Obonoma Gets Eight New Chiefs
The Onu-Oya-Ekein of Obonoma Community in the Akuku Toru Local Government Area, King Enemibo-Ofori Dateme Obonogina has admitted eight new chiefs into the Obonoma Council of Chiefs.
The new chiefs were; Mpakaboari S.I George, Clifford Robert Peika and Tamunotonye Samuel. The rest are chiefs Isobo Gboyesebi Albert, Afonya Gbonyesibi George, Palmer Dokubo, Minabo Joseph Hamilton and Ibiapuye Solomon
Performing the ceremony at the community town square, King Enenimibo-Ofori Dateme Obonogina said the ceremony was significant as it was coming 33 years after a chieftaincy tussle that rocked the community.
According to the monarch, the ceremony marked the return of peace, unity progress and development to Obonoma Kingdom.
He charged the eight chiefs to see their installation as a call to service, adding that they must work hard to justify the confidence reposed in them by their respective families and the entire kingdom.
Speaking with The Tide one of the newly admitted chiefs who is also a director in the Rivers State Waste Management Agency, Chief Mpakaboari S.I. George thanked the community for the confidence reposed on them, adding that they will support the king to bring development to Obonoma.
Secretary to Obonoma Community, Godknows Lilly Teinbie said the ceremony would usher in peace to the community, adding that the installation and admission of the chiefs into the Obonoma Council of Chiefs was in line with the expectation of the people.
While Madam Rose Wariboko said women were excited over the ceremony, prominent youth leader in the community, Barrister Soberekon N. Soberekon said the impact of the ceremony a will be great on the community.
RSUTH, 106 Schools Get Sekibo’s COVID-19 Tools
The Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator George Thompson Sekibo has presented an opthalmological equipment to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and COVID-19 items to 106 senior secondary schools in the state. The materials, according to Senator Sekibo, were part of his constituency outreach programme for the Rivers East Senatorial District. The programmes include presentation of computers, printers and stationery to traditional rulers in the district, internet training and recharge card production and widows’ empowerment.
Presenting the equipment to the management of RSUTH led by the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Friday Aaron, Senator Sekibo said he was determined to assist the state government in ensuring that RSUTH become the foremost teaching hospital in the country.
The Senator commended the state government and the hospital management for sustaining the health sector in the state, emphasizsing that his office in partnership with the National Productivity Centre, Abuja will donate more equipment to the hospital to boost health delivery in the state.
Receiving the equipment, Dr. Aaron commended the gesture of the Senator, stressing that the donation will help in repositioning the hospital.
He noted that the equipment met the needs assessments of the hospital, adding that the equipment will assist in testing of the eye pressure of patients.
The CMD also lauded the Governor, Nyesom Wlke for the massive upgrade of facilities in the hospital.
Aaron called on well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture of Senator Sekibo in assisting the RSUTH to become a world-class hospital.
In a related development, Senator George Sekibo also handed over various COVID-19 materials including temperature checking instrument and sanitizers to principals of 106 senior secondary schools in Rivers East Senatorial District.
Presenting the items to the principals, Senator Sekibo who said the list of schools was provided by the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board, charged the principals to ensure judicious application of the items in order to stem the menace of the coronavirus pandemic in the state,
Representative of the National Productivity Centre Abuja, Christiana Ibe admonished the principals to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their schools.
Responding on behalf of other principals, the principal of Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borikiri, Mr. Patrick Mgbono, expressed appreciation to Senator Sekibo for his gesture, describing it as the first time schools in the Senatorial District were receiving such support.
Some of the principals who spoke to newsmen said they were overwhelmed by the gifts which they believe would assist in combating the pandemic in their schools.
Ogoni Scholarship Fund Grants 346 Undergraduates Scholarships
Ogoni Scholarship Fund, under Kiisi Trust Foundation, has granted 346 scholarships to undergraduates of Ogoni extraction in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.
At its maiden initiation in 2018, the fund started with just 18 awards of N150,000 per scholar specifically to final-year Ogoni undergraduates across Nigeria to support their dissertation projects.
In the expanded scope this year, 124 second-year students, 23 third-year students, and 199 final-year students were awarded the scholarship.
Former House of Representatives member, Honorable Uchechukwu Onyea-gucha, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Kiisi Trust, said the Trust which gave birth to the Ogoni Scholarship Fund was created in the 2009 Wiwa vs. Shell lawsuit that awarded the plain-tiffs $15.5 million,of which $5 million was set aside for the creation of the Kiisi Trust.
At the time of that settlement, the Ogoni Plaintiffs urged that Kiisi Trust be cherished and nourished by Ogoni people to stand as a legacy of the labours of our heroes past, the name Kiisi standing for progress in Ogoni.
At the presentation of the scholarship award certificates in Port Harcourt to the 2020 awardees who have already received their first payments, Onyeagucha said:“The commitment to this scholarship is informed by the role education plays as a vital investment for human and economic development.
“This scheme aims to become a beacon for Ogoni scholars with the thirst for education and willingness to improve their lives and society at large. Scholars must therefore be committed to their studies and come out to forge good careers and competencies that would make them role models to Ogoni generations yet unborn.”
Former Vice-Chancellor, Rivers State University and Kiisi Trust Board member, Prof Barineme Fakae said, “The transparent process for selection sets a CGPA of 2.5 for universities or its equivalent in other approved tertiary institutions as minimum grade students must maintain through the duration of studies. Anyone who falls short of that loses the benefit for the next year’s payment of scholarship.”
A 2020 Ogoni Scholarship Fund scholar, Leson Bare, a Laboratory Science student of the Rivers State University who attested to the transparent selection process on the scholarship said, “This is a call to redouble efforts in my studies. I will take full advantage in the aim, not only to come out impressive on graduation but to make proud our heroes past who paid the huge price to give us this opportunity by becoming successful and a true role model to Ogonis yet unborn”.
By: Victor Tew
