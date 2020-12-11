Rivers
GDI Leaders Task Voters On Patriotism
The President General of the Grassroot Development Initiative, Chief Bright Amaewhule has remarked that his organization will not support any candidate for the 2023 governorship election if such candidate is confirmed to have ethnic or tribal sentiments.
Amaewhule made the remark at Degema, headquarters of Degema Local Government Area at the Verification and Mobilisation Exercise of Wards and Local Government officers of the GDI.
We will only support a candidate that will take care and provide for all the people of Rivers State.If we notice that you are whipping tribal sentiments, we will not support you”.
Commending the DELGA chapter of the GDI for their support to the programmes and policies of the Wike led administration, the GDI leader reminded aspirants to public offices to always follow the footsteps of Governor Wike.
“Wike has become a shining light and blessing to our state.
He has provided infrastructure in all parts of the state. In your own interest,and to lead well, please follow Wike”,he appealed.
Amaewhule also urged the people of Degema to be alive to their responsibility in electing leaders that they can trust in office especially now that local government elections is by the corner.
He also announced that the officers of the 17 wards and that of the LGA had been confirmed and verified and urged them to bring in more members into the GDI.
In his welcome speech, the coordinator of GDI in DELGA, Hon. Peter Abbey thanked Wike for citing school projects in Bakana,Tombia and Obuama.He noted that those projects were legacy projects that would rewrite the history of the LGA.
Abbey who is also the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party in the LGA said GDI would continue to grow.”we shall mobilize massively for GDI and Wike, Where ever Wike goes, there we shall go”, he stated.
In a solidarity speech, the leader of the Degema Legislative Assembly, Hon. Dennis Philip Fayeofori thanked Wike for including the Trans-Kalabari Road in the 2021 budget and applauded the governor for the vision and birth of GDI, arguing that GDI has become a mass movement with progressive agenda.
Fayeofori who is the councilor representing ward 10, Tombia in the assembly called on the people of the area to be conscious to vote for credible leaders.
By: Tamunoiminabo Fyneface
Rivers
Rivers Infrastructal Revolution Beneficial To RSU, Woke Insists
The human capital development aspect of the state government on-going infrastructural projects, will be of immense benefits to Rivers State University, if properly harnessed.
The Chief of staff to Rivers State governor, Engineer Emeka Woke, gave this charge during the 2020 End of Year Award Ceremony of the Faculty of Engineering of the Rivers State University.
The chief of staff stated that, the state government has deliberated enacted a policy that makes it mandatory for all major companies handling road and flyover construction projects to engage indigenous engineers.
“You and I can agree that there is a revolution and infrastructural development going on in Rivers State, and you cannot construct roads and flyovers without engineers. So, there is so much to gain by this Faculty with the infrastructural development that is on going in Rivers State.
Woke explained that, “Rivers State Government is awarding contracts to reputable companies in Nigeria; Berger, MCC and all the rest of them. But, we have also as major matter of state policy, incorporated the human capital development aspect of every contract.
“For every contract we have awarded, we have ensured that the contractor must bring our engineers. We have the human capital, we have the people, so we can’t continue forever to depend on expatriates. And so we need to train our people who will take over construction and maintenance of even these projects that are being constructed by these major companies.”
Woke, who is an alumnus of the university, said it was important that the Dean and management of the Faculty of Engineering key into human capital development of Rivers State government to ensure that while engihhneers are being trained and gaining experience in the oil sector, they should also be prepared for the future maintenance of the beautiful infrastructure being put in place by the government.
The Chief of Staff used the occasion to announce that he will be rewarding the best graduating student in the Department of Chemical/Petrochemical Engineering beginning from this academic session.
He lauded the management of the institution for sustaining academic standard over the years and ensuring that academic activities are not disrupted by incessant industrial action.
He commended this year awardees for excelling in their various fields of human endeavours, particularly in the academia and corporate world.
On his part, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Nlerum S. Okogbule, said the university is very proud of the Faculty of Engineering, which is its pioneering Faculty.
Okogbule, noted that in the past 40 years, the faculty has produced men and women of substance in society.
He, however, insisted that the faculty must begin to be in the forefront of addressing some of the challenges affecting the Niger Delta region.
“As people from the Niger Delta, we want to fall back on the vision of the founding fathers of this university to use our intellect and intellectual resources to be able to respond to the challenges that we face in the Niger Delta and the Engineering Faculty is a very good position to provide leadership in that direction.”
He thank multinational oil companies operating in the state like Shell, for their continuous partnership with the university.
Among the 17 awardees are: the Managing Director of Shell, Mr Osagie Okunbor; Prof k.D.H Bob Manuel; Prof M.J Ayotamuno; Prof Emenike Wami and others.
Rivers
Wike Hails Mildred Owho’ At Wedding
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and other dignitaries attended the traditional marriage of Miss Mildred Owhor.
The bride, Mildred, is the daughter of former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of Rivers State, Chief Frank Owhor.
The wedding took place at Choba in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Thursday, amid pomp and pageantries.
Shortly before blessing the union between Mildred and Eskor Brown, Chief Owhor, described his daughter as the pride of his life.
Owhor said he had for years looked forward to seeing Mildred getting married.
According to him, he has never had reason to regret having and nurturing her from childhood to adulthood.
“She has been a source of pride, and happiness to me. She left for England at the age of 16; she came back without any dent and in flying colour.”
The elated father urged the bride to be submissive, open, honest to her husband and in return , he will her love ceaselessly.
Guests at the wedding included the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Amb Desmond Akwor; former Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara; former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo; former President Nigerian Bar Association, Onueze C. J Okocha, SAN; some members of the State Executive Council, chiefs, families of the couple,friends and well wishers.
Rivers
Wife Allegedly Stabs Husband To Death In Rivers
A man identified as Hon. Skin Kinikanwo Amadi has allegedly been stabbed to death by his wife in Nkpolu-Rumuigbo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The victim, a one-time supervisory councillor in Obio/Akpor LGA, was allegedly killed by his wife, Ihuoma Amadi, the biological mother of his (Skin”s) children, Wednesday night.
It was gathered that the victim and his wife have been facing family disagreement for over a month, but sources said that the development worsened, Wednesday night.
A woman in the family, wife of one of the victim’s brother, who preferred anonymity, narrated that Ihuoma, the suspect, had called her own husband around 10pm over the fight that had broken out between them.
She said: “Around past 10pm, Ihuoma called my husband that Skin is disturbing her, and that he (my husband) should come. It was late, so, my husband was a bit reluctant to leave the house.
“Around 11pm, a man rushed to our house to inform my husband that his brother is seriously bleeding, and he needs help. When we got there, he was already being taken to the hospital.
“When I asked the woman what happened, she said, the man broke beer bottle, and while they were trying to retrieve it from him, the bottle touched him.”
However, brother to the victim, Mr. Clinton Amadi, described the development as shocking, calling on youths of the area for calm.
He said: “The whole thing came to me as a shock. I was called that my brother has been stabbed. Before I got there, he was already in coma.
“He is dead now and in the mortuary. He has been having problem with his wife for awhile now. I called the police, and they have also come.”
However, the spokesman of the State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the development, but added that he does not have details of the incident.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Groups Intensify Voters’ Registration Campaign In Rivers
- Politics5 days ago
Rivers APC May Not Have Candidates In 2023 – Worlu
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Group To Shut Down Agip Operations Over Lopsided Appointments
- Editorial5 days ago
Ending Pensions For Govs, Others
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Autogas Conversion For Vehicles Is Free -FG
- Opinion5 days ago
What Face For PH City?
- Politics3 days ago
Ex-Commissioner’s Defection Has No Effects On PDP – LG Boss …Says He Is Ungrateful
- Business3 days ago
Airlines Increase Flight Tickets Cost By 100% At PH Airport