Most Manufacturing Companies May Close Shop In Jan –MAN
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has forewarned that if precautionary measures are not put in place by the Federal Government to mitigate the challenges faced by the sector, most manufacturers will close shop in January.
President of MAN, Mansur Ahmed, gave the warning at a workshop organised by the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria in Lagos, where he spoke on the theme “Effects of the COVID-19 on the Country’s Manufacturing Sector.”
Ahmed, who was represented by the acting Director-General, MAN, Ambrose Oruche, noted that the manufacturing sector had been in ‘near death’ situation before the COVID-19 pandemic set in.
He noted that manufacturers were confronted with a lot of challenges which were aggravated by the invasion of COVID 19, ranging from low inflow difficulty to access forex to import their raw materials and machinery, coupled with increasing demurrage at the ports, poor infrastructure and more.
He said if not addressed, these challenges could lead to dire consequences, folding up most manufacturing companies.
Appreciating the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) for its intervention funds for the real sector, he emphasised that many members could not access it, and those who did, could not buy machines for their production,
because of foreign exchange scarcity “and you know that most of our manufacturing depends on imported raw materials, spare parts and machineries.”
The MAN boss appealed to the CBN to prioritise allocation of foreign exchange as it did in 2016 and 2017 recession.
“Then, the CBN prioritised forex for the manufacturing sector and that created growth as production came back to life.”
He also said the government had neglected the manufacturing sector by denying it the infrastructure requires to be competitive.
“I am saying that many of the manufacturing firms will not open their shops in January unless something drastic is done by the government to alleviate the severe challenges hindering the sector.
“There is need for intentional actions from the government to create an enabling environment that will enable investors to set up plants in Nigeria to manufacture industrial raw materials in a commercial quantity that can compete with the rest of the world,” Ahmed said.
Oil Slips Again As New Coronavirus Spreads In UK
Oil prices fell again yesterday, extending sharp losses overnight, as the rapid spread of a new strain of the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom prompted several countries to close their borders to British travellers and freight.
The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 30 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $47.67 a barrel at 0156 GMT while Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $50.65 a barrel.
Both benchmark contracts slid nearly three per cent on Monday, partly erasing recent strong gains on the back of the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, seen as key to easing mobility restrictions.
After the UK government warned that a new variant of the virus seemed to be spreading much faster than previous kinds, India, Pakistan, Russia, Jordan and Hong Kong joined European countries in suspending travel from Britain.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman also closed their borders completely.
“The nightmare before Christmas scenario has set in, with a combination of the ‘mutant virus’ compounded by Brexit angst,’’ said Stephen Innes, Chief Market Strategist at Axi, referring to doubts over whether UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson can secure a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.
Innes said the oil market had been overbought, with long positions outweighing short positions by around 4 to 1, so the selloff was inevitable.
With the U.S. dollar rising as a safe-haven currency, U.S.-dollar priced oil is less attractive for buyers holding other currencies, which added to pressure on oil prices.
“The downside risks are greater than the upside until we better understand how politicians are going to react in 2021 – whether they’re going to lock things down again,’’ Innes said. (Reuters/NAN)
Flight Ticket Soars Again At PH Airport …As UBA Pays N24m To Resume Operations
The price of flight ticket has gone up again at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.
The Tide’s findings show that the air operators have again increased the flight ticket by another 100 per cent.
The Tide reported three weeks ago that the flight ticket was increased by 100 per cent by airline operators.
With the latest development, the cost of flight tickets for both classes (business and economy) has now gone up by 300 percent.
Findings on Monday showed that the flight ticket for economy class for all airlines that was increased from between N30,000 and N35,000 to N60,000 and N65,000 in November, now goes for between N80,000 and N90,000, for both Port Harcourt-Lagos and Port Harcourt-Abuja routes.
Also, ticket for business class for Port Harcourt-Lagos and Port Harcourt-Abuja routes which was increased from between N60,000 and N70,000 to N100,000 in November, now goes for between N130, 000 and N140,000.
One of the travel agents at the Port Harcourt Airport, Kingsley Ogbonna, told The Tide that the new increase was as a result of inadequate number of airlines for operations, coupled with more passengers that made demand for air tickets.
According to him, there is already scarcity of flight tickets because of pressure from travellers, with few aircrafts that are available for operations.
Meanwhile, a staff of one of the airlines operating at the airport, Mr Chinedu Okonkwo, told The Tide that airlines were currently having the challenge of maintaining their aircrafts which, according to him, was one of the fallouts of COVID-19.
Okonkwo said that airlines were hoping to receive a bail-out fund from the Federal Government.
According to him, the only option for airlines to survive during the Yuletide was to increase price of flight ticket to enable them maintain their aircrafts.
Meanwhile, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) that was sealed by the Airport Authority has been reopened for operations.
One of the senior managers of the bank who craved anonymity told The Tide that the bank paid N24 million to the airport as annual rent of the space before they were allowed to reopen for business.
By: Corlins Walter
National Assembly Jerks Up Budget, Passes N13.5trn 2021 Appropriation Bill
The National Assembly has passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill, raising the total estimates from the proposed N13.08tn to N13,588,027,886,175, an increase of over N500bn.
President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 8, 2020, laid the Appropriation Bill before a joint session of the National Assembly.
Both the Senate and the House of Representatives Committees on Appropriations had laid a harmonised report in the respective chambers as the National Assembly held special sessions mainly to pass the national budget ahead of the Christmas and New Year break.
Out of the total sum of N13.59tn for 2021, N496.53bn is for statutory transfers; N3.32tn for debt service; N5.64tn is for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure; while the sum of N4.13tn is for capital expenditure.
While statutory transfers totalling N496.53bn were approved, it was observed that the N125bn proposed for the National Assembly and its affiliates had been raised by N8.99bn, putting the new total estimates at N133.99bn.
A breakdown of the parliament’s budget shows that the National Assembly management has N15.97bn; Senate, N33.27bn; House of Representatives, N51.99bn; National Assembly Service Commission, N5.73bn; legislative aides, N9.6bn; Public Accounts Committee – Senate, N118.97m; PAC – House, N142.76m; general service, N9.13bn; National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, N7.37bn; Service Wide Vote, N389.35m; and Office of the Retired Clerks and Permanent Secretaries, N275.24m.
Others under statutory transfers are the National Judicial Council, N110bn; Niger Delta Development Commission, N63.51bn; Universal Basic Education, N70.05bn; Public Complaints Commission, N8.69bn; Independent National Electoral Commission, N40bn; National Human Rights Commission, N3.92bn; North East Development Commission, N31.33bn; and Basic Health Care Fund, N35.02bn.
The National Assembly also authorised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligent Unit to “charge and defray from all monies standing in credit to the units as revenues or penalties or sanctions at 10 per cent for technical setup and operational cost at the units in this financial year.”
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Jibrin Barau; and his House counterpart, Aliyu Betara, in the report they separately read, said the budget deficit was N5.19tn; Gross Domestic Product growth rate, three per cent; oil benchmark, $40 per barrel; crude oil production, 1.86 million barrels per day; and exchange rate, N379 to $1.
The report also said the committee, while processing the 2021 Appropriation Bill, noted that, “The impact of COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected virtually every aspect of life, businesses, individuals and government, especially the revenue accruals to the government.
“There is remarkable increase in Nigeria’s oil price, which is hovering between $47 and $50 per barrel in the international market. This is above the benchmark price of $40 per barrel approved by the National Assembly.”
The committee said in view of the increasing global oil prices beyond the benchmark of $40, the executive might wish to submit a supplementary appropriation bill in order to fund critical areas that would accelerate movement of the economy out of its current recession.
