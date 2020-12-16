Nation
Ezekwesili Blasts Buhari Over Kankara Abduction
A former minister of education Oby Ezekwesili, has told President Muhammadu Buhari to leave his cows in Daura and prioritise the lives of students of GSS Kankara abducted recently in his State.
Ezekwesili expressing her outrage over the abduction, asked Buhari to stop being ‘inhuman and ‘coldly indifferent and rescue the students from the insurgents.
The BBOG Convener making reference to the kidnap of Leah Sharibu by Boko Haram, urged the president to seek the support of the US military immediately and save the students.
Ezekwesili on her Twitter page wrote: “President Buhari should leave his cows for once in preference for the lives of his fellow human beings. It is inhuman for a supposed leader of a country to be as uncaring as you are to the latest cries of parents of 333 Kankara boys . Why are you so inhuman Buhari?
“The outrage I feel about the tragedy of #KankaraBoys cannot be vocalized.That 6 years after Chibok Girls with 112 still unaccounted for? That two years after Dapchi girls with Leah Sharibu still unaccounted for? Now 333 Kankara boys abducted?
“The biggest shame on Buhari, what exactly is the grossly incompetent and coldly indifferent Buhari really doing in Katsina State while disconsolate parents of 333 Kankara boys cry their eyes out?
“Does the President know more than we are being told about the whereabouts of those students? In October, US military forces rescued their one citizen held hostage by terrorists within our territory. Buhari as Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Army should please accord highest priority to the lives of 333 #KankaraStudents and seek US support immediately.”
CNG Storms Katsina To Stage #BringBackOurBoys Protest
The entire national leadership of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has arrived in Katsina town, to join other members from Jigawa, Kano and Katsina for the take off of indefinite protests, aimed at compelling action to rescue the hundreds of students abducted fast, alive and safe.
The exercise, harsh tagged #BringBackOurBoys, the CNG Spokesperson, Abdulazeez Suleiman on Wednesday, said will kick off in Katsina on Thursday and will proceed to Daura to register the current concerns with Mr President.
Led by its Board of Trustees Chairman, Nastura Ashir Shariff, the CNG is already in touch with parents of the stolen school children and assured them of support through the trial moment.
“It will be unreasonable to expect any northerner and well meaning Nigerians to fold their arms and watch the North, a significant component of the country abandoned to the mercy of bandits and murderers and kidnappers.
“The police in Katsina is seen in a massive reinforcement around the state which calls for caution on the part of authorities against attempts at surpressing legitimate protests that will be conducted peacefully,” the statement reads.
FG Reopens Land Borders
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the reopening of four land borders with immediate effect.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, who disclosed this after the 28th virtual FEC meeting, said other borders would be reopened subsequently.
The minister, who said restriction on the importation of some commodities, like rice and other products, would continue to be enforced, listed land borders to be opened to include Seme Border in the South-West, Ilela Border in the North-West and two others.
FG Names NAN Headquarters After Maida
The Federal Government has approved the naming of the headquarters of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, after late Malam Wada Maida, its former Managing Director.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, conveyed the approval in a letter dated November 26.
Mohammed said the approval was in recognition of the immense contributions of Maida to the growth of the agency.
“I write to convey my approval for the naming of the NAN headquarters building after the late Wada Maida, who served the agency in many capacities, including as Foreign Correspondent, Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director.
“It is my sincere belief that the decision to honour the late Wada Maida is well thought out and that he deserves such a great honour, considering his immense contributions to the development of NAN, “ he said.
Maida, Chief Press Secretary to President Moh-ammadu Buhari when he was military Head of State, died on Aug. 17, 2020. He was aged 70.
A pioneer staff of the Agency, Maida was its Northern Zonal Manager and later its Foreign Correspondent in London before becoming Head of the Political Desk.
He was appointed its Editor-in-Chief in 1984 and later became its Managing Director before he bowed out in 2003.
Maida was appointed Chairman of NAN’s Board of Directors in December 2017 and served in that capacity until his demise on Aug. 17, 2020.
