IMO Hails Nigeria’s War Against Piracy

A global maritime body, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), has extolled Nigeria’s leadership role in the quest for security in the Gulf of Guinea.

IMO is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping.

The body, in a letter addressed to the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, highlighted NIMASA’s contributions to the war against piracy and maritime crimes in the region.

IMO also commended NIMASA for enacting the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act, 2019, and for initiating the Deep Blue Project.

These, it said, were proofs of the country’s abiding determination to lead the charge against maritime crimes in the region.

In the letter signed by the Director, Maritime Safety Division, Heike Deggim, on behalf of the IMO Secretary General, Kitack Lim, the United Nations maritime organ praised “the efforts of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for its contribution to the fight against piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea”.

IMO said, “From the successful enactment of new legislation in the form of the Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Act, 2019, complete with the forthcoming Guidelines, to the initiation and implementation of the C4i Deep Blue Project, Nigeria continues to demonstrate its leadership in the region with regard to maritime domain awareness and the enhancement of maritime security amongst littoral States.

“IMO remains committed to supporting the good work being done by Gulf of Guinea States, such as Nigeria, to improve maritime governance and to enhance maritime security in terms of both current and emerging threats and challenges. It is, therefore, imperative that States adopt a strategic approach, in order to ensure effective implementation and compliance”.

Lim had, in June, this year, written a similar letter to NIMASA following the arrest and prosecution of some suspected pirates by Nigeria, saying the moves sent a “strong and valuable message” to the international community about Nigeria’s commitment to safety and security in its waters and the Gulf of Guinea.

“Those actions, together with all the other initiatives you highlighted in our meeting, including progress with the Deep Blue Project, send a strong and valuable message to the international community with respect to the considerable efforts your government is making to curb piracy and armed robbery against ships in the Gulf of Guinea”, Lim said.

Jamoh had earlier, in a virtual address to a meeting of the G7++Group of Friends of the Gulf of Guinea (G7++FOGG), expressed Nigeria’s resolve to lead efforts to achieve security in the region.

He said Nigeria’s strategy against insecurity in the region would be based on home-grown solutions.

The NIMASA boss stressed the country’s efforts to rid the Gulf of Guinea of maritime crime, using local initiatives anchored on the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure.

Jamoh acknowledged the challenge of piracy and armed robbery in the region, but said, “Our solution to the insecurity in the GoG must be home-grown, with GoG countries cooperating amongst themselves. Commitment to this cause must become an imperative.

“I have often maintained that Nigeria is the Gulf of Guinea and the Gulf of Guinea is Nigeria. We recognise our strategic leadership position and role in the GoG, which has informed the extent of an integrated system of investment to curb criminality in our waters, ranging from enactment of designated legislation to development of human capacity and acquirement of critical hardware and platforms”.

Jamoh said, “Nigeria is working with the IMO to develop a National Maritime Security Strategy and in support of this, has started work to form a National Maritime Security Committee consisting of the National Security Adviser, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, INTERPOL, Marine Police, and other relevant security agencies. This committee will give focus and strategic direction to our maritime security effort”.

