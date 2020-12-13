Sports
Ibrahimovic Not Ready To Walk Away From Football, Yet
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said that he is not ready to walk away from football just yet and is still hungry for more success.
The 39-year-old AC Milan forward is the current top scorer in Serie A, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku, with 10 goals from eight league games.
Ex-Sweden international Ibrahimovic has played in the top division of seven countries in a career that started more than two decades ago.
“I’ll keep going until I can’t do these things I’m doing,” he told Tidesports source.
“I just have to keep physically good and the rest will be solved by itself.”
AC Milan is top of the Serie A table and unbeaten after 10 games, five points clear of city rivals Inter.
“We are in unbelievable form, we are doing great, we’re doing good,” the Swede, who missed two games after testing positive for Covid-19, said.
“But still we haven’t won anything, we have to keep that in mind.”
Ibrahimovic said his second spell at Milan differs to his first time with the club a decade ago. Last season, the side finished sixth in the league.
An added motivation has been the fact some fans were not convinced he could perform in a top European league as a 39-year-old who had been playing in the USA for LA Galaxy – despite having scored almost 500 career goals.
“The first time I came to Milan I came to a club fighting for the title, the second time I came it was in a situation to bring the club and the team back to the top where it belongs,” he said.
“It’s a different challenge, it’s a challenge I like, because when they say it’s too difficult, it’s almost impossible, that’s where I come in the picture and that’s where I feel alive.
“If I can succeed and if I’m able to do what I think I can do, the feedback is amazing, the feeling is amazing because it’s a bigger achievement than coming to a top team that is already top. I’m very motivated.”
Recovering from a career-threatening knee injury suffered while at Manchester United in 2017 has also helped to drive Ibrahimovic.
Sports
Manchester United Will Not Press The Panic Button – Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Manchester United would not press the panic button just because they were knocked out of the Champions League.
The 3-2 defeat at RB Leipzig last Tuesday extended United’s poor recent record in the competition.
It also brought more questions about Solskjaer’s ability to get the best from his squad.
United sources have continued to insist the club is fully behind their manager and the forward trajectory is solid.
But it is not a message that has gone down well with some fans, who feel a change is required.
United’s hierarchy rejects that view completely and the message of stability was reinforced by Solskjaer as he looked ahead to an Old Trafford encounter with Manchester City last night.
“It is important not to press the panic button every time because in football you cannot win every single game,” he said.
“There are games you lose that hurt more than others and some losses have more consequence than others.
“We have handled setbacks quite well and the reality is we are out of the Champions League for the rest of the season. We have to move on and get back into it.”
Solskjaer was also supportive of goalkeeper David de Gea, who was criticised by former United midfielder Paul Scholes for his part in RB Leipzig’s decisive third goal on Tuesday.
And the United manager avoided answering a question about Paul Pogba, whose agent Mino Raiola said the France midfielder wanted to leave the club in an interview that was published on the eve of the Leipzig defeat.
“I speak to my players on daily basis and Paul Pogba is no different,” said Solskjaer when asked if the paid had spoken in the aftermath of the Champions League exit.
“Whatever anyone’s representatives say can’t affect me. I have said all I want to about that.”
Manchester United won three of the four meetings between the sides last season including doing the Premier League double over their neighbours for the first time in a decade.
But City manager Pep Guardiola insists the result of last night’s game would not define either club’s season
“It is not a knockout game, it is three more points,” he said. “That is important, of course, for the quality of the opponent, but there are a lot of fixtures to come and we will try to win our games.”
Guardiola also expects his opposite number to handle the scrutiny.
He added: “I don’t have to give him support because he is strong enough and knows how this job works. [People say] when we win we are a genius and when we lose we have to be sacked.
“It happens at United and all around the world, it is a reality.”
On 19 December it will be two years since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as boss.
Although there are plenty of observers who say they still cannot see a coherent plan from a side that has gone behind in eight out of 10 Premier League matches this season, the Norwegian disagrees.
“I feel we are getting better and better and looking more like the Manchester United team I want,” he said.
“We have fast, dynamic attackers and good players with individual qualities. Everyone says we don’t have consistency but we have won the last four in the league, so hopefully we can carry that on.”
Sports
Why I Turned Down Top NFF Job – Amunike
Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amunike has revealed that the reason he rejected a top job with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was due to his current contract at Egyptian club Misr Lel Makkasa.
The NFF has appointed Austin Eguavoen as their technical director, but Amunike has revealed that the job was first offered to him.
The former Tanzania coach said he had to reject the NFF’s advances due to his deal with Makkasa, where he is the technical director after formerly serving as head coach.
“I was approached by the NFF for the role of a technical director but I had a contract with the people I was working with and I needed to respect the contract,” Amunike told news men.
“I was in a difficult situation with my team as of that time and we were in a relegation battle.
“Though my country comes first, I needed to respect my employers. They said they wanted me till after the season.”
Amunike, who famously took the Taifa Stars back to the AFCON finals in 2019, also ruled out the possibility of becoming Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr’s assistant.
“No! Why? I have my principles. We are ready to serve our nation. But as individuals, we have our reputation to protect,” he continued.
“If I come on board, I am a threat to Rohr. If I am here as an assistant, he will lose more concentration. He will think I am there to take his job.
“We have decided to give him the job, but let us support him. If Nigerians decide that Amunike, we need your service, I will be there. But it is not possible [to be Rohr’s assistant]. What will I be saying? He has his own philosophy, I have mine.
“Nobody has ever told me to come and be an assistant coach and if it’ll be, it is not possible, it will never be.
“I am not better than anybody. I am not arrogant. It is unfortunate that we don’t respect our stars in Africa. I deserve a little bit of respect and I didn’t reject any job.
Sports
‘Ronaldo, More Accessible Than Messi’
Cristiano Ronaldo is more accessible as a team-mate than Lionel Messi, says Arthur, the Brazil International, who has worked with the two all-time greats at Barcelona and Juventus.
The South American midfielder completed a switch from Catalunya to Turin over the summer.
That move allowed him to trade a role alongside a six-time Ballon d’Or winner for one next to a man with five Golden Balls to his name.
Arthur is reluctant to be dragged into a debate regarding which of the modern-day icons can be considered the best, with both blessed with unworldly talent, but he does admit that Ronaldo is more personable than his eternal Argentine rival.
“They’re champions above all else,” Arthur told Tidesports source.
“In this, Messi and Ronaldo are identical. Concentrated from start to finish, always.
“If they score three goals, they immediately think of the fourth. They never disconnect. It’s impressive and at the same time motivating, because they push you to do your best.
“Compared to Messi, Ronaldo talks more and is more accessible. He never backs down if there is a team-mate in need, and he inspires fierce determination.
“He trains like an animal, he doesn’t know what a break is, and he always encourages you to do your best. He leaves nothing to chance.”
Arthur was not surprised to find Ronaldo pushing himself to breaking point in pursuit of continuous improvement, although he has questioned the 35-year-old’s early morning training routines.
“I already knew it because people talk, the world of football is small and they tell you about it. They tell you what he does, but when you see it up close it is impressive,” Arthur added.
“There are days when we get back at two in the morning because we played late and he starts training.
“Who does that? Cristiano. I joke and tell him that he is sick, but what are you going to say to someone who has so many Ballons d’Or. Mentally he is very strong.”
The Brazilian added: “Since I arrived, he has helped me a lot because we speak the same language.
“He is always close and helps me, for example, in things that I have not understood. In food too, he even tells me what to eat.
“He cares about others, always tries to help and contribute something. I’ve been very lucky with Cristiano and with everyone in the dressing room, they are very good people.”
