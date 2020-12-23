City Crime
Court Remands Police Inspector In Custody
A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has remanded Inspector Oba Christian in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre, following his role in the death of a tricycle operator, Mr Edmond Ikechukwu on December 10, 2020 at Rukpokwu in Obio/Akpor local government Area.
Before his arraignment and remand in custody on Monday, December 21, 2020, Mr Christian has been summarily dismissed by the Rivers state Police Command after undergoing ordealy room trial.
In his ruling, Chief Magistrate A.O.Amadi-Nna , cited lack of jurisdiction as his backbone.
Amadi-Nna also called for the transfer of the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for proper advice and adjourned the matter to February 25, 2021.
The charge sheet indicated that the dismissed police officer, was arraigned for the killing of Edmound Ikechukwu.
The charge sheet further indicated that the deceased died as a result of bullets fired by Mr Oba Christian now the accused from Ak 47 riffle.
According to the report, the bullet so fired hit the deceased at his left jaw, thereby, causing his immediate death.
The charge sheet, however showed that the accused acted in contravention to Section 319(1) of the criminal code, Cap 37, Vol 11, laws of Rivers State of Nigeria, which is punishable under same Section.
Some residents of Rukpokwu who chatted with The Tide yesterday, said the remand was proper.
They lamented that police in the state could be that unprofessional in spite of the assistance given to them by the Rivers state Government.
The Tide was informed that Police in the state, had become more unprofessional after the #EndSARS Protest, citing the killing of a Port Harcourt based musician, Mr Sleek, the Rukpokwu Keke driver and that of an Intels staff Ismaheel Jimoh, at Elelenwo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, last Friday.
When the Police Public Relations Officer of Rivers state Police Command, Mr Nnamdi Omoni was contacted on phone yesterday, he affirmed that the accused was arraigned and subsequently remanded in custody by the court.
By: King Onunwor
Former Perm Sec Harps On Rule Of Law
Former permanent secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Chief Mike Elechi, has said that observance of rule of law is key to a peaceful society.
Chief Elechi, who stated this, while speaking with newsmen at Elele recently, expressed regret that the provisions of the 1999 constitution were deliberately overlooked by the rulers of this, recently.
He said the application of the provisions of the constitution would ensure equity and fair play in the administration of the country.
Chief Elechi noted that the application of double standards in dealing with different regions was the reason for preponderance of agitations by units of the Nigerian federation.
He said despite agitation for restructuring, extant laws of this country were good enough for peaceful co-existence among the federating units, but explained that what was lacking was the will to administer the country through the application of rule of law.
Chief Mike said while Zamfara State could mine gold and pay tax to the federal government, states of the Niger Delta regions were given paltry 13 percent under the derivation principle and remarked that such situation did not call for parity and equality of federating states.
He said under the rule of law, self-help could not be resorted to.
Chief Elechi said the rule of law emphasised the equality of all persons under any given law.
He said the call for resource control was underpinned by lack of parity in dealing with the federating states.
The former permanent secretary pointed out that equity and justice would remain the spring-board with which development revolved.
Chief Mike Elechi, who is also a People Democratic Party stalwart in the state, expressed support for the resource control
By: Chidi Enyie
Extra-Judicial Killings: Rivers CP Visits Bereaved Family
The commissioner of police in rivers state, CP Joseph Mukan, has visited the bereaved family shot by triggered happy Police Sergeant attached to Elelewon Police Divisional headquarters who allegedly shot dead one Abiodun Jimoh at the weekend for failure to bail himself and his two brothers.
The State Commissioner of Police, while commiserating with the family assured them of justice in the matter, and added that the alleged officer had been arrested and would be prosecuted after facing the order room trial
Speaking to newsmen on what led to the killing of the deceased, a brother to the late Abiodun, Ismaheel Jimoh stated that the Police team on a patrol van stopped him and his brothers on a motorbike going back to the house on Friday night 18, December 2020.
Mr. Ismaheel who was also arrested on that unfortunate day explained that the Police officers searched them and saw nothing except their ID cards and iPhone and other handsets.
He alleged that it was at the front of the Elelewon Station, one of the Police officers demanded money from them as payment for their bail despite committing no offense.
He said he was ready to part away with the only one thousand five hundred naira with him but the said officer insisted he must make it up to a reasonable amount or they would spend the night in the cell.
The victim said other members of the Police team intervened but the alleged happy trigger police officer refused and inflicted several injuries on them and it was in the process his late brother Jimoh was shot dead by the Police officer.
The brother to the late Abiodun regretted that he and the other Police officers took his brother to three different hospitals but they refused to attend to them and on their way to one of the hospitals his brother died.
He, however, alleged that the rough way the police officers drove their van after discovering that his brother had died was an attempt to kill him so as to hide the death of his brother.
Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Omolara Jimoh who is still in shocked over the untimely death of her husband demanded the Police authorities to bring the said police officer and his men to book.
She called on well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the police authorities to ensure justice is done
Reacting to this, a human rights activist, Prince Wiro, called on the Commissioner of Police Joseph Mukan to urgently check the prevailing trend of his men taking the lives of innocent citizens they were employed to protect.
Our correspondent reports that the deceased, Abiodun Jimoh a native of Kwara State was a staff of INTELS in Onne, Eleme Local Government area of Rivers State and was survived by his wife and three children aged six, four and one year.
In, the meantime, The Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan yesterday led members of his management team on a condolence visit to the family of late Abiodun Jimoh who was killed by a police sergeant serving at the Elelenwo Police Station.
CP Mukan who commiserated with the family and promised that justice would be served in the circumstance, informed that the said officer had started facing his internal disciplinary measures at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Command. He said that immediately investigation was completed the said officer would be arraigned in court and face the law.
