Editorial
Fighting Corruption With Integrity
The United Nations has set aside today, December 9, as International Anti-Corruption Day. The occasion is observed annually. The day is commemorated to raise global awareness on corruption and the role of the UN in combating and preventing the scourge.
Bearing the theme: ‘’Recover With Integrity’’ which focuses on corruption as one of the biggest obstacles to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), people are goaded to work on innovative solutions to win the battle against this malaise and to ensure that resources serve everyone in the world.
Corruption is indeed a sophisticated social, political and economic phenomenon affecting all countries. It countermines democratic institutions, decelerates economic development and contributes to governmental instability. Corruption assaults the very basis of democratic institutions by impairing electoral processes, perverting the rule of law and creating bureaucratic impasse whose only reason for existing is to solicit for hush money.
UN statistics state that every year, $1 trillion is paid in bribes while an estimated $2.6 trillion are stolen annually through corruption – a sum equal to more than five per cent of the global GDP. According to the United Nations Development Programme, (UNDP), in developing countries, funds lost to fraud are estimated at 10 times the amount of official development assistance.
However, this year’s observance takes a different form from previous years because it addresses the unique challenges and opportunities in the fight against corruption contrived by the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes that need to be made to minimise corruption.
Corruption is unlawful, unscrupulous and the ultimate treachery of public trust. It is even more obnoxious in times of crisis as the world is experiencing now with the COVID-19 pandemic. The reaction to the virus is creating new opportunities to leverage weak intendant and inadequate transparency, diverting funds away from people in their hour of grand need.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 has uncloaked the vulnerabilities in health systems, procurement and public service consignment throughout the world as many cases of misappropriation of public funds, serious violations of contracting processes and maladministration have come to light.
The flinty consequences of corruption are more palpable than ever before in the current COVID-19 crunch. Corruption inhibits people from receiving medicine, vaccines, vital protection and treatment. It also denies healthcare workers of the much-needed medical supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE).
These corruption hazards and many others in the health sector should be observed and mitigated through increased oversight and transparency, which remain essential to address malfeasance in the procurement and distribution of PPE. It will similarly promote the equitable access of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to the populations, particularly for the most vulnerable and marginalised groups.
In the private sector, many small and medium-sized companies hit hard by the pandemic, are uncertain if they can survive in these times of crises. While a good number of them get economic stimulus packages to cope with COVID-19 necessitated lockdowns, others are asked to offer bribes to get their packages. This is unacceptable. We think that transparency and oversight must not be exchanged for rapid response and impact.
Many nations are still taking dramatic measures to encase and mitigate the ravaging spread of COVID-19 by making large-scale acquisition of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. However, this health crisis has opened up revelatory opportunities for severe corruption in the procurement sector, which in many cases cause expansive damage.
To mitigate procurement-related corruption risks such as covert contracts, overpricing, and collusion, governments should publish all public contracts; use open and competitive bidding, and publish the names and beneficial ownership information of companies awarded contracts. Whistleblowers are equally key in this regard.
Also, in providing support donations to businesses impacted by COVID-19, there have been abuses of emergency business grants to enterprises that are not legally entitled to them. Fake companies emerge here and there that take advantage of the current situation or even organised criminal groups impersonate companies in need.
In the circumstances, we strongly advise that support must reach only those who are most in need. Responses must be done after due diligence and verification and under the oversight of possibly lawmakers, anti-corruption bodies, civil society groups and perhaps, the private sector association.
Sadly, in Nigeria, palliative items meant to be distributed to Nigerians were deliberately kept back by some state governors and politicians, several months after actual distribution began nationwide, leading to widespread looting of warehouses across the country. This is corruption and deserves to be sanctioned.
Reducing the risks of inefficiency and corruption during the COVID-19 pandemic requires the unification of strong anti-corruption bodies, better oversight over emergency support packages, more open and transparent public procurement and enhanced anti-corruption compliance by the private sector.
Additionally, countries also need to ensure support and protection for whistleblowers and journalists uncovering corruption during the pandemic as well as bring their national anti-corruption frameworks in line with the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). To recover with integrity, we must demand to stand united against corruption.
Editorial
Ending Pensions For Govs, Others
While presenting his 2021 Appropriation Bill to the Lagos State House of Assembly, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said he would put an end to the payment of pensions to his predecessors and former deputy governors of the state. He said the law had to be repealed to free the state government of the legal obligations and reduce the cost of governance.
Lagos blazed the trail in 2007 when its then governor, Ahmed Tinubu, at the twilight of his tenure, signed into law a bill earlier passed to provide pensions and other welfare benefits to former governors and their deputies beyond what was approved for former political officeholders nationwide by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, (RMAFC).
The Lagos State Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension) Law stipulates that former governors who completed two terms consecutively are entitled to a house each in any location of their choice in Lagos and Abuja. They are also entitled to six new cars every three years, 100 per cent of the basic salary of the serving governor (N7.7 million per annum), free healthcare for himself and members of his family and furniture allowance, which is 300 per cent of their annual basic salary (N23.3 million). The law further states that deputy governors are beneficiaries of vehicles, fully-paid vacation, medical insurance and other juicy perks.
While some states pay N300 million as gratuity, others pay as low as N2.2 million annually as a pension. Also, some states pay 300 per cent of annual basic salary every four years as furniture allowance. Free medical trips for ex-governors and their family members are provided in many states. Some states also provide two houses (one in their state and another in Abuja) for former governors.
Soon after Sanwo-Olu’s laudable decision, his Kwara State counterpart, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, on November 13, 2020, made a similar pronouncement via his Twitter handle. The governor said his administration would send a bill to the state House of Assembly to abolish pensions for former governors and their deputies. He said the decision was in line with his campaign promise.
Zamfara State had earlier repealed its public office holders pension law in November 2019 after former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari allegedly requested his N10 million ‘monthly upkeep’, which he said had not been paid for some months then. The Zamfara State House of Assembly thereafter abolished the law that allowed the payment of pensions and other allowances to the state’s former governors and their deputies. Imo State is set to repeal theirs accordingly.
At the last count, about 26 states have approved this life pension law for their former governors and their deputies. Ironically, according to reliable sources, states paying former governors and their deputies jumbo pensions top the list of states with the highest domestic and external debts in the country.
Information on the website of the Debt Management Office, (DMO), had it that the 26 states which have the pension laws for their ex-governors owe a total of N3,920,194,580,284.72 (about N4tn), comprising N2,906,789,725,341.46 domestic debts and $3,311,780,571.71 (N1,013,404,854,943.26) foreign debts as of June 30, 2019.
It is mind-boggling that former governors and their deputies and in some cases former speakers and their deputies are living large, existing in obscene opulence while most of their citizens wallow in abject poverty. To rub salt upon a festering injury, many of these former governors have taken “permanent seats” as either senators or ministers after their tour of duty as governors.
Following the obnoxious pension laws, many former governors now draw billions of naira as retirement allowances from their respective state governments. This is even as some governors have refused to pay pension arrears and gratuities of retired workers in their states and these debts have continued to mount.
In approving those bogus pensions, state governors failed to consider the severe economic impacts the huge payments would have on the states. We find it extremely unreasonable for a pension to be paid a public office holder who quits office after a maximum of eight years while the civil servant who labours for 35 years or attain 60 years of age to retire is denied his or her legitimate benefits and left to suffer hardship. We opine that not only governors should be denied this largesse, former presidents and heads of state who are currently placed on life pension should also cease from enjoying it.
In a suit instituted by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP), Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, had in a judgement ordered the Federal Government to recover pensions collected by former governors now serving as ministers and members of the National Assembly, and directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), to challenge the legality of state pension laws permitting former governors and other ex-public officials to collect such pensions.
In another suit filed by the Taraba State Government against Mr. Garba Umar, a former acting governor of the state, the National Industrial Court declared as null and void, the payment of the controversial jumbo pension and gratuity to former governors and deputies not in harmony with what is approved by RMAFC. These laudable judgements should be enforced immediately.
Like many other retired public officers, government support for governors and their deputies should be based on recommendations of the RMAFC for severance allowances, be modest and within the limit of what is reasonably required for their upkeep and sustenance after leaving office. Former governors and their deputies should be assets, not liabilities to their respective states.
It is hoped that all the remaining states still paying life pension to their former governors will follow the good examples of Zamfara, Lagos and Kwara States. It is even more desirable now that Nigeria is in its worst economic recession in the last 36 years.
Editorial
Bravo, The Tide At 49!
Today, December 4, 2020, marks the 49th anniversary of The Tide newspaper (Then Nigerian Tide),
the flagship product of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation published by the Rivers State Government. The first edition of the tabloid was marketed on December 4, 1971, after its launch in Lagos, December 1, 1971, by the Military Governor of Old Rivers State, then Navy Commander Alfred Papapriye Diete-Spiff and established by the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation Edict No 11 of 1971. Dr. G. I. G Okara was the first General Manager while Mr. Athanesius Woluchem was the first Chairman, Board of Directors.
Since then, The Tide has been on circulation despite difficulties of a terminal kind, the same that accounted for the extinction of countless other public and private newspapers in the land. The paper initially published bi-weekly with effect from May 24, 1974, and later became a daily publication with the inclusion of the Sunday Tide. Under The Tide stable was a magazine like the Business Tide and the African Tide Magazine. Other sub-titles like The Midweek Tide and The Weekend Tide were introduced much later. Today, the tabloid has on its stable the daily paper which is The Tide.
The founding fathers of Rivers State articulated and developed a vision on the need for a newspaper. Being a people from a minority area of the country, these stakeholders desperately wanted a voice for the people of the state and indeed a viable channel to educate, inform and socially engineer the people towards properly appreciating government’s plans, projects and actions. The challenges that informed the establishment of The Tide 49 years ago persist to this day.
For The Tide to effectively perform its task of being the voice and protecting the interest of the people and government of Rivers State, the corporation was supported with a well equipped commercial printing press to ensure that it was not hindered by lack of finance. That department remains operational to date.
Known as the “Authoritative Voice of the Niger Delta”, The Tide, in its 49 years of existence, has gone through rosy and difficult times, without compromising its core mandate of acting as the voice of Rivers people. Being one of the first state-owned newspapers in Nigeria, The Tide has stayed afloat in defiance of challenges. However, the paper had experienced a few shutdowns due to sundry matters. In April 2020, it had a lull following the global economic crunch occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Categorically, it is a newspaper with a penetrating reach in the Niger Delta, complemented by the most sophisticated, global readership through the internet address: www.thetidenewsonline.com. So, management and staff of the corporation must utilise this occasion to celebrate the sustenance of the newspaper and thank God for His grace through the years. The corporation, and especially the Rivers State Government, must take this time to re-equip and turn around the newspaper for the future.
Although quite some persons and organisations have been partnering with the tabloid from inception, The Tide would want to draw courage and inspiration from the solidarity of a grateful state government. There are many reasons why the government and people of the state should celebrate The Tide. It is heart-warming that till date, the state newspaper is the most authoritative voice in the South-South region and one of the major African newspapers on the internet. Further, it is perhaps the first Nigerian newspaper to attain strong archival capability on the internet.
Bearing a motto: “A Commitment To Truth”, The Tide has, in addition to keeping faith with its mandate, facilitated the training of high-level manpower in the media industry, including students of higher institutions on industrial attachment. It is the first state newspaper to go daily on colour. This newspaper excels despite obvious inhibitions. It has operated for many years without a rotary machine.
May be, one area the newspaper needs to be always appreciated is the fact that it serves as the link between the government and the governed, on the one hand, then, the people and the rest of the world. This tabloid has in no small measure contributed to good governance by advising, promoting government’s programmes and policies and holding the authorities accountable.
It is also indulging that quite many institutions, corporate bodies and individuals mostly patronise the paper and regard it as their first choice. The dissemination of information through timely and accurate news, features, opinion articles, business, sports, press interviews, advertisements, among others, has constantly kept the doors of the newspaper open. We dare say that we serve the menu hot and fresh in these areas.
That The Tide still flows and keeps afloat is a testament of the resilience, hard work, focus, never-say-die spirit and industry of the staff and management on one hand and the support of successive governments, on the other. It, therefore, requires all the backing it can get to carry on.
This time next year, the Rivers State-owned newspaper will attain the 50th anniversary (Golden Jubilee). The question is: what is the plan of the government for the paper? What does the government think about this newspaper that has promoted its programmes and policies diligently for 49 years? The universal truth is that for any newspaper, private or public, to survive, it must be well-capitalised and professionalised.
That is why there is every reason for the Rivers State Government to reposition The Tide that has proved an invaluable resource to the state by furnishing the corporation with functional machines, computers, generating plants, rotary machinery, additional staff, circulation vans, and replace all decaying infrastructure to enable it to function better and be able to withstand future challenges. The lucrative business of exercise book production needs to be restored.
Fortunately, early this year, the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, magnanimously announced plans for a massive renovation of The Tide Newspaper premises to give it a more modern outlook as well as the provision of state-of-the art printing machines. We dare say that with the pragmatic and fatherly disposition of our Governor, this will surely soon come to fruition.
At 49, The Tide is a full-grown adult and no longer a youngster; its network, experience and even service have increased a thousandfold. Its plan for the future has become even more demanding. This is one of the issues the anniversary will shape and colour in the actual interest of the least Rivers person.
As can be seen, The Tide family has to return adulation to God and gratitude to the government and people of Rivers State for keeping the publication alive. This is an opportunity for the stable to commemorate itself. Thus, all staff of the corporation (past and present), as well as those who have sprinted on the pages of this great newspaper, must be grateful to God and remain more positive than ever. Bravo, The Tide at 49!
