Buhari Celebrates Anthony Joshua’s Victory
President Muhammadu Buhari says by retaining his IBF, WBA, and WBO titles, Anthony Joshua has given boxing lovers around the world, and particularly in Nigeria, something to cheer.
The President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said Buhari made his feelings known while celebrating the decisive victory of the Nigerian-born boxer over Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night.
The president recalled his meeting with the heavyweight champion in London earlier in the year, describing Joshua as a humble, well brought up young man, “who will still go places.”
Buhari wished Joshua all the best in his dream fight against Tyson Fury, saying he has the prayers and goodwill of Nigerians.
The World boxing heavyweight champion Joshua had knocked out Bulgarian Pulev near the end of the ninth round on Saturday to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA belts.
The 31-year-old Nigerian-born Briton was close to winning when he floored Pulev in the third round after a sweet right hand at the Wembley Arena in London.
But the challenger recovered to test the home favourite in front of a limited crowd of 1,000.
Pulev, 39, remained dangerous, without causing Joshua many anxious moments, but there was no escape in the ninth round.
Joshua landed a clubbing right upper-cut which sent Pulev to the canvas.
The Bulgarian got back to his feet but Joshua connected with another huge right hand to end the contest.
PH Tourist Beach Loses Past Glory
Entertainment and tourism are interwoven as each complements the other.
Showbiz and tourism generate about 60 percent of the national revenue of South Africa, Kenya, Morocco and other countries in the world.
Here in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach and Isaka Beach were a popular tourists’ spots. People from all walks of life patronised these beautiful entertainment centres .
Even as the Isaka Beach lost its showbiz activities, the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach yet provided the needed entertainment to the fun-loving people of the state.
However, today, the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach has become a ghost of itself. The Tide confirmed this from some people on the beach, who pleaded anonymity.
According to them, “the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach exists only in name and location, as you can see the beach has turned to residential estates, business centres office complex for marine transporters and other sundry private businesses. The Port Harcourt Tourist Beach is gone and it is gone forever”.
Nevertheless, there could be a ray of hope for the revitalisation of the beach. This can only be realised if government can compulsorily acquire the beach and enter into Public Private Partnership (PPP) with renowned private concerns. It is therefore, not in doubt, that considering the huge success achieved in the development of Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, it can still come alive once more and boost the revenue base of the state.
By: Okwein George Parker
