RSU SSANU Embarks On Secretariat Project
The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Rivers State University Chapter, has made history in embarking on the construction of a secretariat project on campus.
The National Vice President and the former Chairman of SSANU in the university, Comrade Cheta Azumah disclosed this while presenting his address at the union congress held at the Amphithreatre of the university in Port Harcourt last Thursday.
Comrade Azumah stated that the executive council under his leadership is the only union in four years that has commenced the construction of capital project on campus, and expressed optimism that the secretariat project will be completed next year.
He thanked the union members for their selfless contributions, and promised that the project if completed will stand as a reference point in the university.
Comrade Azumah thanked the union members for their support in emerging as the current National Vice President, South-South of the union and appealed for same support to his successor.
In response, the Acting Chairman, SSANU, Comrade Wilcox Nuka promised to leave worthy legacies on ground as done by his predecessor and assured that the executive council will provide the necessary resources needed for the electoral committee members to enable them conduct free, fair and credible election of the union next year .
The chairman of the electoral committee, Comrade Orokor Shadrach said that all aspirants will be given a level playing ground, as the will of the congress would prevail in keeping with the union members’ right to choose their leaders.
Other members of the committee present included Comrade Isaac Olu, Barine Aeba, Barr (Mrs) N.C. Chima and Maria Gbaraebo.
By: Emeka Igbe
Chairman Urges Citizens Not To Blame ASUU Over Strike
With the recent negotiations between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), there have been hopes by students and parents alike that the over eight months industrial action by the academic body would soon come to an end. However, as the days go by, the hopes faded, leaving citizens with no concrete stance as to when the strike would be called off.
Speaking with The Tide in a telephone chat, the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of PortHarcourt Chapter, Dr Austin Sado urged citizens not to apportion blames of the protracted strike action on the union adding that the Union was ever ready to return to the lecture halls as soon as the aide mands are met.
Sado maintained that the ASUU’s demands were for the good of the poor Nigerian students, stating that the public should not blame the union for showing concern for the good of the public universities.
Describing the act of the government as propaganda and cheap blackmail, Sado said the offer of N30 billion for the revitalisation of over 90 public universities in the country was not quantifiable.
According to him, our demand is in the best interest of the Nigerian universities. “It is for the poor Nigerian students to be able to access quality education. We are only asking that the government should put money into the university system in order to achieve this. If the people feel that we should return to classes on the basis of what they hear the government say, then, they are not concerned about the education of their children”.
Sado further stated that the issue of the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS) was not part of the initial negotiations and urged the Federal Government to shun distractions and focus on the major issues for the educational growth of the nation.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
VC Lists Gains Of Solar Hybrid Project At Varsity
Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM), Prof. Richard Kimbir, has assured that the commissioning and handover of a 8.25MW of Solar Hybrid Project to the University by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) will embolden teaching, workshops and work output on campus.
He gave the assurance when Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, represented by the Managing Director, REA, Engr. Ahmed Salihijo Ahmed, came to commission the project last Friday.
The Vice Chancellor explained that the university had seen constant power supply in the last one month even as he assured that “the optimal utilisation of electricity-powered workshops, laboratories, farm machineries, continual availability of internet connectivity and on-line services, which require electricity to function, would now be maximally guaranted.”
Our correspondent gathered that FUAM is one of the nine institutions earmarked to operate off the national grid, through efficient energy source and the third in the first phase of successful implementation.
A Memorendum of Understanding (MoU) for the project was signed in 2017 with REA under Energising Education Programme (EEP) Phase 1 comprising nine universities including UAM, for the purpose of supplying reliable and sustainable off-grid electricity on campus; provision of energy efficient solar street lights to ensure safety for students and develop and operate a training centre to train and certify students in courses related to renewable energy.
The elated Vice Chancellor said the university is supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s next level agenda through fruitful research, technological and scientific breakthroughs as well as practical farming activities.
On his part, Managing Director, Engr. Ahmed Salihijo Ahmed,
REA said the Energising Education Programme targets training 200 students per university for expertise in the scheme in its first phase, which has undergone standard process of design and testing.
The agency’s MD who disclosed that the FUAM’s project is handled by Sterling and Wilson acknowledged the central role of the Ministry of Power in the delivery of the project.
Engr. Ahmed expressed the hope that the project, which is designed to meet the energy needs of the university and delivered in conformity with best national practices will be sustained and used optimally.
Senate Committee Chairman on Power, Sen. Gabriel Suswam who was full of gratitude to President Buhari for the success of the project said as parliamentarians, the National Assembly will continue to support the president’s good initiatives.
Senator Suswam noted that the project, which is a new phenomenon in power generation will further help to serve power needs of rural communities.
