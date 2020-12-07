Sports
Absence Of B’ball Premier League, Saddening – Kida
President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Ahmadu Musa Kida, has decried the absence of the Premier Basketball League that has been in limbo since he was voted president of the federation in 2017.
According to Kida, the Kwese League Management Board inaugurated by the ousted board comprising Gombe Bull Basketball Club and Kwara Falcons Club-who later withdrew from participating in the court case sought and got a court injunction stopping the new board from organising the Premier League.
“Unfortunately, this order has not been vacated as the court kept adjourning the matter for the past three years. Even a contempt of court case was instigated against the board for organising the President’s Cup that involved all Premier League clubs. As a result of the court case an injunction has left us handcuffed.”
The absence of the league, Kida said hurts him the most on the premise that as president of the NBBF, “I should have a performing league, a very robust league.”
Sports
Rohr Rates PH Real Madrid Academy High
The Technical adviser of Super Eagles, Gernort Rohr, has scored the infrastructure of Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt High.
He stated that what captured his interest most is the combination of normal school curriculum and football.
Rohr, said this yesterday after he inspected the facilities at the academy, saying that what he saw could be compared to best football academies in Europe.
“The infrastructure are very high, they are like the best ones in Europe, like Spain, Barcelona and Valencia football academies. In Germany, we have Bayern Munich, football academy. We also have in France” Rohr said.
The technical adviser, explained that football academies have produced discovered some prominent players like Paul Pogba and the rest.
He commended Rivers State governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike for doing a great job.
Sports
Encourage, Draw Strength From Each Other, Gov’s Wife Urges Lady Golfers
Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike has urged lady golfers to continue to encourage and draw strength from each other through golfing.
According to her, when women are happy with what they are engaged in productively like golfing, their husbands also benefit from such state of mind and health.
Justice Nyesom-Wike, made the remark at the 29th Ladies Amateur Open Champion which held at the golf course of the Port Harcourt Club 1928 at the weekend.
The wife of the governor, who performed the ceremonial Tee Off, and later watched performances of lady golfers who were in the state for their National Inter-club Annual Competition, noted that such coming together of ladies to play golf also encourages them to mingle and draw strength from each other.
“I will advise the ladies to keep up with what they are doing already. There is something about exercise, it might seem that golf is not very exerting as an exercise, but all the walking and even relating with nature, seeing all the green, give you some kind of joy.
“It is something to look forward to, and I encourage them to continue because a happy wife makes a happy life for a man or her husband.
“So, when the women come out like this and they get engaged, they encourage each other, mingle and just draw strength from each other. It’s a beautiful thing and you’re happier anytime you exercise.”
On her part, the Lady Captain of Port Harcourt Club, Mrs. Pat Ozomenne said the competition is an annual event and it was incumbent on the outgoing captain to host such event.
Several golfers from clubs across the country participated in the event that began last week with children between the ages of 5-7, 8-10, 10-15, and 15-18.
“We pulled the ladies from the various parts of the country, different clubs, to come together and then play the game of golf. It is also to improve on the game, and challenge ourselves too,” said the lady Captain.
“Last week Wednesday, was for the children between ages 5-7, 8-10, 10-15, and 15-18years. The elderly ones played on Tuesday.
“So, we actually spread it because of the Coronavirus pandemic. We didn’t want the course to be overcrowded, The caddies; younger ones carrying the bags that you see, they are the future potential professionals,” she stated.
Sports
CAFCC: Rivers United Advances To First Round
Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, has qualified for the first round of CAF Confederation Cup competition, as they edged out their visitors, Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea, through penalty shootout.
The Pride of Rivers, as United is fondly called had to rely on the lottery of penalty shootout to advance after beating the visitors 2-1 in regulation time at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, yesterday. The full time result saw both teams tie on 3-3 aggregate after Uniteds, 2-1 reverse in the first leg.
In the ensued shootout, Rivers Unitd converted two of their kicks, while Futiro Kings failed to score any of their first four kicks.
In his reaction shortly after the game, Coach of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma, said his club was destiny to win.
“The game was not an easy one, but we thank God we won. We scored two early goals before our opponents scored their goal.
Meanwhile, Rivers United defender, Ifeanyi Anaemena says the lack of competitive matches in the domestic scene is one of the reasons Nigerian clubs don’t go far in CAF competitions.
Anaemena played the entire duration of the 2-1 defeat to Futuro Kings FC in the first-leg of their CAF Confederation preliminary round fixturon hand to help his team oustquatorial De from the competition via penalty shootout yesterday.
Kano Pillars and Plateau United also suffered first-leg defeats to AS Jafaar and Simba SC respectively, but Enyimba recorded a narrow away victory against FC Rahimo in Ouagadougou last weekend.
Speaking on why Nigerian clubs struggle to make meaningful impact on the continent, Anaemena said the late kick-off of the NPFL has to be one of the major reasons.
“It’s quite unfortunate for the past five or six seasons now our teams have always kick off the continental campaign before the NPFL season,” Anaemena said.
“Although Covid-19 contributed to the delay this season, but it’s always important to go into the continent at the back of six, seven or eight matches in the league in order to be match fit.
“This has also affected us and other clubs on the continent, but I’m optimistic Rivers United will have a good season,” he concluded.
Kano Pillar and Plateau United exited their respective continental assignments after failing at the first hurdle, while Enyimba and Rivers United had to dig deep to advance on narrow margins.
By: Tonye Orabere/Kiadum Edookor
