Buhari, Jonathan, Sambo Parley In Aso Rock
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, held separate meetings with his predecessor, Dr Goodluck Jonathan and a former vice president, Namadi Sambo, to discuss various national issues, including security, the economy, among others.
The Personal Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmad, made the meetings known on his Twitter page.
According to updates from Ahmad, the president met with Jonathan and Sambo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
While Buhari met Sambo around 02.44pm, Jonathan and the president met about 05.44pm.
Speaking on the visit, the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan said he was in Aso Rock to update Buhari on the political situation in The Gambia, where the country’s President, Adama Barrow, is seeking re-election amidst political tension and uncertainties.
Barrow had on December 3 met with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where the two leaders engaged in bilateral talks.
The 53-year old Gambian leader later told State House correspondents that his country still needed Nigeria’s stabilising support.
“Things would have been very difficult for us without the invaluable support you gave,” Barrow had said.
However, in a brief interview with State House correspondents at the end of the ‘closed door’ meeting, Jonathan said he briefed Buhari about the outcome of his mission to The Gambian capital, Banjul.
Jonathan, who is the ECOWAS Envoy to Mali, said his mission was meant to find amicable solutions to the political problem in The Gambia.
He said that he had successfully completed the first part of the assignment while the final part of the political misunderstanding would be addressed in January, 2021.
Some opposition groups in Banjul had embarked on a protest in recent times demanding for the Gambian president to honour his pledge of single term tenure.
Earlier, the decision by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, to lead a delegation of fellow governors and leading members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from across Nigeria, to felicitate with former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday had elicited reactions from across the country’s political space.
It was an unprecedented trip by leading lights of the former opposition, now ruling party, who ironically truncated Jonathan’s quest to return to Aso Rock in 2015.
Among the governors on Buni’s APC entourage were: David Umahi (Ebonyi State); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi State); and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa State.
The former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, was also part of the delegation.
Yuletide: DSS Raises Alarm Over Plot To Bomb Worship Places, Parks
The Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted Nigerians about plans by “enemies of state” to unleash terror on vulnerable places, including critical infrastructure, places of worship as well as recreational centres during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
It said the plot would be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.
The DSS spokesperson for the service, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement, yesterday, however, assured that the security forces had taken measures to thwart the plot, which according to him, was meant to undermine the authority of the government.
He, therefore, urged patriotic members of the public to remain vigilant during and after the Yuletide.
He stated, “The Department of State Services wishes to inform the public about plans by some criminal elements to carry out violent attacks on public places including key and vulnerable points during the Yuletide seasons.
“The planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.
“The objective is to create a general sense of fear among the people and subsequently undermine the government.”
Against this backdrop, the service called on Nigerians to be extra vigilant and report strange movements to security and law enforcement agencies.
“On its part, the service is collaborating with other sister agencies to ensure that adequate measures are put in place for protection of lives and property.
“To further achieve this purpose, the service has provided these emergency response numbers: 08132222105 and 09030002189 for urgent contacts. It is also using this opportunity to unveil its interactive website, www.dss.gov.ng, for public communication support,” the secret police said.
The DSS asked the citizens to take advantage of the portal and similar ones provided by related agencies, to provide information to the security agencies.
The service further advised those planning to cause chaos and breach of public peace to desist, saying it would stop at nothing to apprehend and bring them to justice.
“While assuring citizens and residents of their safety during and after the festive periods, the DGSS, Alhaji Y.M. Bichi, with his management and staff, wishes all, happy celebrations and a prosperous 2021,” the statement added.
Alleged Murder: Summon NIMASA Chairman, Petitioner Urges Commission
A retired Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Martins Agbana has urged the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry Investigating Alleged Acts of Violence, Torture, Brutality, Murder and Violation of Fundamental Human Rights of Citizens committed by officers, men and operatives of the Nigerian police sitting in Port Harcourt to summon the Chairman, Board of Directors, Nigerian Maritime Security and Safety Administration, Honourable Asita O. Asita, to come and explain his role in the alleged killing of an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad-hoc staff, late Mr Michael Abadume during the March 2019 governorship election in Akinima, Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.
Agbana, who is currently the chief security officer (CSO), to the Ahoada West made the appeal when he appeared before the panel, last Monday, to give evidence, adding that inviting Honourable Asita to explain the circumstances leading to the alleged killing of the INEC ad-hoc state in the area was necessary to assuage the feelings of the people.
According to him, the police attached to the NIMASA boss during the said election, allegedly murdered the late INEC ad-hoc staff at about 3am at a collation centre in Akinima, the headquarters of the LGA.
He told the commission that a petition was sent to the Force Headquarters in Abuja and a signal sent to the State Criminal Investigating Department (SCID), adding that few arrests were made, arguing that leaving the principal actor to be moving freely in the society without any molestation amounted to injustice and abuse of due process.
“Soon, another election will be held again, and if nothing is done, people will assume they can kill again, and go scout free”, he stated.
Martins also informed the commission that efforts made to get justice in the matter went without success, saying that what the people in the area want was nothing but justice.
Ruling on the matter, the presiding Chairman of the commission, Justice Chukwunoye Uriri (rtd), after listening to the evidence given by the petitioner, adjourned the matter to December 30, 2020, for continuation.
Meanwhile, the people of Egwebe Asarama in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have urged the state government to remedy the wanton destruction the community suffered in the hands of the police on March 7 this year.
The Paramount Ruler of the community, King Gabriel Ugbokikwani Ogbologwung, made the demand when he appeared before the commission of inquiry, last Monday, to give evidence, adding that the entire community was destroyed by armed police operatives on that faithful day.
He alleged that the armed police operatives executed the act on the orders of the chairman of the local government area because of a boundary dispute the Egwebe community and the council chairman’s community.
According to him, his people woke up on that black day at about 7am, and saw that the entire community invaded by armed police men, including unidentified hoodlums, who set houses, and cars ablaze.
“When we asked, the response was that they came looking for hoodlums on March 6 and 7.
“The wanton destruction was enormous. We cannot quantify the huge loss in terms of monetary value because it will run in millions of Naira. My palace was destroyed, my houses and my father’s building was destroyed. The whole Owo family household was razed completely”, he narrated.
The matter was later referred to the conference by the commission as the police claimed that they had no witness to call since no officer of the Nigerian Police Force was mentioned by the petitioner as accomplice in the purported crime.
Buhari Extends PTF Mandate Until March, 2021
In view of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic and in a bid to secure vaccines, President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the mandate of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 until March, 2021.
According to the President, the country cannot afford to lose the gains of the past nine months in the fight against the pandemic.
Buhari, who said he has received a total of eight interim reports along with one mid-term report, in the past nine months of the PTF work, apprising him progressively of developments on the Covid-19 pandemic, announced the extension, yesterday, in Abuja while receiving the End-of-Year Report of the task force.
The President said he has extended the mandate of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 ‘for a further period till the end of March, 2021 bearing in mind the new surge in the number of cases and the bid for vaccines.’
According to him, “recent reports reaching me indicate that Nigeria is now facing a rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases nationwide which is similar to the second wave of infections occurring in other countries across the world.
“New epicentres have been identified and the nation cannot afford to lose the gains of the last nine months. I have critically evaluated the situation and remain convinced that urgent measures have to be taken to halt the spread and the attendant fatalities.
“Closely associated with the foregoing is the need to speedily and strategically access and administer the Covid-19 vaccine in a safe, effective and timely manner. This is an important obligation that we owe Nigerians as we go into the year 2021 and it must be carried out through efficient machinery.”
The President added that “the nation is clearly in a perilous situation given the virulent nature of this second wave and we must act decisively to protect our people. I, therefore, urge all sub-national entities, traditional rulers, religious and leaders of thought to collaborate with the PTF by taking up the responsibility for risk communication and community engagement at all levels. Now is the time for collective efforts to be intensified.
“As the festive season approaches, I urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant and stay safe. Non-essential trips and large social gatherings should be avoided or shelved completely.”
Buhari reiterated that he has authorised that the PTF should coordinate the process for planning and the strategy for accessing, delivery and administration of the vaccines using the existing health structures that have worked in the past in vaccine administration; authorised the PTF to engage with the states for them to assume full ownership of the current stage of the response by deploying legal structures and resources, including enforcement to manage the pandemic within their jurisdictions.
He has also authorised the PTF and the Nigeria Immigration Service to ensure that all in-bound passengers who failed to show up for post-arrival Covid-19 test are sanctioned within the ambit of the law, for breaching the public health protocols.
Buhari noted that the impact of the Covid-19 on global and national economies cannot be fully assessed, adding that no nation of the world has been spared the experience of different degrees of the economic downturn as several countries, including Nigeria went into negative growth territories.
He said during the period of the lockdown, the National Social Register was expanded to accommodate 3.6 million beneficiaries across 36 states, support provided to 8,827,129 households through the 70,000MT food grains released from the Strategic Reserve; and support to 1,289,405 vulnerable households that benefitted from the Conditional Cash Transfers across 34 states.
Buhari further noted that the pandemic also revealed “the vulnerabilities in our health system which compelled our determination to ensure that its support is given top priority in terms of infrastructure, human and institutional capacities, legislative support, etc.
“It must be emphasised that this administration recognises that an effective and efficient health sector represents a significant component of our security and economic growth strategy.
“It is in this regard that I am pleased to note the legacy improvements made in the health sector in the areas of laboratory infrastructure, treatment centres, training of health care personnel, improvement in surveillance and Port Health capacities, etc.”
The President, thanking the private entrepreneurs who sourced and installed impressive healthcare facilities in some strategic places as their contribution to this National Emergency, added that there was more work to be done.
He said: “There is still more work to be done in the health sector to help us cater for our citizens and minimise the drain on our foreign exchange and trained manpower through medical tourism. For Nigeria to enjoy a lasting legacy from the huge investment in the health sector, a comprehensive Health Sector Reform that will achieve the following, amongst others, must be instituted.
“The objectives include to, build the human and institutional capacity to provide a world-class 21st-century health care system, capable of responding effectively to future pandemics; develop a viable strategy for our primary and tertiary healthcare system; re-align institutional mandates and functions within the health sector for effectiveness and efficiency; distinguish policy and coordination from implementation responsibilities; and strengthen the statutory and regulatory capacities within the health sector.”
