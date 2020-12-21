Rivers
Police Officer Kills Man Over iPhone In Obio/Akpor
A police officer attached to Elelenwo Police Divisional headquarters at Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, has reportedly shot dead one Jimoh Abiodun, a native of Kwara State, over an iPhone.
This incident occurred 10 days after a policeman shot dead a civilian and Keke driver in Rukpoku, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, over alleged N100 bribe.
The Tide gathered from the deceased’s brother, Ismaheel Jimoh, that what transpired between the victim and suspect (policeman) was that the Police officers on a routine patrol van stopped him and his late brother while they were on a motorbike going back to the house on Friday night, December 18, 2020.
Mr. Ismaheel explained that the Police officers searched them and saw nothing except their ID cards and iPhone and another handset.
He disclosed that one of the Police officers insisted on taking them to the Police Station at Elelenwo which they obliged.
Ismaheel further explained that he rode on his motorbike and was at the front while his deceased brother was inside the Police patrol van as they were heading to the station.
He stated that at the front of the station, one of the Police officers allegedly asked them to bail themselves; but, he told the officer that they had only N1,500.
According to Ismaheel, other Police officers told the suspect to release them, since nothing incriminating was found on them, but the officer refused.
Ismaheel alleged that the suspect beat his brother at the front of the Police station before shooting him twice.
The deceased’s brother said he and the other Police officers took the victim to three different hospitals, but they declined attending to him.
Late Abiodun, according to Ismaheel, fell out from the back of the patrol van on their way to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) because of the driver’s reckless driving and the victim sustained several degrees of injury.
Ismaheel disclosed that it was in the morning he went back with his brother’s wife to Elelenwo Police Station where they discovered that Abiodun had passed on.
Ismaheel called on Nigerians to ensure justice is done on the matter.
Meanwhile, the state police command has condemned the killing of the victim and ordered investigation into the matter.
State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP) in a statement, said the Police sergeant, who carried out the dastardly act was in custody for debriefing and psychological evaluation.
Omoni said the Orderly Room Trial of the suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, would commence in ernest, for possible arraignment.
He disclosed that the command was in touch with the family of the victim and has commiserated with them over the unfortunate incident, assuring them that the interest of justice would be served in the circumstance.
He, however, appealed for calm and allow the law to take its full course.
Wike Gets Kudos Over Projects Execution
A Party Stalwart and Chairmanship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Oyigbo LGA, in the fourth coming local government election, Pastor Joe Dappa, has commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the successful execution of development projects
in the 23 local government areas of the state within the life span of this administration.
Speaking with The Tide recently in Port Harcourt, Dappa said the government had, since assumption of office in 2015, achieved remarkable feats in education, roads construction and re-construction, building of flyovers, refurbishment of ailing infrastructure, sustenance of peace and security in the state, good drinking water, regular power supply, refined health care services, as well as, regular payment of workers’ salaries as among other sectors.
According to him, “The resolve of Governor Wike and his government to build human faced infrastructure remained a landmark achievement. This decision by the governor and his team to give hope to all the sectors for effective performance in the state,” has again being seen as a milestone.
“The governor has proved that he is committed to changing the narrative and taking the oil and gas-rich state to greater heights, adding that the decision to revamp the state porous economy and ensure that the sectors top the budget as enshrined by the UNESCO standards, has shown that the governor is visionary.
Pastor Dappa, former Assistant Secretary of POP in Oyigbo Local Government Area lauded of the state “Governor Wike’s untiring effort at creating lasting transformation legacy,” described the infrastructural development in the State as a giant stride for the holistic entire state.
He affirmed his desire to join forces with the state government in reshaping the state and build purposeful governance stating that history will not forget Governor Wike in a hurry. We are hopeful that the development will open the door for foreign investors to partner with the government and invest in the state”.
Oappa who promised accelerated transformation of the seventeen communities of Oyigbo LGA, if voted into power as Executive Chairman of the LGA in next year polls, said Wike had recorded resounding feats in infrastructure and other critical sectors, which are being felt in Nigeria and the diaspora.
By: Bethel Toby
2021, Year Of Total Recovery, Banigo Insists
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, says the year 2021 would be a year of total recovery for all lovers of God.
Banigo stated this during the 2020 Carol of Nine Lessons organized by the Office of the Deputy Governor, last Friday.
The deputy governor said “for some people, it would be a year of multiple wedding bells”, noting that “our Lord carries us on the wings of eagles to fly over our problems, fly over sickness, fly over mountains, and fly over poverty and negativity”.
Banigo, who disclosed that every promise comes with a condition said, “we must work in love, we must abide in the love of God, and we must love Him with all our hearts, with all our souls, with all our spirit, and love our neighbours as ourselves”.
She insisted that Christians must work and abide in the love of God every day and every moment to attract divine blessings.
“We must love Him to the point that all we want to do is to spend time in His presence. We must love the prayer time, we must love to hear from Him, love His word, love His people, and we must believe that the ones that are not loveable, are loveable because, they are created in His image. So, this gives us the reason to love them, and when we work and abide in His love, the promises of 2021 are guaranteed for you”, the deputy governor pointed out.
Banigo commended the Presiding Bishop of Kingdom Life Gospel Outreach Ministries International, Rt. Rev. Victor Uzosike, and his team of pastors, who she said had continued to minister in the Deputy Governor’s Chapel round the clock.
“Over the months, over the years, they have laboured with us every morning; they are here, every Monday to Friday, every year from January to December. We thank God for their lives. I appreciate every one of you”, the deputy governor said.
