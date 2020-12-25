Health
Africa CDC Confirms New Variant Of Covid-19 In Nigeria
The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the existence of new variant of novel Coronavirus in Osun State.
Africa’s leading virus specialist, John Nkengasong, works for Africa CDC, made the confirmation while speaking on the new strain of the novel disease in Nigeria.
Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, revealed the existence of the new P681H strain, yesterday.
He said that the Nigerian variant was found in two patient samples collected on August 3 and October 9 in Osun State.
Nkengasong said it was different to the ones found recently in the United Kingdom and South Africa.
But he added that it was too early to tell what effects the new variant might possess, saying that scientists needed ‘more time’ to study it.
That strain has emerged as Nigeria since December 1 has been reporting daily high numbers of Covid-19 cases.
On December 18, the cases reached an unprecedented 1,145 daily count.
On Wednesday, another 1,133 cases were reported from 17 states and Abuja.
Nigeria also recorded five deaths from the virus last Wednesday, taking the death toll to 1,236
Coronavirus variants emerge routinely as the virus spreads with some 4,000 logged to date.
Those in the UK and South Africa have been widely reported because scientists believe they are significantly more infectious than previous strains.
New variants could also affect the ability of vaccines to fight the virus, though this is not thought to be the case with the UK or South African variant.
The Nigerian variant’s potential effect on vaccines is so far unclear.
“Give us some time”, Nkengasong urged, saying, “It’s still very early.”
An emergency meeting of the Africa CDC will now take place this week to discuss the new strains, including the one in South Africa that has seen cases soar.
Unlike the variant seen in the UK, “we haven’t observed such rapid rise of the lineage in Nigeria and do not have evidence to indicate that the P681H variant is contributing to increased transmission of the virus in Nigeria”, a working paper said.
“However, the relative difference in scale of genomic surveillance in Nigeria vs the U.K. may imply a reduced power to detect such changes”, the paper says.
Nkengasong said the Nigeria CDC and the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases will analyse more samples.
HIV/AIDS: Expert Urges Govt To Institute ANC For Women
An expert in Public Health, Prof. Charles Tobin-West, has called on the Rivers State Government to explore ways of making it imperative for pregnant women to access Ante-Natal Care (ANC) during pregnancy.
This, he said, should be geared towards ensuring that the gap witnessed in HIV-positive mothers and ANC is bridged.
Making the call in an exclusive interview recently, Prof Tobin-West, who is a Professor in Public Health in the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, stated that one key way to achieve this is for the government to ensure that women are recruited into attending ANC, which is provided in all Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities across the state.
“The importance of attending ANC during pregnancy can never be over emphasised. It is one of the veritable ways of ensuring that women are properly looked after during pregnancy to ensure that delivery outcomes are better”, he said.
Dr Tobin-West noted that knowing that available data shows that the state is lagging behind in the number of pregnant women accessing ANC, it behoves the State Primary Health Care Board to come up with ways of instituting ANC for pregnant women.
According to him, this can be done through the Local Government Areas (LGAs), Medical Officer of Health, and the Health Care Centres across the state.
He stated that women should be reoriented from communities in the LGAs and made to understand the benefits of ANC care for their children before delivery.
He also used the opportunity to explain that when pregnant women dutifully access ANC, it is easier to carry out Early Infant Diagnosis (EID) on HIV/AIDS, and tracking of such women and their infants.
Tobin-West continued that women that are tracked should be enrolled into treatment, and be given treatment such that “even when the women are getting lost, you can call the treatment supporter.
“One of the two key functions of the treatment supporter is to ensure that the women take part in treatment and in facility attendance for both counselling and adherence”, he stated.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Healthcare Scheme: Anambra To Enroll 28,246 Indigent Indigenes
The Anambra Government yesterday said that no fewer than 28,246 indigent indigenes in the state would soon benefit from its special healthcare scheme.
State commissioner for Health Dr Vincent Okpala, made the disclosure during a news conference to commemorate the 2020 International Universal Health Coverage Day marked annually on December 12.
The International Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day was set aside by the United Nations in 2012 to raise awareness of the need for strong, equitable and resilient health systems for all.
The theme of the programme is “Health for All: Protect Everyone”.
Okpala said that enrollment into the scheme, which will start on January 4, was part of government’s efforts at making universal health coverage a reality in the state.
He said that the beneficiaries, vulnerable and less privileged pregnant women, under-five children, the elderly and persons with disabilities, were selected from the 326 wards in the state.
“Today’s commemoration is an opportunity to reflect on how far we have gone in achieving UHC in the state.
“Let me inform you that state government after meeting up with its counterpart funding, has received the sum of N338 million as its own quota of the Federal Government’s Basic Healthcare Provision Fund through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
“This Fund, through the state’s health insurance scheme (ASHIA), is mapped out to cater for the health needs of the vulnerable citizens in the state.
“ With this enrollment, our health indices will improve, maternal mortality, infant and neonatal deaths will also reduce,’’ the commissioner said
Okpala said that the state government was working hard to ensure protection of residents from catastrophic losses and ill-health as Nigeria battled the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
He urged residents to adhere to preventive protocols against COVID-19 pandemic.
Also speaking, Dr Simeon Onyemaechi, Executive Secretary, Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA), said that over 90, 000 residents had enrolled into the state’s health insurance scheme.
Onyemaechi urged members of the public to enroll into the scheme to enjoy access to quality healthcare with less financial burden
