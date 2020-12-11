FG Plans Cyber Policy To Address Insecurity

The National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy 2020 has been submitted to the National Security Adviser, Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), by the review committee in Abuja.

The strategy document, which made provisions for the surveillance and tracking of bandits in the North-West and insurgents in the North-East, is expected to address the security challenges in the country.

Receiving the policy document at his office in Abuja, yesterday, Monguno said it would also address the nation’s cybersecurity challenges, boost readiness for global cybersecurity collaborations, and enhance digital economic competitiveness.

Monguno further noted that the document also reflected the global norms and was expected to foster cooperation with the nation’s international allies in the areas of security and economic development.

He said, “There is no gainsaying that Nigeria is presently witnessing a surge in digital transformation. Many new activities are now migrating to the Internet, especially with the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, Nigeria’s cyberspace has become a centre stage for new innovations, governance and social interactions.

“This trend has created an opportunity for us to redefine our national objectives and address some of the major developmental challenges currently facing the country, including the emergence of new forms of criminality and terrorism perpetrated through the cyberspace.”

The Chairman of the NCPS Review Committee, Mr Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola, explained that the committee worked for over 12 weeks to identify and amend gaps, collate relevant inputs from government and civil agencies and the international community.

He stated, “Globally, there is a shortage of 3.12million cybersecurity workers. This is an opportunity I think Nigeria can grab hold of. This year, the Africa cybersecurity market was estimated at $2.32billion, and so, our document tried to see how we can get Nigeria to develop that sector so that we can not only see cybersecurity as an individual organization expense but as a societal income so that young people, preferably below 35 years can be gainfully employed, start their businesses.”

A member of the committee, Fatai Sanusi, revealed that the cybersecurity strategy, emphasised the need to develop the personnel and capacity to track down the terrorists and other criminals.

He further explained that the document also prescribed sanctions for those selling security equipment without proper registration with relevant agencies.

He stated, “For those who bring in security equipment without registering them with the appropriate agencies of government, there is a serious sanction because we observed that many people bring in equipment into the country but you don’t know their sources. But if these equipment are registered with the appropriate agencies, we can track those who have them and how they are using them.”