops of Army Super Camp II Gamboru, neutralized five Boko Haram elements in a fierce fight at Kenuba general area in Borno State.
During the encounter, the troops were said to have destroyed one gun truck and captured an anti-aircraft gun as well as recovered three AK-47 rifles from the terrorists.
On the same day, the operatives also killed four insurgents and captured two gun trucks as well as one anti-aircraft gun with assorted ammunition from the terrorists at Cross-Kauwa in Borno State.
