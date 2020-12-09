APC Expels Eta Over Anti -Party Activities

The Peoples democratic Party (PDP) has advised Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi to “move on” with his political aspirations and stop levelling baseless allegations against political leaders in the state.

The Acting National Vice Chairman of South-East PDP, Chief Ali Odefa, gave the advice on Monday at a news conference held at the party’s zonal office in Enugu.

It would be recalled that last week, Umahi, who defected from PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), accused some PDP chieftains of sponsoring cultism and outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra to destabilise and cause mayhem in Ebonyi.

According to Odefa, it is important to let the governor and entire world know that PDP has since moved on after his decamping from our great party to his new party.

“We happily urge him to move on and focus on playing his politics in APC.

“It is not possible for him to be in APC and run the affairs of PDP in Ebonyi.

“We will deploy every legal arsenal available to protect the sovereignty of our party from meddlesome interlopers,’’ he said.

The PDP chieftain said that it was worrisome for Umahi, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, to raise “false alarm” that lives of citizens of his state would be lost, when there was no aggression to suggest a war in the state.

“It is important to draw the attention of the public to the fact that the false alarm raised by Umahi is totally baseless.

“There is no political crisis in Ebonyi, there is no imminent election in the state.

“In fact, there is no situation that warrants the kind of threat he issued in Ebonyi.

“It is a common knowledge that Umahi and his family remain the major beneficiaries of the support of the PDP.

“And each of these PDP leaders, whom he has suddenly branded promoters of cultism in Ebonyi, played prominent roles in making him a successful politician.

“For the records, until he jumped ship to APC, the governor became everything he is in Ebonyi and Nigeria politics on PDP platform.”

Odefa also said that the governor’s two brothers, Austin and Maxwell, rose to become PDP Zonal Chairman and Deputy State Chairman, respectively.

He therefore, called on security agencies to ensure that the lives of these prominent Nigerians in PDP, with track record of patriotic service to Ebonyi and Nigeria, were safe from attack.

“Let me also urge supporters and members of PDP in Ebonyi to remain calm and go about their normal businesses without fear,” he said.

He assured them that the party would use appropriate measures to protect their rights as law-abiding citizens.