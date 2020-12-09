Politics
APC Expels Eta Over Anti -Party Activities
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday, expelled a former National Vice Chairman, South-South, Ntufam Hilliard Eta.
The party’s NEC also dissolved states, zonal, and national party structures.
This followed an emergency NEC meeting of APC’s leaders at the Aso Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, that the party approved the expulsion of Eta for his failure to withdraw the court case instituted against the caretaker committee.
The tenure of the party’s caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee led by Governor Mai Buni of Yobe State has also been extended by six months.
The decisions were taken at the NEC meeting attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and other party chieftans.
Politics
Ex-Commissioner’s Defection Has No Effects On PDP – LG Boss …Says He Is Ungrateful
The Chairman of Asari -Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Alaso Johnbull, says the defection of former Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Michael West, from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to All Progressives Congress, APC, has no negative effect in the politics of the local government area.
Mrs. Johnbull said this yesterday while reacting on the defection of the former PDP chieftain, Hon. West to APC in the area.
According to her, West was one of the luckiest persons in the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike in the state, adding that Asari Toru has nothing to loose because of the cross carpeting of Hon. West in the area.
“West acted as ungrateful man, because you can not abandon the man who made you what you are today.
I don’t believe that he has been offended by the Governor or anybody in the area”. Johnbull added.
She stated that the decamping of the former commissioner was not a surprise, stressing that his recent actions and body language had already sent signal that he was no more loyal to the party.
The ASALGA chairman wondered why the former commissioner should defect to a party that is dead in Rivers State while former APC chieftains had deserted their dead party to join PDP.
It will be recalled that the former Commissioner for Transports last Saturday decamped officially to All Progressives Congress .
By: Enoch Epelle
Politics
Diri Commends INEC, Others On Peaceful Polls
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has commended the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) for allowing the will of the people to prevail through a free, fair, peaceful and credible conduct of last Saturday’s bye-elections for the Bayelsa West and Central senatorial districts.
The governor in a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, urged members of the opposition parties, particularly the All Progressives Congress (APC), to accept the outcome of the poll adjudged to be free and transparent.
While appealing to the main opposition party members to join forces with the government of the day to build the state for the good of all, Senator Diri described the senatorial electoral victory of his predecessor, Chief Seriake Dickson, and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state chairman, Mr Moses Cleopas, as an early Christmas gift, emphasising that power comes only from God.
“It is highly refreshing to note that the electoral process in our state was largely peaceful and orderly. I wish to thank INEC, security agencies and all stakeholders for lending their goodwill and for respecting the will of the people”, he said.
“By this outcome, voters have made a strong and unequivocal statement that they want to see a continuation of the dynamic and issue-oriented representation that my deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewrudjakpo, and I championed at the National Assembly”, he added.
“We cannot thank you enough for your trust and confidence in the PDP. I wish to sincerely thank all Bayelsans irrespective of political persuasion for participating in a transparent and orderly electoral process. Indeed, I consider this an early Christmas present, not only because you overwhelmingly endorsed the two outstanding candidates of the PDP presented to you but more importantly because the vast majority conducted yourselves with decorum”, Governor Diri noted.
Senator Diri expressed his administration’s determination to evolve a non-violent electioneering culture in the state, maintaining that the recent election marked a watershed where the electorate did not only vote for candidates that would effectively represent them at the red chambers but also voted for a system devoid of bloodletting and brigandage that characterised particularly the 2019 governorship election.
“We hope that INEC improves on conducting peaceful elections across the country and we look forward to the Commission achieving less violent and near zero electoral fraud”, the governor said.
Reacting to questions shortly after the briefing, Senator Diri attributed the peaceful senatorial bye-elections to the handiwork of God as well as his consensus building approach in choosing candidates.
On the issue of internally displaced persons arising from the conduct of the 2019 election, the governor announced that efforts have been ongoing by his administration to resettle such persons in Nembe local government area of the state, adding that soon they would be fully integrated with their kith and kin.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,Yenagoa
Politics
PDP Cautions Umahi On Baseless Allegations
The Peoples democratic Party (PDP) has advised Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi to “move on” with his political aspirations and stop levelling baseless allegations against political leaders in the state.
The Acting National Vice Chairman of South-East PDP, Chief Ali Odefa, gave the advice on Monday at a news conference held at the party’s zonal office in Enugu.
It would be recalled that last week, Umahi, who defected from PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), accused some PDP chieftains of sponsoring cultism and outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra to destabilise and cause mayhem in Ebonyi.
According to Odefa, it is important to let the governor and entire world know that PDP has since moved on after his decamping from our great party to his new party.
“We happily urge him to move on and focus on playing his politics in APC.
“It is not possible for him to be in APC and run the affairs of PDP in Ebonyi.
“We will deploy every legal arsenal available to protect the sovereignty of our party from meddlesome interlopers,’’ he said.
The PDP chieftain said that it was worrisome for Umahi, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, to raise “false alarm” that lives of citizens of his state would be lost, when there was no aggression to suggest a war in the state.
“It is important to draw the attention of the public to the fact that the false alarm raised by Umahi is totally baseless.
“There is no political crisis in Ebonyi, there is no imminent election in the state.
“In fact, there is no situation that warrants the kind of threat he issued in Ebonyi.
“It is a common knowledge that Umahi and his family remain the major beneficiaries of the support of the PDP.
“And each of these PDP leaders, whom he has suddenly branded promoters of cultism in Ebonyi, played prominent roles in making him a successful politician.
“For the records, until he jumped ship to APC, the governor became everything he is in Ebonyi and Nigeria politics on PDP platform.”
Odefa also said that the governor’s two brothers, Austin and Maxwell, rose to become PDP Zonal Chairman and Deputy State Chairman, respectively.
He therefore, called on security agencies to ensure that the lives of these prominent Nigerians in PDP, with track record of patriotic service to Ebonyi and Nigeria, were safe from attack.
“Let me also urge supporters and members of PDP in Ebonyi to remain calm and go about their normal businesses without fear,” he said.
He assured them that the party would use appropriate measures to protect their rights as law-abiding citizens.
Trending
- Politics5 days ago
A’Court Sacks Ararume As APC’s Senatorial Candidate For Saturday’s Bye-Election ….Reinstates Ibezim
- Business5 days ago
$21bn NLNG Funds Not Illegally Withdrawn, NNPC Clarifies
- Featured5 days ago
Wike, Others Attend Late Madam Abigail Makinde’s Funeral Service
- News5 days ago
RSG Warns Against Land Dev Without Due Process
- Nation5 days ago
Buhari Mourns Domkat Bali …Sends Delegation To Plateau
- Editorial3 days ago
Ending Pensions For Govs, Others
- Education5 days ago
19 Nigerian Students Win $2.17m U.S Scholarships
- Opinion3 days ago
What Face For PH City?