Obonoma Gets Eight New Chiefs

The Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator George Thompson Sekibo has presented an opthalmological equipment to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and COVID-19 items to 106 senior secondary schools in the state. The materials, according to Senator Sekibo, were part of his constituency outreach programme for the Rivers East Senatorial District. The programmes include presentation of computers, printers and stationery to traditional rulers in the district, internet training and recharge card production and widows’ empowerment.

Presenting the equipment to the management of RSUTH led by the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Friday Aaron, Senator Sekibo said he was determined to assist the state government in ensuring that RSUTH become the foremost teaching hospital in the country.

The Senator commended the state government and the hospital management for sustaining the health sector in the state, emphasizsing that his office in partnership with the National Productivity Centre, Abuja will donate more equipment to the hospital to boost health delivery in the state.

Receiving the equipment, Dr. Aaron commended the gesture of the Senator, stressing that the donation will help in repositioning the hospital.

He noted that the equipment met the needs assessments of the hospital, adding that the equipment will assist in testing of the eye pressure of patients.

The CMD also lauded the Governor, Nyesom Wlke for the massive upgrade of facilities in the hospital.

Aaron called on well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture of Senator Sekibo in assisting the RSUTH to become a world-class hospital.

In a related development, Senator George Sekibo also handed over various COVID-19 materials including temperature checking instrument and sanitizers to principals of 106 senior secondary schools in Rivers East Senatorial District.

Presenting the items to the principals, Senator Sekibo who said the list of schools was provided by the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board, charged the principals to ensure judicious application of the items in order to stem the menace of the coronavirus pandemic in the state,

Representative of the National Productivity Centre Abuja, Christiana Ibe admonished the principals to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their schools.

Responding on behalf of other principals, the principal of Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borikiri, Mr. Patrick Mgbono, expressed appreciation to Senator Sekibo for his gesture, describing it as the first time schools in the Senatorial District were receiving such support.

Some of the principals who spoke to newsmen said they were overwhelmed by the gifts which they believe would assist in combating the pandemic in their schools.