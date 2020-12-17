Featured
FAAC: FG, States, LGCs Share N601bn Nov Revenue
The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N601.110 billion for the November 2020 revenue to the federal, states and local government councils and agencies.
This was announced in a statement after the FAAC meeting held at the Federal Ministry of Finance headquarters, Abuja and chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed.
The amount of N601.110 billion comprised statutory revenue of N436.457 billion; Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N156.786 billion and augmentation of N7.867 billion from the Forex Equalisation revenue.
According to the statement, while the gross statutory revenue of N436.457 billion available for the month of November 2020 was higher than the N378.148 billion received in the previous month by N58.309 billion, the gross revenue of N156.786 billion available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was also higher than the N126.463 billion available in the previous month by N30.323 billion.
The FAAC statement indicated that while the Federal Government received N215.600 billion, the state governments received N171.167 billion and the local government councils received N126.789 billion.
The relevant states received N31.392 billion as 13% mineral revenue, while the cost of collection, transfers, and refunds had an allocation of N56.162 billion.
The Federal Government received N190.122 billion from the gross statutory revenue of N436.457 billion; the State governments received N96.433 billion and the local government councils received N74.345 billion. N30.370 billion was given to the relevant states as 13% mineral revenue and N45.187 billion was the total cost of collection, transfers, and refunds.
The Federal Government received N21.872 billion from the Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N156.786 billion.
The state governments received N72.906 billion; the local government councils received N51.034 billion, while the cost of collection, transfers, and refunds had an allocation of N10.975 billion.
From the N7.867 billion augmentation from the Forex Equalisation revenue, the Federal Government received N3.606 billion, the State Governments received N1.829 billion, the local government councils received N1.410 billion and the relevant States received N1.022 billion as 13% mineral revenue.
The statement added that in the month of November 2020, Petroleum Profit Tax(PPT), Import Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax(VAT), and Oil and Gas Royalty decreased substantially; while Companies Income Tax (CIT) recorded a sharp drop.
The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) as of December 16 was $72.411 million.
We’ll Set Up Reward System For War Veterans, Wike Assures …Launches Emblem With N20m
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has restated the need for governments to institute an enduring reward system for war veterans to justify the ultimate sacrifices they make in keeping Nigeria safe and united.
The governor said officers of the Armed Forces would be emboldened to continue to put their life at great risk in defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria when they know that there was a permanent reward system established to cater for them or their families.
He stated this at the 2021 Emblem Appeal Fund Launching to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration which held in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The governor explained that most people do not quite appreciate the enormity of the hardship and trauma families go through losing their breadwinners who had volunteered to be part of the security agencies.
Wike said that if not for the soldiers and other security agencies who put their lives on the line daily to protect the rest of the citizens, perhaps, insurgency in some parts of the country would have been worse.
He stated that one of the reasons why some policemen were targeted and killed during the #EndSARS protest, was merely because they prevent crimes in society.
“Soldiers go to war, many of them come back wounded, and many of them die in the battle field. During the civil war, just to keep Nigeria one, people died. So, you don’t understand what it takes for someone to volunteer and say that I want to be one of those who would protect our territorial integrity.
“Government must find something to put permanently on ground, so, that it will give them that assurance that, yes, indeed it’s worthy to die for the country.”
The governor also assured that his administration would continue to offer members of the state branch of the Nigerian legion necessary support that would cushion economy hardship on them.
Wike used the occasion to redeem the sum of N171million, he pledged to the Nigerian Legion for the scholarship of their children.
He also donated N20million to launch the emblem, and enjoined the 23 local government councils in the state to donate N1million each to support the launch.
On his part, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo said that the Emblem Appeal Launching offers another opportunity for well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to support the veterans for their sacrifices and also to boost their morale to elicit optimal performance.
Danagogo said that the Wike-led administration had over the years invested generously in promoting the welfare of members of the state chapter of Nigerian Legion.
He stated that the governor recently gave N20million each to widows of the six soldiers and four police officers who were killed by militants of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who hijacked the #EndSARS protest in Oyigbo.
The Rivers State Chairman of Nigeria Legion, ACG Justice Chichi, noted that Nigeria was still immersed in the fight against Boko Haram, bandits and other forms of insurgency, adding that the security agencies were operationally ready to confront them as a commitment to protecting the sovereignty of Nigeria and ensure safe climate for steady economic growth.
He thanked the governor for the support given to the legion to serve as their major benefactor, and appealed to him to fulfill the pledge of fund for the scholarship scheme meant for children of war veterans.
Reps Pass N453bn NDDC 2020 Budget
The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed into law the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) N453.2billion budget for 2020.
The sum covers the capital, personnel expenditure, and other costs of the commission for the period ending on March 31, 2021.
The passage of the budget was sequel to the consideration of the report by the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission at the Committee of Supply.
Laying the report before the plenary, the Chairman of the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, stated that the committee “carried out a holistic oversight of the commission and the report is aimed at placing the commission in the most optimal position to effectively execute its statutory mandate to Nigerians.”
He lauded the increase in revenue from the region that gave the commission a little more percentage revenue to operate.
He said: “That the House do consider the report of the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on the issue from the Statutory Revenue Fund of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Total Sum of N453.2billion only.
“Of the sum, N27.389billion is for personnel expenditure; N13,937,244,107 is for overhead expenditure; N2,793,755,893, internal capital, and N409.080billion for development projects for the period ending March 31, 2021.”
9.5m Nigerian Girls Not In School, UNFPA Confirms
The United Nations Population Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA), and education experts have called for equal opportunities for girls and women to access quality education in order to actualise their potentials in the society, stating that 9.5million girls aged between 10 and 17 were out-of-school in the country.
Speaking at a virtual conference with the theme, “Girl Child Education in Nigeria”, organised by EVA as part of the 9JAYouthTalk webinar series recently, they, however, urged young girls to aspire for education and remain committed in its pursuit.
The conference, which featured a panel session, was moderated by the Programme Officer of Education as a Vaccine, Sarbyen Sheni.
In her keynote speech, UNFPA’s National Programme Analyst, ASRH/YD, Bahijjatu Garko, said: “Nigeria has a huge youth bulge, out of which about 17million are girls between the ages of 10 and 17. But unfortunately, 56 per cent (9.52million) of these girls is not in school.
“It is basically very worrisome for us, because we know that education is the key to national development and success”, he said.
One of the panellists, the Gender Officer, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr. Efi Anametemfiok, advised girls to see themselves as special, and strive to acquire skills that would enable them to achieve their goals in life.
Anametemfiok noted that though every woman could make a decision, not all of them knew how to make informed choices.
She then urged women and girls to be self-motivated and determined to continue their education even in the face of daunting challenges.
Also speaking, the ex-Deputy Director, Female Education, Kaduna State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Elizabeth David, said, “Girls should take advantage of the every opportunity they have to acquire education and make optimum use of it to improve their self-esteem, problem solving skills, employment opportunities, income, social status and general contribution to national development”.
Similarly, Adek Bassey of Today for Tomorrow Foundation, advised girls to learn new skills with knowledge acquisition as the motivation.
Speaking on the effects of gender discrimination on girl child education, the Co-Director, Centre for Girls Education and Malala champion, Habiba Mohammed, advised the government and other stakeholders to create safe and conducive for girls to access education, while ensuring quality and value in the process.
On his part, Sani Mohammed of Bridgeconnect Africa Initiative, called on the community leaders to do more to support the rights of women and girls to equal education opportunities as boys in their domains.
