Court Orders Release Of 150 inmates From Correctional Centre

The commissioner of police in rivers state, CP Joseph Mukan, has visited the bereaved family shot by triggered happy Police Sergeant attached to Elelewon Police Divisional headquarters who allegedly shot dead one Abiodun Jimoh at the weekend for failure to bail himself and his two brothers.

The State Commissioner of Police, while commiserating with the family assured them of justice in the matter, and added that the alleged officer had been arrested and would be prosecuted after facing the order room trial

Speaking to newsmen on what led to the killing of the deceased, a brother to the late Abiodun, Ismaheel Jimoh stated that the Police team on a patrol van stopped him and his brothers on a motorbike going back to the house on Friday night 18, December 2020.

Mr. Ismaheel who was also arrested on that unfortunate day explained that the Police officers searched them and saw nothing except their ID cards and iPhone and other handsets.

He alleged that it was at the front of the Elelewon Station, one of the Police officers demanded money from them as payment for their bail despite committing no offense.

He said he was ready to part away with the only one thousand five hundred naira with him but the said officer insisted he must make it up to a reasonable amount or they would spend the night in the cell.

The victim said other members of the Police team intervened but the alleged happy trigger police officer refused and inflicted several injuries on them and it was in the process his late brother Jimoh was shot dead by the Police officer.

The brother to the late Abiodun regretted that he and the other Police officers took his brother to three different hospitals but they refused to attend to them and on their way to one of the hospitals his brother died.

He, however, alleged that the rough way the police officers drove their van after discovering that his brother had died was an attempt to kill him so as to hide the death of his brother.

Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Omolara Jimoh who is still in shocked over the untimely death of her husband demanded the Police authorities to bring the said police officer and his men to book.

She called on well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the police authorities to ensure justice is done

Reacting to this, a human rights activist, Prince Wiro, called on the Commissioner of Police Joseph Mukan to urgently check the prevailing trend of his men taking the lives of innocent citizens they were employed to protect.

Our correspondent reports that the deceased, Abiodun Jimoh a native of Kwara State was a staff of INTELS in Onne, Eleme Local Government area of Rivers State and was survived by his wife and three children aged six, four and one year.

