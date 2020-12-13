Connect with us

Senate Queries Petroleum Ministry Over N14.5m Pens Contract

Published

1 day ago

on

The Senate has queried the Ministry of Petroleum Resources for spending N14.5million on pens, N46 million on letterhead papers and N56million on tonners.
The query is contained in the 2015 report of the Auditor-General of the Federation, submitted to the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, which is probing the expenditure of Federal Government agencies.
According to the query, “The contract for the supply of Schneider pens worth N14.5 million was split into smaller packages of less than N5million each, awarded to four different companies in order to circumvent the permanent secretary’s approval threshold of N5million.
Similarly, the contract for the printing of the ministry’s letterhead papers worth N46million was also split and awarded to 11 different contractors.
Also, the contract for the supply of tonners worth N56million was split and awarded to 7 different contractors.’’
Responding to the query, a representative of the permanent secretary, Godwin Akubo, who appeared before the Senate panel, said the contract awards followed due process.
“The contracts were not split. They were awarded to the various contractors at different times when the items were needed.
The sum of N46.6 million used for printing of letterhead papers followed due process and the large sum of money is explained by the volume of the papers produced for most departments,’’ he said.
Not satisfied by the defense, the committee, chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, sustained the query and asked for the refund of the money from the officers involved
Politics

PDP Decampees, Mere Political Neophytes -Wike

Published

1 day ago

on

December 13, 2020

By

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has described two former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members, Dr John Bazia and Michael West, who recently decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, as political neophytes, with slippery characters.
He said the two men, who served as commissioners in his cabinet during his first tenure, became disgruntled because he did not retain them.
The governor while speaking on a live television programme in Port Harcourt, last Friday, said the decision of Bazia and West to decamp to the APC was of no political consequence because they were politically irrelevant.
“What are the qualities of the people that defected? The two people: Michael West and John Bazia, who knew them in my cabinet? Have you ever heard them speak on behalf of PDP before? Have you ever heard them speak on behalf of our administration?”
He further said, “You knew the position of Dr Chidi Llyod when he was in APC. Ask the former Commissioner for Transport (Michael West), he contested PDP primaries with me, and got only three votes, but because of politics of carrying everybody along and the money he spent, I decided to accommodate him. He was commissioner for transport, ask him his contribution to the administration.”
The governor explained that during his first tenure, he almost sacked West as a commissioner for taking 13 luxurious buses belonging to the state government to Calabar for a spiritual programme, and also diverting funds generated by the task force on transport into his personal accounts.
“I called the commissioner for transport, and asked him of his whereabouts. He told me he was in Calabar to see his father, the Olumba Olumba. I was amazed, and said: you took our 13 buses to Calabar without permission? I would have sacked him that day. People prevailed on me to manage him till after the election.
“Task force personnel were collecting money and paying into the commissioner for transport’s private accounts. I called him in the State Executive Council meeting, and ask: how would you pay state money into your private account? I managed him till the end of my first tenure. You expect me to bring this kind of person to my cabinet again?
The governor said the reason given by West for his resignation from the PDP was that they didn’t allow him to head his ward executive committee of the party.
“So, how can we give somebody we know will be leaving the party EXCO position? So, that when he is defecting, he will say he has defected with the entire EXCO? He thinks he is smarter than anybody? These are neophytes in politics. We all kept our eyes on them.”
Speaking on former Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Dr John Bazia, the governor revealed that while serving in the State Executive Council, Bazia caused him so much embarrassment.
“During the 2015 presidential campaign, the President brought Kola to the Traditional Rulers. You can’t believe what happened: the chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council called me that the chiefs are waiting for their Kola. I was amazed and asked, which Kola? You have not received it? They said no. The then commissioner for information, who was the chairman of the sub-committee of our campaign, said they gave the Kola to John Bazia. Do you know what Bazia did? He took 80 per cent and brought 20 per cent of the Kola to the traditional rulers!
“The then commissioner for information got angry and slapped him, and called him ‘armed robber’. Everybody was angry, and compelled him to bring the Kola. What an embarrassment!”
Wike also narrated how he had to personally intervene and pay off €40,000 debt Bazia was owing.
He explained that his administration has done several projects in both Tai and Asari-Toru LGAs where the two decampees hail from.
The governor described as laughable the allegation that he was constructing seven flyover bridges in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor LGAs, and declared that he would be constructing additional three flyover bridges in Port Harcourt to ease traffic congestion.

Politics

Gunmen Murder PDP Chieftain In Oyo

Published

1 day ago

on

December 13, 2020

By

The Police have confirmed the murder of Dr Fatai Aborode, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, by unknown gunmen.
Aborode was allegedly killed in his farm along Apodun road, Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state on Friday.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident made available to newsmen yesterday in Ibadan.
The PDP chieftain was the Chief Executive Officer of Kunfayakun Green Treasures Limited.
The PPRO confirmed that the deceased was robbed and shot by four unknown gunmen at about 5.50 p.m.
“At about 1750 hrs of 11/12/2020, along Apodun road Igangan, one Alh Fatai Aborode ‘m’ of Igangan, was robbed and shot by four unknown gunmen.
“The victim was rushed to Olugbon hospital, Igboora where he was confirmed dead.
“Effort is on to arrest the fleeing assailants,’’ the statement read in part.
The Tide  gathered that the deceased, along with his manager, were attacked when they were returning home.
The manager escaped with gunshots as he reportedly fled the scene when the gunmen attacked.
 Aborode was the House of Representatives candidate under the platform of Accord Party in 2015.
He, however, defected to the PDP recently.
Politics

Kwara APC Faction Rejects National Caretaker Committee’s Choice Of New Exco

Published

1 day ago

on

December 13, 2020

By

The leadership crisis in the Kwara State All Progressives Congress, APC, deepened on Friday as party chieftains loyal to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq condemned the swearing-in of Bashir Bolarinwa by the Buni led National Caretaker Committee of the party.
At a press conference held at the party secretariat in Ilorin, the group also condemned attempts to drag the governor into the crisis.
“We condemn in strong terms the deliberate dragging of the state’s party leader, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq,” into the crisis, they said.
The group said “The members who should know are intentionally misinforming the public to please their Abuja paymasters”.
They claimed that “The dissolved exco were never elected, they were rather imposed and we resisted the attempt to take us to the dark ages which we said ‘Otoge’ to.
“We, therefore, affirm that the dissolved excos was a caretaker and thereby demand the constitution of a new set to be appointed as caretakers to bring peace back to the party”.
The Tide source reports that the Bolarinwa led state working committee of the party, was sworn in at the Abuja national secretariat to pilot the affairs of the party till June 2021.
Recall that the national executive of the party dissolved state executive committees of the party on December 8, 2020.
