NPC Begins Enumeration Area Demarcation In C’River

Following the appointment of a Sole Administrator (SA), to oversee the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), late Saturday, a militant group on the aegis of ‘Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA)’, has announced its determination to shut down oil production in the Niger Delta region.

RNDA has, therefore, advised multinationals oil companies operating in the creeks of the Niger Delta region to evacuate its workers on rigs, platforms and manifolds, warning that it will close down all the oil wells and flow stations in the creeks as well as cut down the ESCRAVOS-Warri-Kaduna gas pipeline that transmits gas to Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the self-styled Commanding Officer of RNDA, ‘Major General’ Johnmark Ezonebi, aka OBAMA with the commanders of the nine militant groups in the creeks of Bini River, after convening an emergency meeting on the issue early on Sunday.

RNDA accused the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio of working in tandem with some powerful blocs in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa to approve the appointment of his cousin brother from Akwa Ibom State who is presently the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Mr Akwa Effiong Okon as the sole administrator to oversee the NDDC to achieve a one man show.

The group while calling on President Buhari to act and correct the anomaly before it is too late, warned that every illegality must stop else it would be resisted heavily with any means necessary.

“Enough is enough of this continuous illegality and if Mr President folds his hands to allow this form of corruption and devilish act to continue without acting and without doing anything, then we the RNDA with the dreaded Striking Force Units of RNDA in the creeks will not fold our arms and keep quiet and we will not allow this to happen again this time around.

“We want to let Akpabio know that he and his fellow bidders in the Villa will fail woefully and they cannot enslave the people of the Niger Delta any longer and we will fight Akpabio to standstill with the last drop of our blood in the creeks”.

The group further states; “Again, Niger Delta militant has declared a serious warning, this time around there will be no going back. RNDA, writes to President Muhammadu Buhari an open letter over a proposed biding of Senator Akpabio to announce a one-man show of a frivolous criminal minded intentional Sole Administrator to oversee the NDDC with his cousin brother, Mr Akwa Effiong Okon from Akwa Ibom as the sole administrator alone without appointing EDP and EDFA in the commission just to enable Akpabio to siphon, divert and embezzle billions into the pocket of Akpabio and his fellow cronies from the recovered billions by EFCC which Mr. President directed should be returned to the commission.

“That is the funds Akpabio wants to embezzle and divert into his personal pocket with his cousin brother if appointed as the sole administrator just only one man alone to oversee the commission without any trace but it will not work this time around.

“The RNDA militant group from the nine states of the Niger Delta region known as the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) has again warned seriously that if Mr President fold his hands and allow Akpabio to bribe the Villa and have his way and announce the name of Mr Effiong Okon the present EDFA, who is a relative to Mr Akpabio as the sole administrator to oversee the NDDC, excluding the appointment of EDP & EDFA, then the RNDA will be left with no option than to declare total war in the creeks to cripple the economy and we will also announce operation zero crude oil to flow in the creeks of Niger Delta.

“And we warned again seriously that if Mr President fold his hands and allow this to happen then we will assume that President Muhammadu Buhari is an enemy to the people of the Niger Delta and as much as Mr President continue to maintain his integrity and does not want to be an enemy to the people of Niger Delta, it is high time he called Akpabio to order in the interest of peace in the once troubled region, if not we will go ahead with our proposed plan, and we will visit Port Harcourt and burn down the entire NDDC building.

“Furthermore RNDA wants to state clearly that Mr President and the presidency should hold Akpabio responsible for whatever that will befall destruction of oil pipelines and oil facilities to shut down production of crude oil and attack to the ESCRAVOS-Warri- Kaduna gas major line.

“Mr President and the Villa should know that Akpabio is not popular and cannot withstand this battle because Akpabio and his family including his fellow cronies will not be spared in this battle because we know where all Akpabio properties and his fellow cronies’ properties are located across the country.

“We will not support any illegality and we will not fold our arms and allow just one man called Akpabio to enslave the oil and gas producing community people that are suffering in the creeks of the Niger Delta and Akpabio should know that it is the oil producing communities’ funds that is used in funding the NDDC, and therefore, he Akpabio cannot continue to enslave the people any more.

“And the RNDA has warned and there is no going back this time around and we have already directed that our Strike Force Unit is to be on red alert in the creeks to kick start blowing up all oil facilities and to bring down the major crude oil pipelines and cut down the Escravos-Warri- Kaduna gas pipeline that transmit gas to Abuja”, it threatened.