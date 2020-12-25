News
Accept APC, Buhari’s Failure, Wike Tells PGF
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum cannot only acknowledge the worsening insecurity across the country and shy away from accepting the fact that their party has failed Nigerians.
This is because, according to Wike, the APC-led Federal Government promised to offer better governance that would ensure safety of lives and property of all Nigerians.
Wike made the assertion at the inauguration ceremony organised to open for public use two strategic roads: Woji and Obagi roads, in GRA Phase 2 in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
The commissioning ceremony was performed by the Oyo State Governor, Engr Oluseyi Makinde.
Wike said that virtually everything has collapsed in the country under the APC-led Federal Government, adding that “if Nigeria is truly a democratic country, nobody will be a proud member of APC anymore.
“I hear the Progressive Governors’ Forum saying that there is insecurity. Who is responsible? They should come out openly and say that the party in power has failed. Nigerians gave mandate to APC at the Federal Government level, and therefore, they must own up that they have failed Nigerians.
“Everything has collapsed in the country. Security has collapsed. Economy has collapsed. There is nothing working in the country. Today, all over Nigeria, there is insecurity everywhere.
“The other day, in Katsina State, they kidnapped over 400 students. The next day, they said they abducted 84. Now, again, they said they’ve taken a village head, his wife and 14 people in Katsina State.
“When there was problem in this state (Rivers), about the level of kidnapping, I shouted but nobody listened to us. They said it was politics, and that we were killing APC people. I said when you introduce politics to security, the consequences will be great.
“Now, it is everywhere. Until they come to apologise to Rivers State that they are sorry for what they have done to us, it is only then that God will forgive all of them.”
The governor further said he has not disappointed Rivers people who gave him their mandate to improve the quality of living in the state, improve infrastructure, and guarantee the security of lives and property.
According to him, “I’m not tired serving the state, and when I eventually leave office, I can confidently walk on the streets without security protection because I served the people well.
“We are proud because we can come out and say to the people of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local governments: this is what PDP has done for you by the projects carried out in these two local governments.
“Also, we can go to other local governments and say ‘look, vote for us’. If they ask us why do you say we should vote for you? We will show proofs! Very soon, we will go to them, and we will be able to tell them, ‘yes, this is what we have done, therefore, having done this, if you vote for us again, there is the likelihood we will do more’.”
Wike enjoined owners of business places and other investors in the state to continue to pay their taxes to enable government provide more quality projects.
On his part, the Oyo State Governor, Engr Oluseyi Makinde, said with the evidence of the performance of Wike, it would be difficult to convince Rivers people to abandon PDP for another party.
News
Wike, Buhari Preach Love, Peace, Unity At Christmas
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has called on Christians to use this Christmas festivities to promote love, peace and unity of the nation.
Wike, in a Christmas message, yesterday, urged Christian faithful to remain committed to the worthy ideals exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ as they celebrate the Yuletide.
He advised the people of the state to use the season to deepen their faith in God as God has the solution to all societal challenges.
Wike assured the people of the state that his administration was working with all security agencies to ensure a peaceful celebration of the season.
He advised the privileged in the state to use the season to reach out to the less privileged as a measure of deepening friendship and communal living.
The governor assured the people that his administration would continue to build a NEW Rivers State where everyone would benefit from the programmes and projects of the state government.
News
We Need Assertive Judiciary For Progress, Wike Insists
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has warned that Nigeria cannot make progress if the Judiciary fails to assert itself, and describe as worrisome a situation whereby judges feel so intimidated to discharge their constitutional duties.
Wike stated this shortly after the swearing in of two new High Court judges and a permanent secretary at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The two newly sworn in judges are: Justice Ben-Whyte Opufaa and Justice Gbasam Okogbule, while the new Permanent Secretary is, Sir Dagogo Abere.
The governor noted that due to fear, some judges now instigate petitions against themselves in an attempt to avoid handling some perceived sensitive matters.
He urged judges to be firm and bear in mind the oath of office which they had sworn to.
He further advised judges to resist attempt to foist the culture of using cost of transportation by lawyers and parties in court as a basis for transfer of matters from one state to another.
“This country cannot move forward if the Judiciary does not come out to say ‘we must be firm to do our work’.”
On the issue of independence of the Judiciary, the governor observed that this has been narrowed to the ability of the Judiciary to control its capital fund and overhead.
Wike noted that the Judiciary may have all the money in the world and still not be independent.
He insisted that what should be of importance to judicial officers was whether they were given the necessary liberty to discharge their constitutional duties in accordance with the law.
Wike advised the two newly sworn in judges to use their energy to advance the course of justice and refuse to be intimidated.
“Whatever you believe that is right, do it. It doesn’t matter who is involved. Don’t be intimidated by the Federal Government.”
The governor directed the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Prof Zaccheaus Adangor (SAN) to expeditiously issue the two judges the Certificate of Occupancy of their official residence.
“It will be proper for us to know how many more judges they will appoint by next year so we will be able to build houses for them now and keep it ready”, he added.
News
