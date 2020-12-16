Perm Sec, GM Task The Tide NUJ On Hard Work, Innovation

Hardwork and discipline have been described as key tools to efficiency in any organisation.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Mrs Ibiwari Clapton Ogolo made the observation while declaring open a one-day intensive training and workshop organised by The Tide Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), yesterday in Port Harcourt.

Mrs. Ogolo enjoined members of The Tide NUJ to ensure they are dedicated and focused on their duties so they can excel.

She commended the NUJ for organising the workshop, as she counselled on the need to be consistent in making impact with their programmes.

In his remarks, General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Sir Ernest Chinwo said the workshop formed part of the new policy initiatives of the corporation.

He noted that innovation was key in adjusting to the ever-changing journalism industry.

“ The need for re-training is very essential these days due to technological changes. Journalists need to keep pace with these developments to meet up with their responsibilities.”

Acting Editor, Mrs. Juliet Njiowhor commended The Tide Chapel of the NUJ for the initiative, as she stressed the need for human capital development in driving the corporation to better performance.

Chairman of The Tide Chapel of the NUJ, Comrade Akujobi Amadi disclosed in his remarks that the workshop was planned by the union to arm and refresh members on their work responsibilities.

Amadi urged management to lend support to the push for efficiency by partnering with the body for future training.

During the workshop presentations, former Editorial Board Chairman of the corporation, Alabo Dagogo Clinton who spoke on “Editorial Writing,” said that aspect of journalism was central to the image of any newspaper.

According to Alabo Clinton, Editorial tells the mind and position of the newspaper on any public matter, and therefore should be given serious attention.

In the same vein, former Editor-in-Chief of The Tide, Barrister Ipalibo Karibi Botoye explained the rudiments of specialised reporting on the courts and other beats.

He challenged reporters to learn and ensure they know different aspects of the court beat in order to churn our stories that will sell the newspaper.

On his part, former Group News Editor, Thomas Abbey urged reporters to upgrade their knowledge of reporting beyond the usual.

Abbey who delivered a paper on Advanced Reporting said investigative reporting should be improved upon to gain more readership.

In the view of the former group news editor, many readers want something out of the usual and hence reporters should improve their skills on advanced aspect of journalism.