Gov’s Wife Distributes Delivery Kits To 1,100 Pregnant Women

Zamfara First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Matawalle, has distributed delivery kits to 1,100 pregnant women in Maru and Tsafe Local Government Areas of the state.

A statement in Gusau yesterday by the Press Secretary, Office of the First Lady, Hajiya Zainab Shu’aibu, said the gesture was to reduce child and maternal mortality rates.

The distribution of delivery kit packages was part of the First Lady’s 10,000 Mama Kits Project for pregnant women across the state’s 14 local government areas.

Shu’aibu said that the gesture was also to encourage delivery at health facilities, especially in the rural communities.

The press secretary stated that the First Lady, who was represented by Hajiya Fatima Musa, said the gesture was part of her intervention to ensure safe delivery among pregnant women in the state.

“Musa, who is the Special Adviser, Office of the First Lady, said the gesture is an extension of the First Lady’s social protection activities in the health sector for women and children.

“She advised the women to ensure that they attend antenatal frequently in order to ensure safe deliveries.

“You should also make sure that you eat healthy food, deliver your babies at the hospitals, immunise your babies after delivery, as well as adhere to exclusive breastfeeding practices”, she said.

According to the statement, the Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yahaya Kanoma, commended the First Lady for initiating the Mama Kit Project to support pregnant women in the state.

“Kanoma described the gesture as a humanitarian service as it helped many pregnant women to afford safer and standard hospital services.

“The wife of the sole administrator of Maru LGA, Hajiya Binta Dangulbi, thanked the First Lady for her effort to improve the lives of women and children in the state.

“Tajiya Dangulbi pleaded for the sustainability of the project considering its impact on the lives of women and children in the state”, the statement added.