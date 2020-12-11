Opinion
That Pension Funds Loan
The chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, may not be wrong in insisting that state governments have the right to borrow from the Pension Funds. Responding to a question on the news that the governors intend to borrow N17trillion from the pension funds on a national television he said, “There is no reason why state governments cannot access it, especially when they are going to be making available an irrevocable standing payment order for it.”
It is common knowledge that the pension funds are domiciled with Pension Fund Administrators who manage the fund. They invest them in certain approved investments like government bonds, treasury bills and other securities, shares of public limited companies, real estate development investments, loans and so on. In the past, the federal government and corporate bodies are said to have borrowed from the fund and the state governors may not be wrong in trying to toe the same foot step.
But will anybody blame pensioners, individuals and groups for kicking against the proposed action of the governors? No! The story of our leaders and their penchant of not obeying laws and court orders is not strange to any Nigerian. Many of our leaders behave as if they are above the law and do not keep to terms and conditions attached to whatever transactions they enter into. It is on record that three years after the N614 billion bailout fund was given to 35 states of the federation to help them pay their workers’ salaries and settle their pension obligations with a two-year grace period to repay, many states are yet to repay. So, what is the assurance that they will abide by the terms and conditions to be given by the PFAs for accessing the pension funds?
Most of the governors seeking this loan are in the last lap of their tenures. Can they repay N17 trillion before leaving office? How are we sure that their successors will be willing to inherit the burden of repaying the loan? What then becomes the fate of the pensioners who contributed this money should they refuse to pay?
Having a pension plan is one of the most secure insurance policies for workers’ future upon retirement. With the enactment of the Pension Reform Act 2014, pension became contributory whereby the employer and employees contribute a minimum percentage of the employees’ salary to the scheme every month. The minimum contribution for the employer is 10 per cent and eight per cent for the employee. The salary deduction has been religiously carried out by the states monthly. But painfully, many state governments have been defaulting in keeping to their own side of the bargain and in remitting the money deducted to pension administrators, making it difficult for workers to access their pension. Stories abound about how workers who retired after toiling for 35 years, approached their PSAs to access their pension, only to be told that their state governments did not remit their money.
Today, the same governors who failed to play their role in making retirement less stressful for workers after long years of service are planning to squander the fund in the name of using it for infrastructural development. Why must it be the workers who are poorly remunerated, whose salaries are delayed for months, who are denied their rights of promotion as and when due, that should sacrifice their pension funds for infrastructural deficit in the country? What sacrifice are the governors who claim to be so pained by the high level of infrastructural decay in the country making to better the situation? Many of them are still adamant on continuing with the outrageous pension packages for former governors and their deputies which milks the states’ treasuries apparently because it will benefit them.
Yes, we know that borrowing is part of economic development,yet misappropriation and mismanagement of loans is what constitutes nuisance to economic policies. There is hardly any state which does not owe either a bank or one foreign financial institution. We have become debtors and beggars. What they have done with all the previous loans is not known to many. It is, therefore, high time our leaders both at the federal and state levels thought of other ways of generating revenue for whatever project they want to embark on instead of borrowing all the time.
Some analysts have posited that if those in authority at all levels should sincerely fight corruption and embezzlement of public funds, cut down their expenses and huge security votes, reduce cost of governance, the states and the nation at large will be very buoyant. There is no better truth. Corruption is the bane of our development and unless it is drastically tackled, no meaningful development shall be seen irrespective of how many millions of naira we borrow.
It is also high time the governors joined in pushing for more powers from the 64 exclusive list which is being controlled by the federal government. Every state in the country is blessed with one natural resource or the other and if the states are given the power to manage some of these resources, the cases of going cap-in-hand to seek for who to lend us money for infrastructural development both as states, and as a nation, will minimize.
President Muhammadu Buhari should, therefore, harken to the request of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and use his “good offices and leadership position to urgently instruct the Director-General and Board of the National Pension Commission [NPC] to use their statutory powers to stop the 36 state governors from borrowing and/or withdrawing N17 trillion from the pension funds purportedly for ‘infrastructural development.’
But if the governors must have their way, which will not be surprising, it should be agreed that a bulk sum of this money should be deducted from their monthly FAAC allocations even after the expiration of the tenures of current governors; that any state owing pension arrears of civil servants should not be entitled to the loan; that any state that does not have means of generating 70% of the loan through IGR should not be part of the loan.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
The Media And Boko Haram
The term Boko Haram comes from the Hausa word, “Boko”, meaning Western education, while the Arabic word “Haram” figuratively means sin or forbidden. Loosely translated from Hausa language, Boko Haram means Western education is forbidden. The group earned this name due to its strong opposition to anything Western, which it sees as corruption.
Its stated goal is to wipe out any Western influence in northern Nigeria and to create an Islamic state there. Though their attacks involve bombings, the group’s trademark has been to use gunmen on motorcycles, to kill police, politicians and critics.
From the very moment man settled in groups, he developed a competitive spirit which later brought him into conflict with other groups in his bid for control of resources for survival.
Boko Haram is one of such efforts, not just to control resources, but also to control people, government and law. Its recent insurgence against the Nigerian state which comes in the form of killing, and disruption of peace and order has further portrayed its negativity in extreme perspective.
The group spreads its teachings and recruits followers. Its teachings are focused on the sins allegedly perpetuated by Westernization. For instance, they see women as being too loose due to Westernization.
The sect’s aim is to prevent the practice of Christianity in the north or forcibly cause a relocation of Christians of southern origin from the north, just to spark off sectarian violence nationwide.
Religious conflict, as one of the endemic problems in Nigeria that has led to the death of many in the country, is not new to Nigerians. What is worrisome to many in the case of Boko Haram insurgency is its targeting and abuse of women and girls which is a violation of human rights.
The sect has, indeed, gained national and international attention, and has come to represent the very essence of terror in Nigeria. It has reduced patronage of secular schools and has engendered loss of trust in the ability of the government to lead the country.
The media, being the watchdog of the society, has a vital role to play in the resolution of this Boko Haram menace. The media can make great impact with its contact with the people and can change the mentality and perception of members of this criminal group. The media, through advocacy, can proffer solution to this menace by embarking on enlightenment campaigns and seminars, on the reasons why the Boko Haram sect should sheath its sword.
Also, the media have to brace up to the task of uncovering cases of Boko Haram sect and following them up in the law court, regularly reporting and giving prominence to the reportage of their cases, organizing debates on issues by way of agenda setting and carrying out in-depth analyses of issues concerning their activities in fuller appreciation of their watchdog role.
Meanwhile, government should know that the country’s security needs to be repositioned. Our security personnel need to be well trained, especially on how to combat the new security challenges posed by terrorists all over the world.
Dialogue is also important. Through the use of dialogue, mutual agreement is reached and solutions proffered. The creation of rational discourse through interactive forum using the media as channel is a sine qua non to the resolution of the crisis in the country. This will create an avenue for issues and grievances to be openly dissected and the solution proffered.
The media should also collaborate with the security agents to unravel the masterminds behind the Boko Haram insurgency and what their motives are. This will enable the government know how to tackle these terrorists.
In the same vein, there is the need for the media to sensitise northern governors and leaders on the necessity for engaging Boko Haram members in discussion, using local media and local language.
I agree with the view of a communication expert, Andrew Stroehein, that effective tackling of Boko Haram requires a strategic, concerted and collective handling as well as coordinated action of all and sundry; not just the government and security agencies alone. In that case, the cooperation of traditional and religious leaders, members of the public and, most importantly, the media is necessary.
Chukwu wrote from Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Avoiding Road Accidents In Ember Months
Road accident is an unintended event in the form of collision which can cause damage or death. The collision can be between one vehicle and another, causing damage to valuable property. It can also occur between a vehicle and a person thereby leading to death or injury.
On a daily basis, accidents occur on our roads despite necessary measures put in place by the government and stakeholders in the road transport sector to reduce accidents to the bearest minimum.
Sometimes this is due largely to negligence on the parts of both motorists and pedestrians.
Some motorists are so careless to the extent that life does not mean anything to them, especially those trailer drivers. Once they are on the steering, they feel on top of the world. Most times when they involve in accidents, it is the smaller vehicles and their occupants that sustain injuries or even die. They are usually unhurt.
Recently in Anambra State, a school bus loaded with school children on their way back from school was smashed by a trailer. We have also heard about other similar incidents.
From time to time, especially during the “EMBER” months, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) organises seminars and programmes aimed at sensitising road users and creating awareness on the need for motorists and pedestrians to be cautious while they commute their various destinations.
Last week, the FRSC Corps Marshall, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, tasked proprietors and instructors of driving schools on the need to comply with best global practices in the training and retraining of drivers to ensure safety on the highways.
Represented by the Deputy Corps Marshall, Mr. Shehu Zaki, he gave the charge during a workshop for proprietors and instructors of driving schools in Oyo, Ondo and Osun States in Oshogbo.
With the theme: “Drivers’ Education and Training Dynamics: Aligning with Global Best Practices”, he said that the training would help drivers, instructors, driving school operators and driver-testers in achieving the desired behavioural change through acquisition of higher skills and risk taking behaviours.
According to him, this knowledge will help reduce the rate of accidents on the highways and loss of valuable properties.
He said: “Immediately after this programme, we shall introduce a computer-based test(CBT) for those who wish to obtain fresh driver’s licence”.
This initiative by the FRSC is, indeed, a welcome development.
One of the causes of road accident is overspeeding by the driver, be it a commercial vehicle driver or that of a private car. When a driver is on a very slow speed, he can easily control the steering when there is danger unlike when he is on high speed. What does someone driving above 180km/h think for himself and other road users?
Driving while drunk is another factor contributing to road accidents. If you take a walk to the motor parks and see how alcoholics are displayed for consumption, you wonder if it is food. A driver that is leaving Port Harcourt for Calabar, will drink alcohol and smoke to feel high on the way. The truth is that he won’t concentrate as he becomes intoxicated. The NDLEA should visit the motor parks to check the use of other prohibited drugs consumed by drivers.
Overtaking from the wrong side of the road according to driving school instructors is also responsible for road accident. Non- adherence to lane driving and overtaking from the wrong side is a big challenge.
Some motorists exhibit bad driving habits, especially commercial vehicle drivers who intentionally stop and pick passengers thereby causing obstruction to others. When other drivers try to correct such situation, they often get insulted.
There is also illiteracy on the part of pedestrians who cannot read and identify the signs on the traffic light. There is zebra crossing sign, a mark on the road showing when a pedestrian should cross an expressway while the vehicles are obeying the traffic light. Pedestrians should use the walkway to avoid being hit by moving vehicles and avoid the use of carriageways.
A driver should be able to know when his vehicle is overloaded. Although the loading is done by the Agberos whose interest is to get commission at the end of the day. Sometimes, luggage fall off from a moving vehicle which an oncoming one can climb without knowing. They will say: “Nothing concern Agbero with overload”. FRSC should ensure that vehicles carry moderate luggage.
Drivers who do not take cognizance of potholes, diversion and junctions are likely to cause accidents. Illegal speed breakers can be dangerous while driving. Building of speed breakers should be supervised by civil engineers to ensure that quality work is done. There are streets and avenues where you see inscriptions on sign posts indicating 20km/h, to show that motorists should not go beyond such limits because people, especially school children, may be crossing the roads.
The use of cellphone while driving can contribute to loss of concentration on the part of the driver. Imagine where a driver is dialing a number or answering a call, he definitely will not be able to control his steering.
Teenagers should be discouraged from driving. Immaturity and lack of experience is a big problem here. They tend to avoid the use of seat belts and play loud music while driving. Their level of obedience to road signs is low because of one form of distraction or the other.
Use of helmets by motorcyclists is something that should be encouraged by the FRSC. If there is collision between a vehicle driver and a motorcyclist without wearing a helmet, he can sustain head injury.
Maintenance of vehicle is a problem to some motorists. Use of bad tyres, poor headlights, broken trafficators can never make for good driving. Brake failure and steering lock resulting from poor vehicle maintenance can lead to accident. The use of second-hand tyres should be discouraged by FRSC during routine checks on the highways.
During heavy rainfall, motorists should drive at minimal speed limits to avoid tyres skidding off the lanes. Car glasses are not always bright during rainfall, motorists should ensure their wipers are working to clean the front and back windscreens.
After driving for a number of hours, especially in this festive period, a driver needs rest to avoid sleeping while driving. Fatigue or tiredness is an issue that can cause accident. While the driver is sleeping, the vehicle may veer off into the bush which will endanger the lives of its occupants.
Sensitisation and awareness creation should continuously be carried out by the FRSC. Educating commercial motorists at various motor parks will make them realise that life is precious.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
