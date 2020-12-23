End In Sight To Insecurity Woes, NGF Assures

The Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, said that there is an end in sight to the issue of insecurity challenges bedevilling the North-West region and the country as a whole.

Fayemi gave the assurance when he led a delegation of the forum on a solidarity visit to one of their own, Governor Aminu Bello Masari in Katsina, yesterday, over recent kidnap and rescue of schoolboys in the state.

According to him, “the end (to insecurity) is not as far as we all think.”

Fayemi said, “It’s a delegation of the Nigeria Governors Forum. You can see me and my brother, governors from Sokoto, our vice chairman, Kebbi and Jigawa. We’ve been sent by all of our colleagues, 35 of us to pay a solidarity visit to our elder brother, the Governor of Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Masari.

“We are of course understandably concerned by developments in the state but we thank Allah that all the kids that were abducted from Kankara had been reunited without any mishap.

“However, we as governors are still very concerned about the security situation in the northwest and in the entire country. This is almost a daily occurrence and the governor is spending the resources both material and human on this priority issue which pervades the whole of our country.

“We want to thank His Excellency, the President for being abreast of the situation and for working closely with the governor of Katsina State in ensuring that the kids were retrieved from the forest in Zamfara with the assistance of the players who were critical to that retrieval- Miyetti Allah, the military, our brother the governor of Zamfara State.

“For us the Nigeria Governors Forum, we believe that we not only have to be tough on banditry, on kidnapping, on criminality generally, but we also have to be tough on the cause of the problem, and socio inequality, poverty are key issues, and we need to be able to ensure that our states pry away our young people from the merchants of death who are using them as cannon fodder of this criminal brigandage.

“And we can only do that by providing them with alternative means of livelihood and support system that’ll not entice them to these elements that are endangering the whole of our country.

“And this is something that we are committed to as governors in working with Mr President in working with all our colleagues so that we don’t keep talking about the same thing over and over again.

“We’re all tired, we’re all frustrated that these issues are happening, but we know that with concerted efforts on our part as governors and commitment of the Federal Government and professional conduct of our security services and our social investment programme intensified; we shall see to the end of this criminality, this brigandage in our states.

“So, we are here in solidarity with the governor and the good people of Katsina to reassure them, to give them hope that help is on the way and that the end is not as far as we all think.

“We will work together, Insha Allah, and reform our country to peace, to progress, to develop and to prosperity,” Fayemi, however, stated.