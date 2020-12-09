Court Affirms Death Sentence Of Ex-Corporal

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State has upheld the judgement of the Bayelsa State High Court sentencing former Corporal Vincent Koluama-owei to death by hanging for killing one 17-year old Innocent Kokorifa in Yenagoa.

Late Innocent Kokorifa, a native of Okpotuwari Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area was shot to death on the 18th day of August 2016 by the police officer during a patrol duty with men of the Anti-Vice/Anti-Kidnapping team along Airforce Road, Okaka in Yenagoa.

The Kokorifa family had dragged the Nigerian Police to court over the killing of Innocent, whom the Police alleged was a member of an armed robbery gang.

The case, which began in the later part of 2016, dragged until October 2018 when Justice Ineikade Eradiri, delivered judgement and sentenced Ex-Corporal Vincent Koluama-owei who hail from Oporoma in Southern Ijaw local Government Area to death by hanging.

Justice Eradiri also blasted the Nigerian Police for unprofessional conduct over the death of Innocent, but Ex-Corporal however, was not satisfied with the judgement and so approached the Appeal Court in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

Giving judgement on Friday, Justice I. O. Akeju of the Court of Appeal, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State upheld the judgement of the Bayelsa State High Court by Justice Ineikade Eradiri which sentenced the Ex-Corporal Vincent Koluama-owei.

Speaking to our correspondent after the judgement in Port-Harcourt, Daniel Kokorifa the father to the Late Innocent Kokorifa, commended the appellate court for affirming the judgement of the lower court, and maintained that his son and did not have any criminal record to warrant such brutal killing.

Our correspondent report that the body of the Late Innocent Kokorifa, has since been buried in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.