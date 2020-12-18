City Crime
Buhari’s Invitation: PDP Reps Caucus Challenges Malami’s Position In Court
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has said it is heading for the courts to challenge the position of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami that the National Assembly lacks powers to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to brief it on security matters.
It also reiterated its call on Nigerians to push for the impeachment of the president, saying he has largely demonstrated lack of capacity to govern Nigeria.
The Caucus led by its Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers) gave made the disclosure at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday.
It would be recalled that the House had last week invited Buhari following the killing of over 43 rice farmers in Zarbamari village, Borno State to brief it on the security situation in the country.
But the president failed to honour the invitation after it had been communicated to the House and the public that the president would appear before the lawmakers on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Chinda said, “The Attorney-General clearly implies the president who was elected under the provisions of the constitution which he swore to uphold is above the law. The caucus shall seek for judicial interpretation of same.
“We reinstate our call on Nigerians across all tribe, religion and Political party to awaken their representatives and Senators to the realities of the moment and rescue Nigeria from this ‘road to perdition’ by evoking their constitutional powers under Section 143 of the Constitution and commence impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari for gross incompetence and breach of Section 4 (2)(b) of the Constitution.
“Call on members of the Executive Council to resolve under Section 144 of the Constitution that the President is incapable of discharging the functions of the office”.
OSPAC Commander Lauds Rivers Community On Peace
The Commander, Aluu Security Planning Advisory Committee, Mr. Obinichi Wordu, has lauded the community for the return of peace in the area.
Mr. Wordu , who stated this while chatting with newsmen at Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State recently expressed gratitude to the community for reposing confidence in their ability to restore peace in the area.
He expressed regret that cultists had overrun the community before the intervention of their outfit.
Mr. Wordu remarked that the horror and carnage that attended the community on daily basis within the period under review were quite benumbing and bewildering.
He said wanton destruction of lives and properties were the order of the day.
According to him, killings, decapitation, robbery, kidnapping and rape of women were common. He noted that as a result of the ugly development residents deserted the community
The OSPAC Commander said a situation where 355 cultists repented and surrendered their arm was reminiscent of the chaotic situation the community had existed before the intervention of the security outfit.
Mr. Wordu mentioned that since they were inaugurated they had carried out many rescue operations successfully.
“A woman who runs a block moulding industry was kidnapped and taken to Aluu forest, her husband reported the matter to us and we swung into action and rescued her.”
The OSPAC Commander said that one of the benefits of community policing was that the criminal elements in the area were known to every member of the community.
“When there is a problem one will know and identify those who are likely to commit a crime”, he stated.
Mr. Wordu explained that his security outfit worked in concert with the Nigerian police.
“We work under the Divisional Police Office of Aluu. Being OSPAC does not mean that we are working alone. We are responsible to the Aluu Council of Chiefs.
He also said that his security outfit also worked in synergy with the Inspector General of Police Monitoring team in Aluu.
The Commander, however, warned youths to refrain from cultism and crimes in general to avoid untimely death and advised them to engage in meaningful ventures instead of crime.
Court Affirms Death Sentence Of Ex-Corporal
The Court of Appeal sitting in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State has upheld the judgement of the Bayelsa State High Court sentencing former Corporal Vincent Koluama-owei to death by hanging for killing one 17-year old Innocent Kokorifa in Yenagoa.
Late Innocent Kokorifa, a native of Okpotuwari Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area was shot to death on the 18th day of August 2016 by the police officer during a patrol duty with men of the Anti-Vice/Anti-Kidnapping team along Airforce Road, Okaka in Yenagoa.
The Kokorifa family had dragged the Nigerian Police to court over the killing of Innocent, whom the Police alleged was a member of an armed robbery gang.
The case, which began in the later part of 2016, dragged until October 2018 when Justice Ineikade Eradiri, delivered judgement and sentenced Ex-Corporal Vincent Koluama-owei who hail from Oporoma in Southern Ijaw local Government Area to death by hanging.
Justice Eradiri also blasted the Nigerian Police for unprofessional conduct over the death of Innocent, but Ex-Corporal however, was not satisfied with the judgement and so approached the Appeal Court in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.
Giving judgement on Friday, Justice I. O. Akeju of the Court of Appeal, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State upheld the judgement of the Bayelsa State High Court by Justice Ineikade Eradiri which sentenced the Ex-Corporal Vincent Koluama-owei.
Speaking to our correspondent after the judgement in Port-Harcourt, Daniel Kokorifa the father to the Late Innocent Kokorifa, commended the appellate court for affirming the judgement of the lower court, and maintained that his son and did not have any criminal record to warrant such brutal killing.
Our correspondent report that the body of the Late Innocent Kokorifa, has since been buried in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
