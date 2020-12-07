Maritime
NPA Donates Lands To Navy To Build Operational Base
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has ceded 18 hectares of land to the Nigerian Navy for the establishment of a Forward Operation Base (FOB) at the Tarkwa Bay Island.
The Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admirer Oladele Daji, who made this known, said the land would be judiciously put to use.
Rear Admiral Daji was represented at the handover ceremony by his Chief Staff Officer, Rear Adm. Tanko Pani.
Daji, in a statement, said that the FOB would further checkmate nefarious activities within the Island and the seas and also enhance the safety and security of navigation within the nation’s waters.
He recalled that the siege faced by Tarkwa Bay Island made the Defence Headquarters to introduce ‘Operation Kurombe’ to dislodge miscreants.
He expressed optimism that the event would further demonstrate the enduring relationship between NPA and the Nigerian Navy, as well as impact on national security positively.
Daji, who is the Commander of ‘Operation Awatse’, commended the communities that volunteered to partner with the Nigerian Navy by reporting the activities of suspected criminals.
“Let me use the opportunity to applaud the efforts of communities in the neighbourhood who volunteered to be partners in progress.
“Only two days ago, based on credible intelligence, ‘Operation Awatse’ was able to arrest some suspected vandals and also confiscated nine trucks.
“Six trucks were fully loaded with siphoned petroleum products from NNPC pipelines. The suspects are being investigated and on the conclusion of the investigation, will be handed over to relevant agencies for prosecution,” he said.
Earlier, General Manager, Lands, NPA, Ahmed Yusuf, had also expressed hope that the establishment of the FOB would strengthen the bond between NPA and the Nigerian Navy, and also help to secure facility both at the port and high sea.
“We are pleased with the partnership we have with the Nigerian Navy; it had been a long one. I believe that the establishment of the FOB will further strengthen the bond between us,” he said.
“It will also help us to secure our Port facility both at the Port and high sea. Our expectations are that the Nigerian Navy will fully deploy and utilise this place so that it will serve the purpose and have a strong presence that will impact positively on the security of the waterways,” he said.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Shippers Council Advocates Intermodal Transport System In Ports
The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Barrister Bello Hassan, has advocated intermodal transport system in all the nation’s ports.
Hassan, who spoke at the 2nd National Transport Summit, organised by the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA), noted that the nation’s seaports lacked intermodal transport system to carry goods across the seaports.
According to him, Nigeria needs interconnectivity and modern transport infrastructure to address most of the challenges facing the nation’s transport system, especially the Nigerian seaports.
“Transport infrastructure is as good as integration with other modes of transportation. As you can see, it needs professionals to direct that. We don’t build infrastructure just for building sake.
“This infrastructure must integrate. Multimodalism is not our problem while intermodalism is the problem. They have to come together,” he said.
He continued, “Of course, we have port in Calabar, but once your goods are at the seaport in Calabar, how do you now move them to Maiduguri and other places? We need high sense of interconnectivity and modern infrastructure in our seaports to do so”.
Hassan said there was need to integrate electronic commerce and electronic carriage of goods and paper work.
“No need to be at the seaport looking for bill of laden, which can easily be transmitted electronically. So, transport must be infused with technology and who will do that? Certainly, transport professionals. We need professionalism. This is what we are talking about,” he stated.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Maritime Workers Begin Strike Over Poor Access Roads
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) may begin a three-day warning strike today to protest the deplorable state of the access roads to the Lagos seaports.
The national leadership of the union had, last week, directed its members nationwide to shut down operations in all the nation’s ports and begin a three-day warning strike from today.
The union decried the deplorable state of the access roads to Apapa and Tin Can Island ports, alleging that the roads had claimed several lives and wasted incalculable man hours.
MWUN said the warning strike was one of the resolutions of the union at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Lagos State, last Friday.
According to a communique jointly signed by the MWUN President-General and Secretary-General, Comrade Abdulwaheed Adewale Adeyanju and Felix Akingboye, respectively, MWUN said, “The National Executive Council in-session wishes to draw the attention of the Federal Government, once again, to the deplorable state of the access roads to the Lagos seaports, and the dangers this poses to lives and properties.
“To avoid the continuous and unnecessary deaths as well as a loss of man-hour on the failed roads, the NEC in-session hereby calls on the Federal Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to urgently fix the access roads and make them motorable.
“The NEC in-session unanimously approves the Central Working Committee’s (CWC) recommendation that the union proceeds on a three-day warning strike to bring to the public space our disappointment over the total neglect of the access roads to Lagos ports by successive governments and the urgent need for government to repair the roads.
“We cannot continue like this. From Second Rainbow to the ports in the last three weeks, it takes not less than five to seven hours to access the ports depending on when you get trapped.
“When you are leaving the ports, you even spend more hours from the ports to the same Second Rainbow. A lot of innocent lives have been lost, many have been maimed by hoodlums who robbed and dispossessed victims of their belongings.
“At the end of the three-day warning strike, the response of government will determine our next line of action.”
The communique noted that the deplorable state of access roads to Lagos ports has not only affected businesses but the revenue of the government.
“Many businesses have relocated out of Apapa and its environs to neighbouring countries because of the failed access roads. The implications are huge to the Nigerian economy and employment creation”, the union said.
The MWUN also decried loss of lives, properties and the health implications of the unending gridlock occasioned by “the total take over of the access roads by heavy-duty trucks”.
The union called on the Federal Government to find a permanent solution to the perennial gridlock along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
…Seek Jail Term For Employers Of Casual Workers
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has urged the Federal Government to criminalise casualisation of workers in the country and send any employer who engages in it to jail.
The MWUN President-General, Comrade Abdulwaheed Adewale Adeyanju, made the call in his opening speech at the opening ceremony of the union’s annual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Lagos, last Friday.
He described casualisation as a disease inimical to the well-being of workers in the country.
“Unfortunately, it has become endemic in Nigeria’s system, almost becoming the norm”, he said.
Adeyanju said “Casualisation in whatever guise is evil and diminishes the rights of working people. We call on the government to outlaw and forbid the use of workers as casuals, while prescribing jail terms for any one found practicing casualisation”.
The union also appealed to the Federal Government to order the contractors handling the dredging of Calabar Port back to site, saying the port could serve as an alternative to the already congested Lagos ports.
He chastised the Federal Government for its failure to dredge the Calabar Port, noting that the situation has denied members of the union in Calabar the opportunity of employment.
“We feel confused in reports reaching us which point to the fact that decades after the award of a contract to dredge the Calabar Port, literally nothing has been done till date.
“This is not only unfair to our members in Calabar Port who have been consistently denied of employment opportunities, but also in opposite to government’s avowal to create work for its citizenry .
“We are, therefore, strongly calling on the Federal Government to force the contractors to site and conclude the dredging of Calabar Port urgently”, Adeyanju said.
He also sought a synergy with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to rid the maritime sector of casualisation.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
