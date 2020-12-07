News
$50m FDI In Tech Start-Ups Excites FG
The Federal Government, yesterday, confirmed that about $50million foreign direct investments (FDIs) have already been attracted into the economy for the support of various start-ups in the country through its digital economy and innovations policy.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ibrahim Pantami, disclosed this while speaking with news men in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, shortly after unveiling the Nigeria Pavilion at the 40th Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX 2020).
The minister noted that the journey of start-ups is a tough one, but urged them to be consistent and steadfast as the breakthroughs might come after several years.
According to him, Nigeria was not lacking in terms of innovative ideas, stating that it is the plan of the government to identify the challenges confronting the start-ups and see how government can assist them.
The minister pointed out that start-ups in Lagos and Abuja have really made Nigeria proud as they keep attracting foreign investments into the country.
“The start-ups need to be mentored, any start ups without mentorship cannot be successful on the platter of gold, you need to be patient, and consistent.
“You have to be steadfast and partake in critical thinking as well as be analytic. The main challenge is not about funding but mentoring. That is why our focus now is on mentoring our young start-ups.
“We are also providing the enabling environment for them to strive, so you discover that in the proposed Finance Bill 2020, there is reduction in small and medium enterprises taxes.
“If we are able to implement this plan in the next five years, our start-ups are going to be celebrated not only in Nigeria, but globally,” he added.
Pantami said Amazon became a global brand with huge profit today after several years of trials and failures, expressing confidence that Nigeria start-ups which attracted the $50million investments give hope that the future would be bright for the country.
In his address, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Abdullahi, said about 10 Nigerian start-ups would be showcasing their innovations in Dubai this year.
He reiterated the commitment of NITDA to continue encouraging all Nigerians to invest and participate in efforts that would boost innovation and digital economy in the country.
Bye-Elections: INEC Counts Losses, Bemoans Attacks On Staff
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lamented the beating of its staff during the bye-elections held across 11 states on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
The election involved nine State House of Assembly seats and six Senatorial seats.
The commission, however, declared Bakura State Constituency in Zamfara State inconclusive because “the 2,181-vote margin between the two leading candidates – those of the Peoples Democratic Party (18,645 votes) and All Progressives (16,464) – is less than the total number of registered voters in 14 polling units where elections were cancelled or not held, which stands at 11,429.”
The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman (Information and Voter Education Committee), Barrister Festus Okoye, said this in a statement issued after its meeting held in Abuja, yesterday, entitled: ‘Conduct of bye-elections in 11 States.’
He said, “The results of all the House of Assembly seats have been declared, except for Bakura State Constituency in Zamfara State. Also, the results of four Senatorial seats have been successfully declared and the commission hopes that the results of the other Senatorial seats would be declared soon.
“As has become the practice of the commission, the results of the elections will be available on the commission’s website during the week.
“Although the elections went generally well, the commission regrets that some unscrupulous persons are still bent on disrupting the processes.
“In some areas, staff of the commission were assaulted and materials destroyed, while in others there was resistance to the use of the Smart Card Readers.
“In yet other areas, commission staff were prevented from deploying altogether. In fact, in one area in Lagos State, some people demanded money from INEC staff before they would be allowed to deploy.
“These acts continue to reflect poorly on our country and denude the spirited efforts of the commission to improve the electoral process under very difficult circumstances.
“Sadly, a number of the commission’s staff were assaulted during the bye-elections. The commission commiserates with them. The commission also wishes to extend deep condolences to the families of the six policemen who lost their lives when the boat in which they were escorting election staff and materials capsized in Bayelsa State.
“One consequence of the lingering problem of election disruption manifested in the declaration of the bye-election for Bakura State Constituency in Zamfara State inconclusive. The returning officer declared the result inconclusive in line with the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections.
“The election for Bakura State Constituency became inconclusive because the 2,181-vote margin between the two leading candidates – those of the PDP (18,645 votes) and APC (16,464) – is less than the total number of registered voters in 14 polling units where elections were cancelled or not held, which stands at 11,429.
“Consequently, by the “margin of lead principle”, the election could not be declared and no winner was returned. Voting in the 14 affected polling units was marred by over-voting, abduction of staff of the commission, violence, assault occasioning grievous hurt against INEC officials, burning of INEC materials and snatching and carting away of sensitive electoral materials, resistance to the use of smart cards readers and obstruction of the electoral process.
“The commission met on Sunday, December 6, 2020, and decided to remobilise and conclude the elections on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. In order to ensure that the Supplementary Election is properly secured, the commission is considering clustering the affected polling units to prevent the disruptions experienced on December 5, 2020. The details will be worked out by the INEC State Office in Gusau after consultation with stakeholders.
“The commission warns all those who have no business with the conduct of the Supplementary Election to keep away from the 14 polling units as only election staff, security agencies, voters, accredited observers and media, as well as polling agents are entitled to be at the locations.
“The commission is determined to conclude the election and will not condone further attacks on its staff and destruction of materials. We urge all the stakeholders to cooperate with the commission for the successful conclusion of the Bakura State Constituency bye-election.”
Wike Eulogises Alabraba’s Dedication, Service To Rivers
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has eulogised the flawless dedication and selfless service to Rivers State of late elder statesman, Chief Godwin Ngogo Alabraba, saying that the people and government of the state would forever remain grateful to him, even in death, for the sacrifices he made for the unity and peace of the state.
Wike made the remarks when he and leaders of the state attended the funeral service of late elder statesman, Chief Godwin Ngogo Alabraba in Abonnema, last Saturday.
Those who attended the funeral service along with the governor, include Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani; and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State, Amb Desmond Akawor, among others.
The funeral service of late elder statesman, Chief Godwin Ngogo Alabraba took place at St. Paul’s Nyemoni Lutheran Church in Abonnema.
Wike commended the dedication and commitment to work of late Alabraba, who was also a former commissioner in the Rives State Civil Service Commission.
He was the elder brother of the Chairman, Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority (GPHCDA), Chief Ferdinand Alabraba.
The governor, in his condolence message to the bereaved family said, “It was with a very heavy heart that my wife and I received the sad news of the death of your elder brother and patriarch of the Alabraba family, Chief Godwin Ngogo Alabraba, Oruwari VI and paramount head of Oruwari Briggs War Canoe House of Abonnema.
“The funeral service was held at St Paul’s Nyemoni Lutheran Cathedral, Abonnema, Akuku-Toru LGA, Rivers State. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the Abonnema community at this period of grief.”
The governor recalled that late Alabraba served Rivers State with dedication, and contributed to its development as a civil servant, member of the Board of Directors of the defunct PABOD Finance and Investment Company, and commissioner in the Rivers State Civil Service Commission.
Wike described the deceased as a well-respected family and community leader and elder statesman, whose tenure as the chairman of Abonnema Council of Chiefs was marked by peace and progress.
“His death is a loss not only to his family and Abonnema community, but also to the entire Rivers State. But we thank God for a life’s race well run, a long and eventful life well lived and worthy legacies left behind for us to remember him”, Wike said.
The governor urged the Alabraba family to accept the heartfelt condolences of the government and people of Rivers State.
In his sermon, Most Reverend Nimi Benson Fyneface, who spoke on the theme: “The Hope of a Christian”, urged Christians to always believe in the redeemer, Jesus Christ as exemplified by the life of Job.
He said Jesus Christ was available for all Christians who have sinned and come short of the glory of God.
He commended the contributions of the late Alabraba to the unity, peace, growth and development of the Lutheran Church in the country and Abonnema in particular.
Fyneface said the late elder statesman fought a good fight as a peaceful man who always stood by the truth, feared God, kept the faith and has gone to be with the Redeemer.
He also used the forum to commend Governor Nyesom Wike for changing the landscape of the state with developmental projects and for including the Trans-Kalabari Road project in the 2021 budget.
In his remarks, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, lauded the governor and all who attended the funeral of his elder brother for their show of love and support.
Present at the service were: the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani; Senator Sam Anyanwu; Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Amb Desmond Akwor; Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo; members of the State Executive Council, Kalahari chiefs and several other dignitaries.
Gaol Delivery: Rivers CJ Releases 124 Inmates From Correctional Centres
As part of efforts to decongest the prisons, the Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Adama Iyaye-Lamikanra has released 124 inmates from correctional centres in the state.
The inmates were released from Port Harcourt, Degema and Ahoada prisons.
The chief judge, as part of gaol delivery exercise, released the inmates at Port Harcourt Correctional Centre on November 30, and December 3, Ahoada centre on December 1, and Degema centre on December 2, 2020.
In her remarks, Justice Adama Iyaye-Lamikanra said that performing the gaol delivery exercise was in accordance with the provisions of Section 1(11) of the Criminal Justice (Release from Custody) Special Provision Act, Cap 40, Revised Edition (Law of the Federation of Nigeria) Act 2004.
Our correspondent reports that 57 inmates were released from Port Harcourt Correctional Centre, 42 from Degema and 25 from Ahoada centre while two persons each were granted bail at Port Harcourt and Degema correctional centres.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
