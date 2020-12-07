Environment
‘We Want More Engagements To Mitigate Climate Change Effects’
Some stakeholders in the environment sector, last Tuesday, called for more engagements in mitigating the effects of climate change on Nigeria.
The stakeholders spoke at the Post-COP25 National Consultative Workshop, organised by Climate and Sustainable Development Network (CSDevNet) in Abuja.
The CSDevNet Board of Trustees Chairman, Dr Ibrahim Choji, said that the event was aimed at reviewing the outcome and challenges of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP25), held in Madrid, Spain.
Represented by the organisation’s National Network Coordinator, Atayi Babs, Choji said that it was imperative for Nigeria to commence the process of identifying the solutions before the next COP26.
According to him, the next COP26 is scheduled for November 2021 at Glasgow, United Kingdom.
“The network has forged collaborations with like-minded governmental and non-governmental partners, including research institutions, to establish initiatives that will advance their shared vision in regional development discourses.
“These collaborations will help, particularly in the implementation of the Paris Agreement, Agenda 2063 of the African Union and the UN Agenda 2030,” he said.
Choji expressed optimism that the state actors would provide a clear blueprint for engaging the civil society for the country to achieve its Nationally-Determined Contributions (NDCs) and SDGs.
The Acting Director, Department of Climate Change, Federal Ministry of Environment, Hajiya Halima Bawa-Bwari,said that the ministry was preparing for COP26.
She also disclosed that the ministry was already engaging various stakeholders, including MDAs, state and non-state actors as well as development partners.
Represented by Hajiya Aamau Jubril, Bawa-Bwari added that the ministry had also established climate change desks in all the states and the FCT, in partnership with development partners.
“We need to know what the people at the local levels are doing to ensure climate resilience. So we have given the desk officers a template to feed in mitigation actions happening in all the states.
“The department also engages through regular sensitisation programmes, which include trainings and workshops in the six geo-political zones as well as engaging with the private and public sectors to raise awareness on climate change and the NDCs,” she said.
Bawa-Bwari said that the national policy on climate change and NDCs were currently being reviewed, adding that a sectoral plan for its implementation had been developed.
Head of Climate Change and Energy (West Africa) Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office at the British High Commission, Abuja, Sean Melbourne, said that the UK government would engage with stakeholders.
Environment
Friends Mourn Late Environmentalist
It was a moment of reflection as friends and well-wishers converged last Thursday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital during the one-year remembrance of the late environmental rights activist, Patrick Naagbanton.
The late Naagbanton, who hailed from Bodo City, Gokana Local Government Area, was the founder of the Centre For Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD).
He was also a board member of Kiss Trust Foundation, a foundation that works to improve the Ogoni environment.
Chairperson of CEHRD Trustees, Lady Constance Meju, said the death of the Ogoni-born environmental rights activist shattered a lot of things.
“A year ago, an Iroko tree fell, his death shattered a lot of things, but he set a legacy which will be sustained”, she said.
She also described the memorial anniversary as a reflection of what the deceased stood for, adding that Naagbanton stood for justice and good governance.
Also speaking, former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Uche Onyeagucha, said Patrick meant so many things to many people.
“He was energetic and never tired of any issues that concerned Ogoniland’s environment and minority rights.
He said the occasion should be used to reflect on what he stood for.
For Nnimmo Bassey, the sudden death of Mr Naagbanton shows the low life expectancy in the Niger Delta and Nigeria in general.
He decried the poor quality of Air Index especially in the Niger Delta, stressing that the activities of “Kpofire,” generator fumes and automobile are helping to reduce the average lifespan of the people of the Niger Delta.
The environmentalist charged the people to continue to fight against environmental degradation.
Environment
N’Delta Stakeholders Want Gas Flare Trust Fund
Some stakeholders in the Niger Delta region have called for a Gas Flare Trust Fund to manage the proposed gas flare penalty fund to be paid to oil and gas producing communities in the country.
It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the payment of gas flare penalty fund to oil and gas producing communities in the country.
At a two-day National Conference organised by Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCON) in Port Harcourt, the stake holders also called on the Federal Government to expedite action on the proposed payments.
They decried the continued pollution of the Niger Delta region through gas flaring and called on the government to expedite action on the Ogoni cleanup projects.
The delegates also reaffirmed their support to the leadership of King Alfred Diette Spiff and Prince Mike Emuh.
Meanwhile HOSTCON is set to recruit 10,000 youths for pipeline surveillance in the Niger Delta.
National Chairman of the Organisation, Prince Mike Emuh, who disclosed this at the conference in Port Harcourt said all zonal chapters of HOSTCON have been directed to commence the recruitment of youths for pipeline surveillance.
He also commended youths of the Niger Delta for their resilience and peaceful disposition, adding that with the approval by President Buhari of the four-point demand of the organisation, communities in the region will in no distant time get what is due to them.
He however stressed the need for unity among the various ethnic groups in the region.
Chief Emuh said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will also commence the disbursement of credit facilities to farmers in the region through HOSTCON.
Earlier, declaring the conference opened an elder statesman in Rivers State, Chief Professor Jasper Jumbo, described President Buhari as a friend of the Niger Delta people.
Jumbo said the gas penalty fund will be used to build capacities in the region, adding that entrepreneurial activities through skills acquisition will be given a boost in the region.
He particularly said such neglected areas like agriculture and women empowerment will get due attention in the scheme of things.
He also said HOSTCON was not against the management of the 13 percent derivation fund by governors in the region, but interested only in the development of oil and gas producing communities.
Chief Prof. Jumbo also commended President Muhammadu Buhari, Deputy Senate President, Omo Agege and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Godswill Akpabio for their support to the organisation.
Environment
