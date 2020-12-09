City Crime
OSPAC Commander Lauds Rivers Community On Peace
The Commander, Aluu Security Planning Advisory Committee, Mr. Obinichi Wordu, has lauded the community for the return of peace in the area.
Mr. Wordu , who stated this while chatting with newsmen at Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State recently expressed gratitude to the community for reposing confidence in their ability to restore peace in the area.
He expressed regret that cultists had overrun the community before the intervention of their outfit.
Mr. Wordu remarked that the horror and carnage that attended the community on daily basis within the period under review were quite benumbing and bewildering.
He said wanton destruction of lives and properties were the order of the day.
According to him, killings, decapitation, robbery, kidnapping and rape of women were common. He noted that as a result of the ugly development residents deserted the community
The OSPAC Commander said a situation where 355 cultists repented and surrendered their arm was reminiscent of the chaotic situation the community had existed before the intervention of the security outfit.
Mr. Wordu mentioned that since they were inaugurated they had carried out many rescue operations successfully.
“A woman who runs a block moulding industry was kidnapped and taken to Aluu forest, her husband reported the matter to us and we swung into action and rescued her.”
The OSPAC Commander said that one of the benefits of community policing was that the criminal elements in the area were known to every member of the community.
“When there is a problem one will know and identify those who are likely to commit a crime”, he stated.
Mr. Wordu explained that his security outfit worked in concert with the Nigerian police.
“We work under the Divisional Police Office of Aluu. Being OSPAC does not mean that we are working alone. We are responsible to the Aluu Council of Chiefs.
He also said that his security outfit also worked in synergy with the Inspector General of Police Monitoring team in Aluu.
The Commander, however, warned youths to refrain from cultism and crimes in general to avoid untimely death and advised them to engage in meaningful ventures instead of crime.
City Crime
Sports??? 5 ?? Strategies To ?? ??
? ~ t? ? ~ s? ????? ?? ???? ?? ????? ? ?? ?, ??? ? ?? ??? ?????. 3) ??? ??? ??? ??? ??? ???? ???? ??????. ?? ???? ???? ?? ???? ??? ??? ???.
??? ??? ??? ??? ????? ?????? £ 1,000,000? ?? ? ???? ??? ??? ?????. ?????? ??? ????? ?? ??? ???? ? ?? ??? ??? ???????. ??? ??? ?? ?? / ?? ?? ??? ???????. ??? ?? ???? ?? ? ? ??? ??? ??? ??? ?? ?? ???? ???? ?? ? ????. Dyte D ? Clarke SR. ??? ?? ???????? ?? ?? ? ?? ?????. Brillinger DR. ??? 2006 ??? ????? ?? ??? ???? ??????.
RebelBetting? ???? ??? ??? ? ??? ?? ?? ??? ? ??? ???? ?? ??? ?? ?? ???? ? ????. ??? ? ?? ? ????? ?? ? ??? ??? ????. ?? 2 ~ three ?? ?? ????? ??? ??? ???.
???? ?? ??? ??? ??????
undefined
??? ??? ???? ???? ? ?? ??? ?? ? ????? ?? ????. ???? ?? ?? ??? ?? ??? ? ????? ?? ?? ??, ???? ??? ?? ????. ?? ??? ??? ????? ?? ?? ?? ??? ?? ??? ????? ?? ??? ??? ?????. ??? ??? ??? ?? ????? ???? ‘?? ??’?? ??? ??? ??????. ??? ?? ??? ?? ?? ????? ???? ?? ?? ??? ?? ???? ??????.
Dinos? ??? Rucinski, ?? ??? ? ??? ?? ?? ??? ??
??? ????? ?? ??? ?? ???, ???, ???, ???, ?? ? ??? ??? ?? ??? ??? ?????. 2015 ? ?? ??????? ??? ?? ??? ?? ?? ??? ??????. ??? ?? ?? ??? ????? ???? ?? ??, ???? ?? ? ?? ??? ???? ????? ????? ????? ???????. ??? ??, ?? ???? ??? ????, ???? ??? ?? ?? (? ??)? ??? ???, ??? ??? ??? ??????.”. ??? ??? ???, ??? ??? ? ?? ??? ??? ?? ??? ??? ??????. ?? ?? ???? ??? ?? ??, ?? ? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ??? ??? ? ????. ?? ???? ??? ???? ? (?? ????? ?? ????? ?? ??? ??, ??? ??? ?? ? ?? ? ?? ? ?? ??)???.
?? ? ???? ? ? ??? ?? ?? ?? ?? ??? ??? ??? ????? ??? ?????. ??? ???? ???? ? ??? ????? ?? ?? ?? ???? ???? ???? ?? ??? ??? ??? ? ????. Niall Lyons – Niall? ?? ?? ???? ?? ??? ?? ? ?? ??? ?? ???? ????. ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ????? ?? oddschecker ????? ??? ???? ???? ?? ??? ?? ?? ?? ???? ??? ????. Money Horse – ??? oddschecker ???? ??? ????. ??? ??? ??? ??? ??? ????? ??????.
??? ??? ?????? ? ?? ??? ? ? ?? ????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ?? ??? ?? ?????. Ebook? ?? ? ?? ??? ??? ????? ??? ????? ??? ???? ??? ???? ????? ? ????.
??? ???? ??? ?? ?? ?? Brooklyn Decker? ?? ?? ??? “??? ?? ????”
?? ??? ?? ???? ??? ???? ? ?? ??? ?? ??? ??? ???? ?? ??? ????? ?? ??? ??? ???? ??? ??? ??? ??? ???????. 21 ???? ??? ???? ???? ??? ??? ??? ?????. ?? ??? ?? ????? ??? ???? ?? ??? ??? ?? ????? ?? ?? ??? ??? ?? ??? ? ?? ??? ?????????. ?? ??? ?? ????? ??? ?? ?? ??? ?? ? ??? ?? ??? ?? ??, ??? ?? ??? ? ??? ?? ??? ?? ??? ?????.
?? ??? ???? ?? ??? ? ???? ??? ?? ? ? ???? ??? ?? ? ????. ?, ??? 3 ? ??? ??? ?? ?? ???? ??? ?????.
?? ??? ?? ? ??? ?? ??? ???? ???? ??? ? ? ??? ?????. ?? ? ??? ???? ???? OpenBUGS ? R? ?? ??????? ???? ??????. ? ????? ?? ? ??? ???? 20-38 ???? ?? ??? ?????.
Poisson ??? ??? ???? ?? ??, The American Statistician, forty eight,. Brillinger DR. ??? 2006 ??? ????? ?? ??? ?? ??? ???, Brazilian Journal of Probability Statistics, 22,. ??? ???? ??? ??? ??? ????? ?? ? ????? FA?? ??? ??? ???? ?? ?? ??? ?? ?????. ?????? ??? ???? ?? ???? ?? ?? ?? ??? ?????. ??? ??? ??? ??? ????? ??? ?? ???? ?? ?? ? ?? ??? ???? ????. OP Score? ?? ???? ?? ? ??? ??? ?? ??? ?? ??? ? ? ????.
News, Sports, Jobs – Morning Journal News
SL goes remote, halting sports
???? ???? ??? ??? ? ??? ??? ??? ?????? ?? ?? ? ???????. ????? ?? ?? ?? ? ?? ? ??? ?? ?? ? ???? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??? ???? ??? ?? ? ? ????. ???? ??? ?? ?????“?? ??”? ? ?? ??? ????? ???????. ???? ???? ??? ??? ?? ??? ??? ??????? ??, ??? ? ?? ????? ???????. “?? ? ??”? ???? ???? ?? ??? ?? ???? ?? ??? ?????. ? ???? ?????“?? ???”? ?? ??? ?? ??? ????? ??? ??? ? ?? ??? ?????. ?? ??? ??? ? ??? ???? ?? ??? ??? ???? ????? ???? ??? ????.
? ????? ? ? (?)? ? ?? ?? ? ?? ??? ?????. ? 3? ??? ?? ?? ???? ?? ?? ? ??? ???? ????. ??? MCMC? ???? ?? ?? ?t ? ?? ?????. ?? ??? ?? A??? MCMC? ??? ?? ??? ?? ?? ??? ?????. ?? ??? ??? R2WinBUGS ???? OpenBUGS ? R ???? ???? ???????. ? ~ t ? ? ~ s? ?? ? MCMC ??? ???? ?????.
City Crime
Getting ??? Slot Machines ??
Fruities?? Kiwi? ?? ?? ??? pokies ???? ??? ?? ???? ?????. ?? ???? ??? ??? ?????? ??? ?? ?? ????. ?? ??? ?? ??? ???? ?? ?????. ????? ?? ??? ??? ?? ?? ??? ??? ????? ?? ? ??? ?????. ?? ??? ? ? ???? ?? ??? ??? ??? ???? ?????.
?? ?? ??? ??? ?? ?? ??? ?? ??? ?? : ??? ? ????
????? ???? ?? ????? ???? ?? ?? ?? ??? ?????. ?? ??? VIP ?? ???? ??? ??? ????? ??? ? ?? ???, ??? ??? ? ?? ? ?? ???? ?????. ??? 5 ? ?? ??? ?? Avalon II ? ? ????. ?? ??? ??? ?? ?? ??? ??? ???? ??? ??? ??? ?? ??? ?? ???? ? ??? ?? ?? ????? ?????. ?? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??? ????? ?? ????? ??? ?? ??? ???? ?? ?? ?? ?? ??? ???? ??????. ? ?? ??? ?? ?? ?? ??? ?? ???? ?? ??? ?? ?? ?? ??? ?? ??? ???? ?? ???? ??, ?? ? ??? ?? ? ? ????.
Greek Casino Corfu installs Novomatic’s CMS – Yogonet International
Greek Casino Corfu installs Novomatic’s CMS.
Posted: Thu, 19 Nov 2020 12:34:51 GMT [source]
??? ? ??? ??? ?? ???? ?? ?? ??? ??? ? ?????. ??, ??? ??? ??? ?? ?? ? ??? ? ????. ??? ??? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ??? ??? ??? ? ? ????. ?? ?? ??? ?????? ?? ??? ?????. ?? ??? ??? ?? ??? ? ??? ??? ??? ????? ?? ?? ??? ?? ???? ???? ????. ?? ?? ????? ?? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??? ??? ??? ??? ????.
MGM Springfield Revenue Nearly Flat In October – Connecticut Public Radio
MGM Springfield Revenue Nearly Flat In October.
??? ?? ??? ????? ?? ??? ?? ??? ??? ??? ? ????. ??? ?? ????? ?? ??? ????? ??? ??? ????. ????? ??? ??? ??? ???? ?? ?? ???? ????.
?? ?? ?? ??? ??
?? ??? ?? ??? ????
undefined
??? ??? ???? ?? ??? ??? ????? ?? ???? ??? ?????? ???? ?????? ?? ?? ?? ??? ?? ????? ??? ?, ?? ??? ??? ?? ???? ?? ?? ??? ???? ?? ???? ??????. ? ?? ? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ??? ???? ?? ?????? ?? ???? ??? ?? ?? ?? ??? ???? ???? ????.
?? ‘??? ??? ?? ??’? ??? ? ????? ???? ??? ?????? ?????. ??? ?? ?? ??? ?? ? ???. ?? ??? ?? ?? ??? ?? ??? ?? ?? ? ? ??? ??????.
??? ?? ??? ?? ??
City Crime
7 ? ? ?? Sports ?? ???? ?? ??
???? ??? ???? ?? ??? ?? ?? ? ??? ?? ???? ??? ??? ???? ???. ?? ???? ???? ??? ???? ???? ??? ??? ????? ???? ?? ? ?? ?? ?? ???? ???? ???? ????. ? ????? ? 146 ?? ?? ? 4 ?? ?? ? ??? ?????, ? 146 ?? ?? ? 56.eight %? ??? ?? ?? four ?? ?? ?? ??? ? ?? ? ??????. ??? ?? ???? ?? ??? ???? ????? ?? ???? ????. ??? ?? ? ??? ??? ??? ??? ? ??? ? ???? ????.
?? ?? ??? ?? ??? ?? Top 10
?? ?? ??? ? ???????
??? ?? ??? ??? ??? 10 ? 1896 ? ????? ?? ??.
??? ??.
????.
?? ??? ??. 1900 ? ??? ?? ????? ?? ??? ??? ???????.
?? ??? ????.
?? ??.
???.
?? ?? ??.
? ?? ?? • ?? FatBoxing? ?? ?? 6 ???.
?? ? ??. ??? ??? ??? ? ????? ????? ?? ???? ?????.
??? ? ??? ??. ???? ??? 10000km? ?????? ?? ??? ????.
???. ? ?? ???? ?? ?? ?? ?? ??? ?? ???? ??? ??? ?? ??? ?????.
??.
??. ??? ???? ??? ?? ??? ? ?? ??? ??? ?? ????. ?????? ?????? ???? ?? ????. ?? ????? ??? ????? ????? ?? ???? ???? ???? ??? ?????? ???? ? ??? ????. ??? ?????! ?????? ?? ??? ??? ?????? ??? ???? ??? ????? ??? ?????. ???, ??, ??? ?? ????? ?? ??? ??? ? ??????. ?? ?????? ?????? ??? ? ????? ?? ?????. ??? ??? ??, ??? ??? ??? ???? ??? ??? ?? ??????. ??? ?? ? ???? ?? ? ???? ?????. ??? ? ???? ????.
???? ?? ?????? ??? ??? ??? ?? ????? ??? ?????. Mayo Clinic? ??? ?? ??? ?? ??, ?? ?? ? ?? ??, ?? ??, ??? ?? ? ?? ??? ??????. ??? ????? 8 ?, 9 ?, 3 ?, ?? 1 ?, ?? ? ? ??? ??? ?? ? ????. Pocket Billiards? ??????? ?? ???? ???????. ?? ?? ???? ???? 10 ?? ??? ?? (??? 700 ??? ??)
?? (??? 700+ ???)
CrossFit (30 ?? 500 ???)
??? (30 ?? 300 ???)
?? (??? 900 ???)
?? (30 ?? 300)
??? (??? 400)
??? ??? ??.
? ?? ??? • ??? ??? ??? ??? ?? ?? ????? ? ?? ???? ?????. ? ??? ? ?? ?? 800 ???? ????? ?? ??? ?? ???? ??????. ???? ?? ???? 10 ? ?? ??? ?? / ??.
????.
?? ??.
??.
??.
???.
???.
??.
? ?? ?? ???? ???, ?? ????? ?? ??? ?? ??? ??? ??? ????? ??? ??? ??? ????? ? ? ????. ???? ??? ?? ??? ???? ?????? ???? ??? ??? ? ????. ???? ???? ?? ?? ? ?? ?? ??? ?? ? ? ????. ???? ????? ????? ??? ?? ?? ??? ??? ??? ?? ???? ?????. ?? ??? ??? ??? ??? ????????. ??? ???? ?? ???????. ?? ???? ???? ???????. ???? ?? ??? 18 ?? "???"?? ???.
??? ??.
?? ??.
?? ?.
Zorbing.
?? ??.
? ??.
?? ????.
? ?? ?? • ?? ??? ???, ??? ? ??? ?? ??? ?? ????? ???? ??? ??????. ???? ??, ??, ???, ?? ?? ??? ?????? ??? ?? ??? ???? ?????? ?? ??? ????. ??? ???? ?????.
?? ??????? ??? ???? ??????. ? ??? ???? ?? ??? ????? "??? ???"? ???? ????, ??? ?? ? ???? ??? ??? ?? ?????. Rich Froning Jr. (1987 ? 7 ? 21 ? ??)? CrossFit Games? ??? ??? ??? ??? ?? CrossFit ?? ?????. ?? 2011 ?, 2012 ?, 2013 ? ? 2014 ? CrossFit Games?? 1 ?? ???? "???? ?? ??? ??"??? ???? 4 ? ?? ? ??? ????????.
?? ? ?? ?? ???? ??? ??? ??? ???? ?? ????? ??? ????. ?? ??? ?? ?? ???? ?? ??? ??? ??? ?? ?? ??? ?? ???? ???? ????? [thirteen-15].
?? ?? ?? ??? ??? ??? ??? ?? ..
???? ? ??? ??? ?????
undefined
? ????? ?? ??? ??? ??? ???? ???? ???????. ??? ??? ???? ?? ??? ??? ?? ?? (? : ??? ? ?? ??)? ?? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??? ?? ??? ????? ?? ??? ??????.
??? ?? ???? ?? ?? ?? ???? ?? ??? ?? ??????? ????? [6-8]. ??? ?? ?? ??? sixteen ??? ?? ????? ??? ???. ? ????? ??? ??? ???? ?? ?? ???? ???? Bundesliga Fortuna Duesseldorf? ??? three ?? ???? ??????. ???? ?? ?? ??? ???? I ?? ????? C, D ??? ??? ??? ?? ?? ????. ?? ???? ??? ??? ???? ?? ??? ??? ????? ??????.
News, Sports, Jobs – Evening Observer
Developer defends Ripley solar project
??, ?? ??? ??? ??? ????? ?? ???????? ????? ??? ??? ??? ?????????. ??? ??? ??? ??? ??? ????? ?? ?? ?? ??? ??? ?? ??? ??? ???? ?? ?????????. ?? ??? Jobe ??? ??? ???? ?????. ??? ??? ??? ?? ??? ? ?? ?? ?? ?? ??? ???? Y ?? ??? ????. four.5mm ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ??? 15mm ???? ??? ??? ? ?????. ?? four.5mm ??? ???? ? ?? 1.5mm ??? ?? ????.
??? ??? ???? ??? ?, ???? ?? ?? ?? ???? Bangsbo ???? ??? ?? ?? ?? ???? ?? ????? ???? ???? ???? ??? ? ????. ?? vVO2max? ??? ??, ?? ?? ?? ??, ??? ?? ?? ??? ???? ??? ?????. ??? ???? ???? ?? 20m ??? ??? ???? 20m ?? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ?? ?? ???? ????. ????? ??? ??? ?? ?? ? ??? ??? 20m ??? ? ?? ??? ????? ???????. ’20m ?? ?????? ?? ??? ???’? ?? ??? ?? ?? ???? ????????. ? ???? 20m?? ?? ?? ? ?? 400m ?? ???? ?????.
Trending
- Politics5 days ago
A’Court Sacks Ararume As APC’s Senatorial Candidate For Saturday’s Bye-Election ….Reinstates Ibezim
- Business5 days ago
$21bn NLNG Funds Not Illegally Withdrawn, NNPC Clarifies
- Featured5 days ago
Wike, Others Attend Late Madam Abigail Makinde’s Funeral Service
- News5 days ago
RSG Warns Against Land Dev Without Due Process
- Editorial3 days ago
Ending Pensions For Govs, Others
- Nation5 days ago
Buhari Mourns Domkat Bali …Sends Delegation To Plateau
- Education5 days ago
19 Nigerian Students Win $2.17m U.S Scholarships
- Opinion3 days ago
What Face For PH City?