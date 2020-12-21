Business
Border Re-Opening: ‘Good Step Toward Exiting Recession’
The Badagry Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BACCIMA) says the reopening of four land borders in parts of the country will boost trade between Nigeria and her neighbours and help the economy to grow.
Director-General, BACCIMA, Mr Opeyemi Oke, said this in an interview with The Tide source in Badagry, at the weekend.
He said that the decision by the Federal Government to re-open Seme, Ilela, Maitagari and Mfum borders would facilitate economic recovery and help the country exit recession by the projected first quarter of 2021.
Oke added that the decision would facilitate trade across ECOWAS sub-region, thereby creating jobs and providing opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
“This will boost the operations of existing SMEs involved in the export of non-oil products across the borders to attain diversified, competitive and sustainable economy and make Nigeria’s products and services most preferred in Africa.
“Nigeria’s land borders have been closed officially since August 2019 to check indiscriminate smuggling of goods and illicit crossings into the country.
“The closures have been attributed, in part, to the economic recession and rising inflation, which recently hit a 30-month high amid the harsh socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Other member states across the sub-region looking to access the Nigerian market will benefit from the reopening of the borders and AFCFTA’s operations, which is to take effect from January 2021,” he said .
According to him, Nigeria remains a major economic player in Africa, thus the re-opening of her borders will help protect the country’s image and affirm its commitment to trade facilitation across the sub-region.
“This will also keep us as a major economic player,” he added.
Oke, however, called on the security agencies to shun corruption and ensure full enforcement of ban on contraband to stop the smuggling of goods through the land borders.
He also appealed to government to intensify efforts toward the completion of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.
It would be recalled that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had on December 16 announced the immediate re-opening of four land borders after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) weekly meeting,which held virtual in Abuja.
She said that Buhari had also directed that while the borders were being reopened, the ban on the importation of rice, poultry and other products still subsists and would be implemented by the border patrol team.
Business
IOCs Can Relocate Without NASS Approval-MOSIENND ……Wants NDDC Board Inaugurated
The Movement for the Survival of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta (MOSIENND) has said that the multinational oil companies that relocated from their host communities need no approval from the National Assembly before relocating back.
President of MOSIENND, Kennedy West, who stated this while speaking with journalists at the weekend in Port Harcourt, also called on the presidency to prevail on the relevant authority to inaugurate the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)
According to West, the multinational oil companies left their host communities to other parts of the country to operate without the approval of the National Assembly, and therefore do not need the lawmakers’ approval to return.
He explained that the request for the return of IOCs was one of the requests made to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 by the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), but regretted that the request had not been granted since then.
“All the requests made by PANDEF to President Buhari in 2016, which include the demilitarization of Niger Delta, increase NDDC funding, make the IOCs relocate to the region, and make the host communities participate in OML operations; none has been done since then.
“The idea of Mr President promising to address those requests made since 2016 should not be taken seriously by any person that means well for the development of the region,” he said.
He also called on the governors in the Niger Delta to speak out and act on issues confronting the NDDC, saying that anything happening in the commission will directly affect the states.
West faulted the position of sole administrator in the NDDC, describing it as unconstitutional, and called for the inauguration of a governing board for the commission.
The MOSIENND boss also accused the security agents, especially the military, of aiding and abetting oil theft and bunkering in the Niger Delta, instead of providing security for the region.
He said that there was no need for the Joint Task Force in the region since their presence have not addressed criminality in the coastal areas.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Business
$4.6bn Ibom Deep Seaport To Create Over 300,000 Jobs -Official
The Akwa Ibom State Government says the approval of 4.6 billion dollars by the Federal Government to build Ibom Deep Seaport (IDSP) will create jobs for over 300,000 teeming youths in the state.
The Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr Akan Okon, said this while speaking with newsmen in Uyo at the weekend.
The Federal Government had, at the Federal Executive Council meeting, on December 16, granted final approval for the take off of Ibom Deep Seaport Project in Akwa Ibom.
Okon said that the first phase of Ibom Deep Seaport would help address unemployment in the state, as no fewer than 300,000 youths would be actively engaged through the project.
According to him, the creation of jobs is part of modalities set by the state government to eradicate the alarming rate of unemployment in the state.
He said that the approval of the long anticipated seaport would help in the implementation of the state government programmes and policies to alleviate poverty and create job opportunities for her citizens.
“Akwa Ibom is industrialised because this project, when operational, will solve and arrest critical problems in the state, most especially the issue of unemployment and then stimulate our state economy accordingly.
“The total cost of construction of the Ibom Deep Seaport is 4.6 billion dollars but the first phase of it is 2.016 billion dollars which was approved on Wednesday December 16 by the Federal Government.
“The structure of Ibom Deep Seaport is billed for 60/40 per cent that is, 60 per cent for the private sector and 40 per cent will go to the public sector,” he said.
Okon thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Minister of Transportation, and other stakeholders, who had in one way or the other contributed positively in making the project a success.
“They have shown that Nigeria is a country that when good projects with immense benefits for the country is presented, approval will be given for the best interest of the country,” he said.
“Because the port will increase the revenues for both the Federal Government and Akwa Ibom,” he stated.
Okon reiterated the state government’s commitment to train the indigenes in maritime and oil and gas related skills to place them in a position of advantage for employment.
“Recently, government has set up modalities for people to be trained on various skills that is related to the maritime sector and also in the oil and gas industry.
“Our children should be encouraged to embark on relevant courses which will give them advantage in the Maritime sector.
“Akwa Ibom youths should position themselves to advantage of the emerging opportunities. “Therefore, there is need for us to strategically position ourselves and update ourselves with the relevant skills because every industry has its own basic skills of requirement,” Okon said.
