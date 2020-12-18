Politics
No Automatic Ticket For LG Polls – Delta PDP
The Delta State Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says there will be no automatic ticket for candidates seeking election in the March 2021 local councils poll.
The state PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, said this in a statement in Asaba yesterday.
Osuoza was reacting to rumours that the party had given waivers to some serving chairmen of the councils for the election.
He said that there was no truth in the claim as no waiver was given to any serving chairman.
He urged party members and faithful to ignore and discountenance the report.
“This is not true. No automatic tickets for serving council chairmen.
“Anyone interested in contesting in the election must pass through the normal approved regulations.
“There is no waiver for anyone and no automatic ticket for anyone,” Osuoza said.
On the party primaries timetable, Osuoza said there was a review of the previous timetable, adding that sales of forms to aspirants which commenced Friday, December 11, would end on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
He said that following the review of the timetable, screening of aspirants, ward congresses, primaries and appeals arising from the process would take place on or before December 30.
In another development the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it would adopt Option A4 to select its flag bearers for the March 2021 local council polls.
APC Caretaker Committee Jones Erue made this known in a statement in Asaba, yesterday.
According to him, the party has approved the free issuance of forms to aspirants who have expressed interest in contesting the elections.
“Simply, all Expressions of Interest and Nomination forms shall be given without any charges.
“Party primaries to select flag bearers for the party shall be by option A4.
“Aspirants who have previously made payments to the party’s account should immediately furnish the party secretariat with evidence of such payments and their bank details for refund,” Erue said.
Politics
Reps Move To Combat Climate Change
The Chairman of Climate Parliamentary, Rep Samuel Onuigbo, says the lawmakers will increase concerted efforts to combat and stem the effects of climate change in the country.
Onuigbo said this at the inaugural meeting of Climate Parliament Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said that legislators would be encouraged to vote for laws and policies that would be environmentally friendly.
He said that climate change was the newest environmental challenge in Nigeria and other parts of the world.
He urged the lawmakers to help strengthen global efforts to combat climate change.
He said the idea of a Climate Parliamentary group was to build support for legislators from Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe as its fight to stem the devastating effect of climate change globally.
According to him, it has been identified that the fight against climate change needs to be backed by political will to take ambitious actions and this has become so urgent.
“Everywhere we turn, we are confronted by the harsh effects of climate change and the reality that if we do not take action now, we may not have a habitable earth in the next 50 years,” he said.
He noted that the impact of climate change was further seen in the loss of landmass and farmlands due to coastal erosion and flooding and other challenges including the drying of the Lake Chad.
He urged his colleagues to vote for laws and policies that would be environmentally friendly to support the country’s drive for climate change mitigation and adaptation.
The Spokesperson of the House, Rep Benjamin Kalu, harped on the need for necessary legislative instruments to tackle the challenges posed by climate change globally.
He urged the lawmakers to be committed to the project, adding that the issue of climate change should not be taken lightly.
The Tide source reports that zonal coordinators for Climate Change were appointed in all the six geo-political zones to help chart a roadmap for tackling climate change in Nigeria.
The parliamentary group zonal coordinators are Rep Omowumi Ogunlola, South-West; Rep Aisha Dukku, North-East; Rep Benjamin Kalu, South-East; Rep Dagomie Abiante, South-South and Rep Shehu Kankale, North-West.
Politics
Persons With Disabilities Invade NASS
A group of physically challenged persons from the Niger Delta region, yesterday invaded the National Assembly, protesting against what they described as neglect by their lawmakers.
The aggrieved protesters numbering over 50 forced their way into the National Assembly complex in spite of resistance by security officials at the gate.
During the confrontation, a NASS internal security officer was injured by the group when he attempted to disperse them.
The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi, (APC Niger),who led other senators to meet with the group, appealed for calm, after listening to them, assuring that their grievances would be addressed.
He called for a nomination of a five-man team from the protesters to meet with the leadership of National Assembly.
Abdullahi assured them that their demands would be accommodated speedily.
The spokesperson of the group, Amos Etim, said they arrived at the National Assembly from various states of Niger Delta to demand their rights from their lawmakers.
According to him, they were being denied their rights in spite of their attainment of some levels of educational qualifications.
Spokesperson of group had also said their attack on the NASS security official was hinged on his directive to the security personnel to disperse them with canister.
”We however, regret this, as it could have been prevented, if we were allowed to state our grievances,”he added.
Politics
Senate Confirms Nominees For HYPADEC Governing Council
The Senate has confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for appointment as members of the Governing Council of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC).
The confirmation was sequel to the consideration of a report of the Committee on Power, Chaired by Sen. Gabriel Suswan (PDP-Benue) at the Committee of the Whole.
Presenting the report yesterday, Suswan said that the committee after its screening found out that the nominees were qualified to be appointed, given their relevant experiences and pedigree.
He said that security checks carried out on them got positive response from security agencies.
He said that the committee found all the nominees worthy of appointment into the Governing Council of HYPADEC.
He, however, said that there were petitions against nominees from Kwara and Kogi.
He said that the committee after scrutiny, dismissed the petitions for lacking in merit.
Those confirmed included Ityav Joseph Terfa as Chairman (Benue) and Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa Managing Director (Kebbi).
Others confirmed as members were Isa Ozi Salami(Kogi),Tahoheed Daud Toyin (Kwara), Mikail Bmitosahi (Niger), Saleh Mohammed Kanam (Plateau), Aminu Ganda (Sokoto) and Utum Eteng (Cross River).
However, Sen.Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra) speaking under Order 43 of the Senate Rule, drew the attention of President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan to non inclusion of South East in the list of nominees.
He said some states in the South East have capacities for hydro power,hence the need for their inclusion in the Governing Council of HYPADEC.
Lawan, however, advised him to come up with an amendment bill to amend the law establishing HYPADEC to allow for their inclusion.
