HIV/AIDS: Women Solicit Stakeholders’ Support

Good diet is the plank of health. Without eating healthily one will be prone to frequent health challenges.

Experts have confirmed a combination of good diet and healthy lifestyle can elongate one lifespan.

Here are 27 health and nutrition tips that are research based:

1. Don’t drink sugar calories

Sugary drinks are among the most fattening items you can put into your body.

This is because your brain doesn’t measure calories from liquid sugar the same way it does for solid food

Therefore, when you drink soda, you end up eating more total calories.

Sugary drinks are strongly associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and many other health problems.

Keep in mind that certain fruit juices may be almost as bad as soda in this regard, as they sometimes contain just as much sugar. Their small amounts of antioxidants do not negate the sugar’s harmful effects.

2. Eat nuts

Despite being high in fat, nuts are incredibly nutritious and healthy.

They’re loaded with magnesium, vitamin E, fiber, and various other nutrients.

Studies demonstrate that nuts can help you lose weight and may help fight type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Additionally, your body doesn’t absorb 10–15% of the calories in nuts. Some evidence also suggests that this food can boost metabolism.

In one study, almonds were shown to increase weight loss by 62%, compared with complex carbs.

3. Avoid processed junk food (eat real food instead)

Processed junk food is incredibly unhealthy.

These foods have been engineered to trigger your pleasure centers, so they trick your brain into overeating — even promoting food addiction in some people.

They’re usually low in fiber, protein, and micro-nutrients but high in unhealthy ingredients like added sugar and refined grains. Thus, they provide mostly empty calories.

4.Coffee is not totally bad.

Coffee is very healthy.

It’s high in antioxidants, and studies have linked coffee intake to longevity and a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases, and numerous other illnesses.

5. Eat fatty fish

Fish is a great source of high-quality protein and healthy fat.

This is particularly true of fatty fish, such as salmon, which is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and various other nutrients.

Studies show that people who eat the most fish have a lower risk of several conditions, including heart disease, dementia, and depression.

6. Get enough sleep

The importance of getting enough quality sleep cannot be overstated.

Poor sleep can drive insulin resistance, disrupt your appetite hormones, and reduce your physical and mental performance.

What’s more, poor sleep is one of the strongest individual risk factors for weight gain and obesity. One study linked insufficient sleep to an 89% and 55% increased risk of obesity in children and adults, respectively.

7. Take care of your gut health with probiotics and fiber

The bacteria in your gut, collectively called the gut microbiota, are incredibly important for overall health.

A disruption in gut bacteria is linked to some of the world’s most serious chronic diseases, including obesity.

Good ways to improve gut health include eating probiotic foods like yogurt and sauerkraut, taking probiotic supplements, and eating plenty of fiber. Notably, fiber functions as fuel for your gut bacteria.

8. Drink some water, especially before meals

Drinking enough water can have numerous benefits.

Surprisingly, it can boost the number of calories you burn.

Two studies note that it can increase metabolism by 24–30% over 1–1.5 hours. This can amount to 96 additional calories burned if you drink 8.4 cups (2 liters) of water per day.

The optimal time to drink it is before meals. One study showed that downing 2.1 cups (500 ml) of water 30 minutes before each meal increased weight loss by 44%.

9. Don’t overcook or burn your meat.

Meat can be a nutritious and healthy part of your diet. It’s very high in protein and contains various important nutrients.

However, problems occur when meat is overcooked or burnt. This can lead to the formation of harmful compounds that raise your risk of cancer.

Lifting weights is one of the best things you can do to strengthen your muscles and improve your body composition.

It also leads to massive improvements in metabolic health, including improved insulin sensitivity.

The best approach is to lift weights, but doing bodyweight exercises can be just as effective.

21. Avoid artificial trans fats

Artificial trans fats are harmful, man-made fats that are strongly linked to inflammation and heart disease.

While trans fats have been largely banned in the United States and elsewhere, the U.S. ban hasn’t gone fully into effect — and some foods still contain them.

22. Use plenty of herbs and spices

Many incredibly healthy herbs and spices exist.

For example, ginger and turmeric both have potent anti-inflammatory effects on the body.

By: By Kevin Nengia