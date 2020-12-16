Transport
FRSC Commences Enforcement Of NIN In Driver’s Licence Processing
Following the Federal Government’s directives on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had in compliance with the directives earlier put members of the public on notice.
As a follow up to that, FRSC Management has resolved that effective December 21, 2020, all applicants for the National Driver’s Licence in Nigeria must present the National Identification Number ( NIN) from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) before they can be captured for any class of the licences produced by the FRSC.
According to the press release signed by the Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, all driver’s licence applicants are therefore, expected to present their National Identification Number (NIN) from the date, before they can be attended to, adding that there would be no waiver for anyone.
Bisi further stressed the need for a harmonised database on citizens’ information which he said is critical to resolving the challenges of identifying individuals to assist security agencies in data collation and quick retrievals to address some of the national security challenges.
He called on members of the public particularly, those going for their driver’s licence processing to take note of the directives and carefully follow the procedures for obtaining their NIN from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) which must be verified to be authentic, before action can be taken on their application for the licences.
Kazeem further stated that all numbers presented by the applicants must correspond with what NIMC issued to individuals for a harmonised database.
The Corps Public Education Officer solicited the cooperation of members of the public to make the policy a success in the collective interest of the nation and commitment to building and maintaining a credible national database on citizens.
He assures that FRSC remains committed to supporting the Federal Government in its resolve to tackling the challenges of citizens’ identification and national security challenges.
While reassuring the driver’s licence applicants of improved services at the licence processing centres across the country, the FRSC spokesperson reiterated the earlier messages of Corps Marshal Oyeyemi that improved service delivery remains the center point of the corps’ operations.
He further stressed that with due compliance by all driver’s licence applicants, the process of physical capturing at the licence processing centre would be smooth in line with the improved processes put in place.
Transport
Monarch Tasks RSG, NDDC On Chokota-Umuebulu Road
The Onye Ishi Ala Chokota in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze I.S. Wekeh, has appealed to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to add Chokota-Ikwerengwo-Umuebulu Road to their respective priority projects with a view to rehabilitating the road.
Eze Wekeh who made the appeal recently while speaking with newsmen urged the state government to come to the aid of the residents in the area, saying the area hosts several oil wells mined by Shell Petroleum Development Corporation (SPDC), therefore playing a key role in the revenue generation of the nation.
According to him, “during the time the present state government flagged-off the construction of Igbo-Rumuokwurusi Road, there was an assurance that Chokota-Ikwerengwo-Umuebulu Road will be rehabilitated, but we are still hopeful that the road is still dear to his heart, as we are still expecting result. I am also appealing to NDDC to come to the aid of the inhabitants of the area as well as the multinational corporation operating in the area”.
A resident in the area, Mrs Adaku Amadi, who spoke to The Tide, said “Things are very difficult here for us due to the bad road. Our mothers use to go to the farm with bicycle or motor cycle and they usually fall on the bad road. Some pregnant women will deliver without any medical treatment because of lack of access to medication due to bad road. So we are appealing to government to help us alleviate this suffering by rehabilitating the road”.
Another resident in the area, Mr Paul Wosu, said “my brother, we use to suffer here and we are expecting government to do something, even NDDC as an interventionist agency to come to our aid. Now you can drive in because everywhere is dry, but during the rainy season, you can not dare it, because the flood will drown you. We are still appealing for positive response from the relevant authorities”.
It would be recalled that the NDDC had sometime in 2006 promised to fix the road as part of their priority projects, but could not mobilise to site till date a result, the state government promised to rehabilitate the road.
Transport
FRSC To Prosecute Users Of Unworthy Heavy Duty Trucks
The Plateau State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it would impound and prosecute users of unworthy heavy duty trucks and articulated vehicles within Jos metropolis.
The command disclosed this in a statement signed by Route Commander Andrew Bala, its Public Education Officer, yesterday in Jos.
It expressed worry over the rampant and incessant crashes and breakdown of heavy duty trucks and articulated vehicles within the Jos metropolis.
“Crash investigation and analysis has shown that most of these crashes and breakdowns are as a result of brake failure and mechanical deficient vehicles.
“It is in this light that the command is admonishing all owners of heavy duty trucks, articulated and dysfunctional vehicles to carry out routine checks and repairs on their vehicles.
“Very soon, the command will carry out a special patrol to wipe out and prosecute offenders of unworthy vehicles within the Jos metropolis and environs that ply the highways,” the statement said.
The command advised motorists to keep enough distance from heavy duty trucks or articulated vehicles on the highway to allow for safe manoeuvering in case of any mishap.
It said that the task of ensuring safety on the highway is a shared responsibility.
It appealed to all road users to obey all traffic rules and regulations as anyone found wanting would be sanctioned accordingly.
