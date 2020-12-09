Connect with us

OSPAC Commander Lauds Rivers Community On Peace

The Commander, Aluu Security Planning Advisory Committee, Mr. Obinichi Wordu, has lauded the community for the return of peace in the area.
Mr. Wordu , who stated this while chatting with newsmen at Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State recently expressed gratitude to the community for reposing confidence in their ability to restore peace in the area.
He expressed regret that cultists had overrun the community before the intervention of their outfit.
Mr. Wordu remarked that the horror and carnage that attended the community on daily basis within the period under review were quite benumbing and bewildering.
He said wanton destruction of lives and properties were the order of the day.
According to him, killings, decapitation, robbery, kidnapping and rape of women were common. He noted that as a result of the ugly development residents deserted the community
The OSPAC Commander said a situation where 355 cultists repented and surrendered their arm was reminiscent of the chaotic situation the community had existed before the intervention of the security outfit.
Mr. Wordu mentioned that since they were inaugurated they had carried out many rescue operations successfully.
“A woman who runs a block moulding industry was kidnapped and taken to Aluu forest, her husband reported the matter to us and we swung into action and rescued her.”
The OSPAC Commander said that one of the benefits of community policing was that the criminal elements in the area were known to every member of the community.
“When there is a problem one will know and identify those who are likely to commit a crime”, he stated.
Mr. Wordu explained that his security outfit worked in concert with the Nigerian police.
“We work under the Divisional Police Office of Aluu. Being OSPAC does not mean that we are working alone. We are responsible to the Aluu Council of Chiefs.
He also said that his security outfit also worked in synergy with the Inspector General of Police Monitoring team in Aluu.
The Commander, however, warned youths to refrain from cultism and crimes in general to avoid untimely death and advised them to engage in meaningful ventures instead of crime.

