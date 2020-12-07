News
Don’t Let Govs Borrow N17trn Pension Funds, SERAP Tells Buhari
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to use his “good offices and leadership position to urgently instruct the Director-General and Board of the National Pensions Commission (NPC) to use their statutory powers to stop the 36 state governors from borrowing and/or withdrawing N17trillion from the pension funds purportedly for ‘infrastructural development’.”
The governors, last week, reportedly proposed to borrow around N17trillion from the pension funds after receiving a briefing from the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, who is the chairman of the National Economic Council Ad-Hoc Committee on Leveraging Portions of Accumulated Pension Funds for Investment in the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).
But in a letter dated December 5, 2020, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization said: “Allowing the governors to borrow from pension funds would be detrimental to the interest of the beneficiaries of the funds, especially given the vulnerability of pension funds to corruption in Nigeria, and the transparency and accountability deficits in several states.”
SERAP said: “It is patently unjust and contrary to the letter and spirit of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Pension Reform Act, and the country’s international anti-corruption and human rights obligations for the Federal Government and state governors to repeatedly target pension funds as an escape route from years of corruption and mismanagement in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs)”.
It expressed “serious concerns that the proposed borrowing by the 36 state governors from the pension funds would lead to serious losses of retirement savings of millions of Nigerians.”
The letter copied to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, read in part: “This proposed borrowing faces the risks of corruption and mismanagement, and would ultimately deny pensioners the right to an adequate standard of living and trap more pensioners in poverty. Rather than devising ways to address pensioner poverty, governments at all levels would seem to be pushing to exacerbate it.
“Allowing the governors to borrow money from the pension funds would amount to a fundamental breach of constitutional provisions, the Pension Reform Act, and Nigeria’s international obligations, as well as fiduciary duties imposed by these legal instruments on all public officers to prevent pension funds from unduly risky investments, and to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of pension funds.
“We would be grateful if your government would indicate the measures being taken to instruct the NPC to stop the 36 state governors from borrowing and withdrawing any money from the pension funds within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter.
“If we have not heard from you by then as to the steps being taken in this direction, the Registered Trustees of SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to implement these recommendations in the interest of millions of Nigerian pensioners.”
“It would also be very difficult to hold state governors to account for the spending of pension funds, as states have persistently failed to account for the spending of public funds, including security votes.
“Transparency is a key instrument in the spending of any pension fund investment, as it is necessary to ensure the accountability of the funds. However, several states routinely claim that the Freedom of Information Act is not applicable within their states.
“Pension funds should not be used to make up for the failure of governments at all levels to cut the cost of governance, and the persistent refusal to reduce wastage and corruption in MDAs, as well as failure to obey court orders to recover life pensions collected by former governors and their deputies, and public funds collected by corrupt electricity contractors who disappeared with the money without executing any power projects.
“Many state governors have repeatedly failed to pay workers’ salaries and pensions; several states are failing to pay contributory pension. Therefore, allowing state governors to collect a windfall of pension funds at the expense of pensioners who continue to be denied the fruit of their labour would amount to double jeopardy.
“Fiduciary duties require public officers to ensure that pension funds are managed solely and exclusively for the benefit of pensioners, and to consider the socio-economic and human rights impact of pension investment decisions on the intended beneficiaries.
“Our requests are brought in the public interest, and in keeping with the requirements of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), the Pension Reform Act 2014, and Nigeria’s international obligations, including under the UN Convention against Corruption, and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.
“Your government has a legal obligation under Articles 1 and 5 of the UN Convention against Corruption to prevent and combat corruption effectively, to promote integrity, accountability and proper management of public affairs and public property, including pension funds.
“Public confidence and accountability in public administration are instrumental to the prevention of corruption and greater efficiency. Article 10 requires Nigeria to take measures to enhance transparency in its public administration relative to its organization, functioning, decision-making processes and/or other aspects, including pension fund investment. Nigeria has ratified the convention.
“Under Section 85 of the Pension Reform Act, pension funds and assets can only be invested in accordance with the regulations set by the NPC. Section 100 prohibits mismanagement or diversion of pension funds. Therefore, the proposed borrowing by governors from the pension funds is implicitly inconsistent and incompatible with the letter and spirit of the Act, and with Nigeria’s international obligations.
“Several states have also failed to observe Convention No 29 on Forced Labour and other international standards on the right of workers to timely payment of salaries and pensions. Borrowing from the pension funds is also implicitly inconsistent with right to work recognized by various ILO instruments and article 6 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, to which Nigeria is a state party.
“The right to work is essential for realizing other human rights and forms an inseparable and inherent part of human dignity. The governors cannot on the one hand fail to pay workers’ salaries and pensions while on the other hand proposing to withdraw money from pension funds.”
News
Bye-Elections: INEC Counts Losses, Bemoans Attacks On Staff
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lamented the beating of its staff during the bye-elections held across 11 states on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
The election involved nine State House of Assembly seats and six Senatorial seats.
The commission, however, declared Bakura State Constituency in Zamfara State inconclusive because “the 2,181-vote margin between the two leading candidates – those of the Peoples Democratic Party (18,645 votes) and All Progressives (16,464) – is less than the total number of registered voters in 14 polling units where elections were cancelled or not held, which stands at 11,429.”
The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman (Information and Voter Education Committee), Barrister Festus Okoye, said this in a statement issued after its meeting held in Abuja, yesterday, entitled: ‘Conduct of bye-elections in 11 States.’
He said, “The results of all the House of Assembly seats have been declared, except for Bakura State Constituency in Zamfara State. Also, the results of four Senatorial seats have been successfully declared and the commission hopes that the results of the other Senatorial seats would be declared soon.
“As has become the practice of the commission, the results of the elections will be available on the commission’s website during the week.
“Although the elections went generally well, the commission regrets that some unscrupulous persons are still bent on disrupting the processes.
“In some areas, staff of the commission were assaulted and materials destroyed, while in others there was resistance to the use of the Smart Card Readers.
“In yet other areas, commission staff were prevented from deploying altogether. In fact, in one area in Lagos State, some people demanded money from INEC staff before they would be allowed to deploy.
“These acts continue to reflect poorly on our country and denude the spirited efforts of the commission to improve the electoral process under very difficult circumstances.
“Sadly, a number of the commission’s staff were assaulted during the bye-elections. The commission commiserates with them. The commission also wishes to extend deep condolences to the families of the six policemen who lost their lives when the boat in which they were escorting election staff and materials capsized in Bayelsa State.
“One consequence of the lingering problem of election disruption manifested in the declaration of the bye-election for Bakura State Constituency in Zamfara State inconclusive. The returning officer declared the result inconclusive in line with the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections.
“The election for Bakura State Constituency became inconclusive because the 2,181-vote margin between the two leading candidates – those of the PDP (18,645 votes) and APC (16,464) – is less than the total number of registered voters in 14 polling units where elections were cancelled or not held, which stands at 11,429.
“Consequently, by the “margin of lead principle”, the election could not be declared and no winner was returned. Voting in the 14 affected polling units was marred by over-voting, abduction of staff of the commission, violence, assault occasioning grievous hurt against INEC officials, burning of INEC materials and snatching and carting away of sensitive electoral materials, resistance to the use of smart cards readers and obstruction of the electoral process.
“The commission met on Sunday, December 6, 2020, and decided to remobilise and conclude the elections on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. In order to ensure that the Supplementary Election is properly secured, the commission is considering clustering the affected polling units to prevent the disruptions experienced on December 5, 2020. The details will be worked out by the INEC State Office in Gusau after consultation with stakeholders.
“The commission warns all those who have no business with the conduct of the Supplementary Election to keep away from the 14 polling units as only election staff, security agencies, voters, accredited observers and media, as well as polling agents are entitled to be at the locations.
“The commission is determined to conclude the election and will not condone further attacks on its staff and destruction of materials. We urge all the stakeholders to cooperate with the commission for the successful conclusion of the Bakura State Constituency bye-election.”
News
Wike Eulogises Alabraba’s Dedication, Service To Rivers
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has eulogised the flawless dedication and selfless service to Rivers State of late elder statesman, Chief Godwin Ngogo Alabraba, saying that the people and government of the state would forever remain grateful to him, even in death, for the sacrifices he made for the unity and peace of the state.
Wike made the remarks when he and leaders of the state attended the funeral service of late elder statesman, Chief Godwin Ngogo Alabraba in Abonnema, last Saturday.
Those who attended the funeral service along with the governor, include Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani; and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State, Amb Desmond Akawor, among others.
The funeral service of late elder statesman, Chief Godwin Ngogo Alabraba took place at St. Paul’s Nyemoni Lutheran Church in Abonnema.
Wike commended the dedication and commitment to work of late Alabraba, who was also a former commissioner in the Rives State Civil Service Commission.
He was the elder brother of the Chairman, Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority (GPHCDA), Chief Ferdinand Alabraba.
The governor, in his condolence message to the bereaved family said, “It was with a very heavy heart that my wife and I received the sad news of the death of your elder brother and patriarch of the Alabraba family, Chief Godwin Ngogo Alabraba, Oruwari VI and paramount head of Oruwari Briggs War Canoe House of Abonnema.
“The funeral service was held at St Paul’s Nyemoni Lutheran Cathedral, Abonnema, Akuku-Toru LGA, Rivers State. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the Abonnema community at this period of grief.”
The governor recalled that late Alabraba served Rivers State with dedication, and contributed to its development as a civil servant, member of the Board of Directors of the defunct PABOD Finance and Investment Company, and commissioner in the Rivers State Civil Service Commission.
Wike described the deceased as a well-respected family and community leader and elder statesman, whose tenure as the chairman of Abonnema Council of Chiefs was marked by peace and progress.
“His death is a loss not only to his family and Abonnema community, but also to the entire Rivers State. But we thank God for a life’s race well run, a long and eventful life well lived and worthy legacies left behind for us to remember him”, Wike said.
The governor urged the Alabraba family to accept the heartfelt condolences of the government and people of Rivers State.
In his sermon, Most Reverend Nimi Benson Fyneface, who spoke on the theme: “The Hope of a Christian”, urged Christians to always believe in the redeemer, Jesus Christ as exemplified by the life of Job.
He said Jesus Christ was available for all Christians who have sinned and come short of the glory of God.
He commended the contributions of the late Alabraba to the unity, peace, growth and development of the Lutheran Church in the country and Abonnema in particular.
Fyneface said the late elder statesman fought a good fight as a peaceful man who always stood by the truth, feared God, kept the faith and has gone to be with the Redeemer.
He also used the forum to commend Governor Nyesom Wike for changing the landscape of the state with developmental projects and for including the Trans-Kalabari Road project in the 2021 budget.
In his remarks, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, lauded the governor and all who attended the funeral of his elder brother for their show of love and support.
Present at the service were: the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani; Senator Sam Anyanwu; Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Amb Desmond Akwor; Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo; members of the State Executive Council, Kalahari chiefs and several other dignitaries.
News
Gaol Delivery: Rivers CJ Releases 124 Inmates From Correctional Centres
As part of efforts to decongest the prisons, the Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Adama Iyaye-Lamikanra has released 124 inmates from correctional centres in the state.
The inmates were released from Port Harcourt, Degema and Ahoada prisons.
The chief judge, as part of gaol delivery exercise, released the inmates at Port Harcourt Correctional Centre on November 30, and December 3, Ahoada centre on December 1, and Degema centre on December 2, 2020.
In her remarks, Justice Adama Iyaye-Lamikanra said that performing the gaol delivery exercise was in accordance with the provisions of Section 1(11) of the Criminal Justice (Release from Custody) Special Provision Act, Cap 40, Revised Edition (Law of the Federation of Nigeria) Act 2004.
Our correspondent reports that 57 inmates were released from Port Harcourt Correctional Centre, 42 from Degema and 25 from Ahoada centre while two persons each were granted bail at Port Harcourt and Degema correctional centres.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
