Police Killing: Family Of Late Varsity Graduate Demands N55m Compensation

The family of a 47-year-old graduate of Mathematics/Statistics, late Mr Ofem Dominick Obono, has demanded the sum of N500million from the police as compensation for his alleged killing by the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, popularly called (SARS), last October, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The family also demanded that justice be done on the matter, adding that the compensation would assuage the losses of the family even though it cannot bring him back to life.

The deceased hailed from Cross River State.

A representative of the family, Mr Patrick Dominic Obono, made the demand on behalf of the family when he appeared before the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry Investigating the alleged Acts of Violence, Torture, Killing, and Violation of Fundamental Rights of Citizens committed by officers, men and operatives of the Nigerian police in the state holding in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Obono, a commissioner with the Cross River State Safety Commission, told the panel that his younger brother, who was a father of four, died as a result of alleged torture and maltreatment he suffered from the hands of the operatives of SARS while in their custody at the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID), where he was detained.

The head of Obono family, told members of the commission that operatives of the SARS, on October 3, 2020, at about 3:30am, stormed the IN & IN Hotels in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state where his younger brother worked as a security guard, and arrested him alongside other seven members staff of the company, adding that they were first detained at Oyigbo Police Division before transferring them to the state CID.

According to him, on October 10, 2020, his younger brother was taken to the police clinic for medical treatment but was abandoned and unattended to, adding that he later died while he was being taken to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital by SARS operatives on October13, 2020.

He named the police officers who were responsible for the alleged killing of his younger brother as Commander, T-Squad (SCID), ACP Olayinka Ojelowe, Supol Joseph Jagala, Supol Spiff Diepreye, and Dorathy Ndubuisi, and prayed the commission to prevail on the police authorities to release the corpse of his younger brother, whom they deposited at the UPTH mortuary so as to enable the family bury him.

In his ruling, the presiding Chairman of the commission, Justice Chukwunoye Uriri (rtd), adjourned the matter to today for cross-examination and continuation.

In a related development, a retired Customs officer, Chief Ipalibo Peter Manuel from Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, has approached the Rivers State Commission of Inquiry Investigating the alleged Acts of Police Brutality in the state to order the police authorities to release the corpse of his late nephew, Mr Adokiye Godstime in their custody to enable the family bury him.

Manuel, a family chief in the area, said the appeal followed the stiff resistance the family has been going through to bury his late nephew since September, 2016.

He alleged that his late nephew died in the hands of the operatives of SARS in Borokiri, adding that all efforts by the family to secure the release of his nephew from their custody has not been successful.

According to him, his late nephew called him on phone that he was arrested by operatives of SARS in Borokiri while he was returning from football practice within the area, adding that the SARS operatives demanded the sum of N100,000 before he could be released from their detention.

“I came to their office the next day with the sum of N30,000 but they refused. The next time, I came; I was warned not to come there again if my life is precious to me. Since then, I have not done anything again. I came here to make this demand because with this commission, I know that justice will be served.

“He was a promising young man. I have been in shock as a result of his demise, and was hospitalised”, he stated.

He averred that the family would be happy, if the police can produce the corpse, and hand it over to them for burial, and added that compensation should also be paid to the family.

Earlier in his ruling, the presiding Chairman of the commission, Justice Chukwunoye Uriri adjourned the matter for the panel conference.