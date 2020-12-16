Business
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Hit 14.89% In Nov
The consumer price index which measures inflation increased by 14.89 per cent (year-on-year) in November 2020.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its Consumer Price Index November 2020 report, yesterday.
It said this is 0.66 percentage points higher than the rate recorded in October 2020 (14.23 per cent).
The NBS said the percentage change in the average composite CPI for the 12 months period ending November 2020 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12 months period was 12.92 per cent, representing a 0.26 percentage point increase over 12.66 per cent recorded in October 2020.
The report shows that on a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 1.65 per cent in November 2020, up by 0.05, from 1.60 per cent recorded in October 2020, while the rural index also rose by 1.56 per cent in November 2020, up by 0.08 from 1.48 per cent recorded in October 2020.
The urban inflation rate, according to NBS, increased by 15.47 per cent (year-on-year) in November 2020 from 14.81 per cent recorded in October 2020, while the rural inflation rate increased by 14.33 per cent in November 2020 from 13.68 per cent in October 2020.
On month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.60 per cent in November 2020.
This, according to the report, is 0.06 percentage points higher than the rate recorded in October 2020 (1.54 per cent).
Increases were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yielded the Headline index, the report revealed.
Transport
FRSC Commences Enforcement Of NIN In Driver’s Licence Processing
Following the Federal Government’s directives on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had in compliance with the directives earlier put members of the public on notice.
As a follow up to that, FRSC Management has resolved that effective December 21, 2020, all applicants for the National Driver’s Licence in Nigeria must present the National Identification Number ( NIN) from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) before they can be captured for any class of the licences produced by the FRSC.
According to the press release signed by the Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, all driver’s licence applicants are therefore, expected to present their National Identification Number (NIN) from the date, before they can be attended to, adding that there would be no waiver for anyone.
Bisi further stressed the need for a harmonised database on citizens’ information which he said is critical to resolving the challenges of identifying individuals to assist security agencies in data collation and quick retrievals to address some of the national security challenges.
He called on members of the public particularly, those going for their driver’s licence processing to take note of the directives and carefully follow the procedures for obtaining their NIN from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) which must be verified to be authentic, before action can be taken on their application for the licences.
Kazeem further stated that all numbers presented by the applicants must correspond with what NIMC issued to individuals for a harmonised database.
The Corps Public Education Officer solicited the cooperation of members of the public to make the policy a success in the collective interest of the nation and commitment to building and maintaining a credible national database on citizens.
He assures that FRSC remains committed to supporting the Federal Government in its resolve to tackling the challenges of citizens’ identification and national security challenges.
While reassuring the driver’s licence applicants of improved services at the licence processing centres across the country, the FRSC spokesperson reiterated the earlier messages of Corps Marshal Oyeyemi that improved service delivery remains the center point of the corps’ operations.
He further stressed that with due compliance by all driver’s licence applicants, the process of physical capturing at the licence processing centre would be smooth in line with the improved processes put in place.
Business
ANLCA, NAGAFF Partner For Growth Of Maritime Industry
The Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) and the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), have resolved to tackle some of the challenges in the maritime sector.
The two foremost association of freight forwarding and customs brokerage noted that the maritime sector had suffered setbacks in the last two years, and promised to address the challenges.
Speaking during a working visit by the National Executive Committee of ANLCA to NAGAFF headquarters, ANLCA President, Mr Tony Iju Nwabunike, said the leadership of the association had come to partner with NAGAFF for the growth of the maritime industry.
Nwabunike assured stakeholders that the two associations would come up with a communique to itemize some of the challenges in the sector, with a view to nipping them in the bud.
“So, I felt it is very important first to come and have a good working relationship with NAGAFF which I consider very seriously.
“We felt we should meet all the freight forwarding associations to make out a point straight on government policies; road network or whatever is bringing impediment to the progress of the maritime industry should be tackled together, that is why we are here.
“So, we need to put our house, our minds and resources together to get these things working even in our industrial businesses, in CRFFN and in our businesses”, he said.
Earlier, the National President of NAGAFF, Chief Increase Uche, had appreciated the visit of ANLCA leadership, saying it was imperative for the two associations to collaborate for efficient ports operations.
He called on both associations to pursue common goal towards effective ports operations and prayed for the sustenance of friendship between ANLCA and NAGAFF.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Business
Fuel Stations Begin Multi-Fuelling Operations In 2021
Fuel stations across the country would start dispensing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as alternatives in 2021, says the Chairman, National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), Mohammed Ibrahim.
According to him, many filling stations in the country have already started setting up multi-fuel models to dispense CNG and LNG. This, he said, would deepen the utilisation and consumption of gas in the country while also saving Nigeria trillions of naira
Ibrahim at a stakeholders’ meeting tagged “Natural Gas: The catalyst for Nigeria’s economic renaissance”, added that switching to gas is vital as there are concerns that pump price could increase even further to about N350 per litre.
He said that over 50 conversion centres were currently upgrading for mass conversion and trainings as the country does not have enough technicians to retrofit motor vehicles in the country.
He said: “We need to build about 500, 000 conversion engineers in the next 90 days to ensure that the retrofitting of the vehicles go as planned. Fifty conversion centres are currently upgrading for mass conversion and trainings and over 30,000 vehicles are already running on dual fuels in Nigeria.”
Ibrahim said to deepen domestic cooking gas usage, the NGEP had set up Micro Distribution Centres (MDC) nationwide to bridge the supply and accessories gap between the market and consumers.
He said the NGEP was established to provide job opportunities for the nation’s teeming youths, saying that every single molecule of gas exported is creating job opportunities for other countries.
“We need to rethink how we manage our gas resource. The objective of the NGEP is to reinforce and expand gas supply as well as stimulate demand in the country through effective and efficient mobilisation and utilisation of all available asset, resources and infrastructure in the country,” he said.
He expressed confidence that the programme would change the narratives of the Nigerian economy and would also mop up untapped flared gas potential.
